Virginia needs driver’s license for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A majority of the people I work and socialize with are undocumented, specialists in their work, honest, friendly and with impressive capacity to withstand laborious work, absorbing dust and dirt, with a firm resolve to move forward. I find myself in the thick fog that surrounds these clandestine people who have cars, but who live in fear every day. Every morning the believers pray to a higher power for luck.
“God is my driver’s license,” said my painter friend who makes good money, pays his taxes, and in 20 years has never been to a mall; he just goes resignedly between work and home.
This year, the situation has improved dramatically. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, are supporting two bills with the goal of giving undocumented people the right to drive. House Bill 1211 would create a driver’s license for all, and Senate Bill 34, a driver’s privilege card. To my representatives, I ask you to pass HB 1211, for driver’s licenses for all. Creating a third identification card, for “driver’s privileges,” could make undocumented immigrants vulnerable to racial profiling by segregating those who possess that document, making them an easy target.
A dream that began with the Rev. Jack Podsiadlo, a Jesuit priest who founded and led the Latino Leadership Institute in Richmond, and millions of others has now reached the General Assembly: a driver’s license that would give peace of mind to the mother who picks up her children from school, to the father who could come and go from his home without fear of being arrested because it’s illegal to drive without a license — but it’s also illegal not to provide for your children.
We need the reality of driver’s licenses for all. We want a better life, a safer Virginia and citizens who know that they didn’t make a mistake in electing their representatives, those who can turn their dreams into laws.
Adolfo Bermudez Hurtado.
Richmond.
Rabbi supports Virginia Values Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the rabbi of Temple Beth-El, one of central Virginia’s oldest and largest Jewish congregations, I am committed to nurturing a more inclusive community and advocating for equality and dignity for all.
I support the Virginia Values Act because this measure is a landmark civil rights bill that will provide critical protections for LGBTQ people, people of color, women, veterans and people of faith. The bill also creates new protections forbidding discrimination on the basis of religion for all Virginians.
I care deeply about Virginians of faith and their sincerely held religious beliefs. And the good news is freedom of religion is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and by the Virginia Constitution.
The Virginia Values Act provides reasonable exemptions for religiously affiliated organizations and educational institutions, including fully exempting those that are not, in fact, open to the public. It also would allow religiously affiliated organizations and educational institutions to hire only employees who are members of their faith or to prefer such workers. These are in line with existing exemptions under federal law and are designed to strike a fair balance between religious freedom and equal treatment of all people.
One of the most important values we have is treating others the way we want to be treated. Failing to protect others from discrimination goes against that principle and hurts us all. LGBTQ people are our friends, neighbors, family members and co-workers. They should have the same basic protections as everyone else — to live their lives with safety, privacy and dignity.
Rabbi Michael Knopf.
Temple Beth-El,
Richmond.
Reader backs Buttigieg for his inclusiveness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I met Pete Buttigieg when we were freshmen at Harvard University. Since his first campaign for Indiana treasurer, I have supported him from afar with donations. Now, I’m doing all I can to support his presidential campaign.
Buttigieg has an indirect connection with Richmond that illustrates why I find him a compelling candidate. John “Jack” Shelby Spong, local retired bishop and author of 26 books, ordained the first openly gay Episcopal priest in 1989. Buttigieg is gay and a devout Episcopalian whose marriage was made possible by Spong’s actions.
Recently, Spong and 21 mostly undecided voters gathered at my house for a chat about Buttigieg and faith. Spong shared why he supports Buttigieg and his belief that America is ready for a gay president. Afterward, one attendee, a self-identified Republican, announced that she’ll be voting for Buttigieg.
This is the inclusive power of Buttigieg and the legacy of Spong. Creating bridges where there were rifts. Demonstrating, not through bellicosity and hate but by example and an attitude of possibility that we can move forward together.
One of Buttigieg’s policies that speaks to me, as an urban planner, a vestry member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a Richmonder, is his stance on equity. He believes we can’t replace racist policies with neutral ones. We must be intentional in reversing racism. That’s why Buttigieg proposed the Douglass Plan to tackle systemwide racial inequality. No other candidate has put forward as bold of a plan to combat structural racism and empower black Americans.
Buttigieg’s message is reaching a broad coalition as he leads the delegate count after strong performances in both Iowa and New Hampshire. He can beat President Donald Trump. Please join me in voting for Buttigieg on March 3.
Maritza E. Mercado Pechin.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.