Lawmakers should support
efforts to stem violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In an average year, nearly 1,000 Virginians are killed with a firearm. This crisis shatters families and communities and costs the state nearly $2 billion per year.
The single largest driver of gun violence in Virginia isn’t mass shootings, but rather the steady drumbeat of day-to-day violence that occurs most frequently in underserved communities, where both victims and perpetrators are overwhelmingly young men of color. In fact, African Americans make up just over 20% of Virginia’s population, yet comprise 68% of the state’s homicide victims.
Fortunately, a number of strategies have proved to dramatically reduce daily community violence by working directly with those at the highest risk. These strategies are based on the important insight that shootings and homicides in most cities are committed by a very small subset of individuals — generally less than 1% of a city’s population. Directing intervention services to this small population can rapidly improve public safety.
For example, Massachusetts, the nation’s leader when it comes to investing in violence intervention programming, cut its already-low gun homicide rate by an additional 18% in recent years. Taxpayers have saved up to $7.35 for every dollar invested in violence prevention.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam presented a budget that included $2.6 million for the Division of Criminal Justice Services to hire staff to create and implement a new program to “support evidence-based gun violence intervention and prevention initiatives in five localities.” However, the state Senate filed an amendment to cut that funding down to just $1 million.
As Virginia’s leaders work to pass a final budget, it’s imperative that the legislature prioritize funding lifesaving strategies to address community violence, and at the very least restore the governor’s initial $2.6 million proposal. Too many lives are at stake to shortchange this important investment.
Mike McLively.
Community Gun Violence Initiative Director,Giffords Law Center.
San Francisco, Calif.
Ranked-choice voting
could add to voting woes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ranked-choice voting is a formula for confusion and will weaken the “one person, one vote” principle that has been with our republic from the beginning.
What if a voter only wants to vote for one person because he thinks that candidate either will win or at least be in a runoff instead of making additional choices? This will tend to skew the voting results if others are voting for the second or third choices. Even with ranked voting, there still will have to be a runoff if “no majority emerges in round one” just like the elections we already have.
As for making “campaigns less divisive,” that is a pipe dream at best. Candidates will still go after each other, and this option does nothing to stop their divisive attitudes, ads or actions. As for low turnouts, ranked-choice voting is more likely to depress the already low turnouts because some might think, “Why vote if my first or second choice doesn’t make it?” It will discourage many voters from voting at all.
Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, is correct in her analysis: “split elections and less certainty.” What we have might not be perfect, but at least it has been working for many years, so why fix it if it isn’t broken?
John F. McGeorge Jr.
North Chesterfield.
General election votes
decide state’s electors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Ann Abernathy, in her letter “Electoral College overrules the will of the people,” asserted that her vote did not count because a candidate other than the one she supported was elected. This assertion is incorrect.
The presidency of the United States is not the result of a national election. This reality has been misrepresented by national media and politicians who certainly should know better. We do not have any national elections.
The founders were clear that they greatly feared a chief executive elected subject to mere public opinion. This is why the Constitution requires that the president be elected by “the several states.” It is not the people who elect the president, it is the states. The Electoral College is the vehicle by which a state expresses the result of its election for president. It is the result of 50 state elections whose total is proportional to congressional representation that determine who will be president.
If we were to abandon this stabilizing concept, California, New York, Texas and maybe two or three other states would be all that mattered. No small states would even count or be considered. American has the longest lasting constitution in the world.
Our stability is in part due to the unique design of balanced but separate powers among the three branches of government, and the fact that each of the states expresses a proportional voice in who leads the nation.
Phillip Whitaker.
Midlothian.
‘Socialized grading’
can apply to politics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent editorial “‘Mean’ teachers” struck a chord with me. The main point being made is that teachers with high grading standards tend to produce more successful students than teachers who use a “socialized grading scale.”
I think this is a good way to compare the effectiveness of capitalism to socialism. People who must struggle and work hard to rise will naturally develop competitive skills that will help them to succeed. Not only does the individual benefit from his or her hard work, but so does society, which realizes increased productivity, innovation and thus wealth.
If the rewards of individual hard work and struggle were to be redistributed on a “socialized grading scale,” fewer people would be motivated to compete and excel. As history shows, societies that move toward socialism also move toward a lower level of individual and societal wealth.
Gerry Seeley.
Midlothian.
Toss litter in trash can,
not along roadways
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We desperately need another Lady Bird Johnson, who joined forces with Keep America Beautiful and championed the Highway Beautification Act in 1965. I can’t be the only person who notices the increase of trash on roadways and in parking lots.
This is not to tell the counties and cities to do a better job of cleaning up; this is to tell the citizens of our community to stop littering. It’s time to bring all of the “save the world” organizations closer to home — save our city and surrounding counties. Let’s clean up our act, folks!
Jane Rothrock.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.