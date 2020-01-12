Add monuments
to provide balance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a former resident of the Richmond area, having lived there for about 70 years, and would like to comment on the issue surrounding the statues on Monument Avenue. In my life I have traveled extensively, and in conversations with people who have visited our beloved city, they comment on and compliment Monument Avenue. What a pity it would be to destroy the avenue by removing the monuments. For the sake of equal representation, consider adding monuments to the avenue.
Gary Williams.
Surprise, Ariz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.