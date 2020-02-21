Unions should not
control government
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to the proposed legislation in the General Assembly, government employee collective bargaining over policy decisions and administrative functions of government operations is contrary to the public interest and undermines the people’s fundamental right to exercise full control of their government. A large number of citizens across the nation, including many teachers and other government employees, do not make an important distinction between employment in the public sector and employment in the private sector. Problems in Wisconsin and other states that have adopted collective bargaining for governmental employees bring such issues to light.
Government employment has built-in public protection of job and income security supported by the taxpayers. In turn, government employment has the responsibility to deliver uninterrupted services to the public it is required to serve.
Private sector employment does not enjoy such a high degree of job security or the protection of the public treasury. It does not have the mandated responsibility to provide uninterrupted services. In the private sector, there are any number of competing enterprises that can provide the products and services needed.
Equitable compensation for government employees, job security and a process to hear individual grievances are the foundation for good employee relations in government. These policy ingredients should be provided for governmental employees by the people through their elected representatives. Such policies and procedures are in place in Virginia.
The essential point to disseminate and remember is that the sovereign power of government cannot be delegated to unions of government employees. The policy and management of government must continue to remain in the firm control of citizens through their elected representatives. Government employees must not have the power to paralyze or dictate the services provided by government. At stake is the ability of the people to control the decisions of government.
William T. Nolley Sr.
Richmond.
TSA agents deserve to
be on General Schedule
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a member of the American Federation of Government Employees and a proud federal employee who works every day to keep the American traveling public safe. I write this letter solely in my personal capacity, and as a member of the community. My co-workers and I put our lives on the line every day to ensure that travelers make it to their destinations safely, but the low pay and morale make our job of securing our airports even more difficult.
Everyone on Capitol Hill knows something needs to be done to help the employees of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), but nothing has been done to fix the problem. Now is the time.
The answer is simple: TSA officers should be on the General Schedule (GS) pay schedule and they should have Title 5 rights.
The TSA is essential to keeping our travelers safe. Not paying them the wages they deserve and denying them the rights that all other federal employees enjoy will not make America great again — those policies will put all of us at risk. I urge Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to support, co-sponsor and vote “yes” on Senate Bill 944. I urge them to do everything in their power to stand with the dedicated officers of the TSA.
Scott Robinson.
Portsmouth.
All voting humans in U.S. should have equal votes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with Maggie Kirk’s letter, “Electoral College problems undeniable.” Americans should be grateful for our Founding Fathers, who created our democratic republic blueprint. Nevertheless, in their wisdom, all guidelines in our original Constitution were not perfect; therefore, changes have been needed and amendments have been added for the benefit of all.
Originally, the constitutional statement that “all men are created equal” suited the designers’ intent at that time in American history. Nonetheless, “all people are created equal” should now be the statement of equality granted by God. Women and blacks no longer are just “property” of, nor subject to, white men in America, but should have equal status to them under the law.
Additionally, all voting humans in America should have equal universal vote significance, collectively, in our elections, not just significance of a vote count in the Electoral College. This significance should change in the 21st century, along with the universal human right to health coverage in America.
Think universal “inalienable rights” instead of partisan rights when reforming, or formulating, human rights.
Christine Young.
Richmond.
Will liberals ever show compassion for unborn?
Editor, Times-Dispatch,
Liberals in the community show a compassion for life in their opposition to the death penalty. They are concerned with gun control laws to prevent the senseless killings of innocent people. However, they show no concern for the unborn baby. No matter what anyone might say, there is a person growing in the womb of a pregnant woman.
Yes, abortion was made legal by a decision of the majority of the nine Supreme Court justices. God has given humans the ability to reason. With that ability, we can justify to ourselves every action that we take. However, this ruling took the decision of life or death from God and handed it over to a created individual. Some say “no” to the execution of an individual found guilty of a serious crime, but say “yes” to the execution of an unborn person who is guilty of nothing.
Today, we have mothers sacrificing unborn babies for the brief pleasure of sexual intimacy. There is a public service announcement running that states “If you do the crime, be prepared to do the time.” There are consequences to our actions and the consequence of sex can be the creation of a life.
Why does Planned Parenthood want to remove the requirement of an ultrasound prior to an abortion procedure? They say that what is growing inside the womb is nothing but a mass of cells. However, former abortion provider Dr. Joseph Randall was quoted as saying: “They [the women] are never allowed to look at the ultrasound because we knew that if they so much as heard the heart beat, they wouldn’t want to have an abortion.”
I repeat what has been said many times since abortion was legalized: Every woman seeking an abortion is glad her mother chose life.
Allan Sordelett.
Henrico.
