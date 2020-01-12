Add monuments

to provide balance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a former resident of the Richmond area, having lived there for about 70 years, and would like to comment on the issue surrounding the statues on Monument Avenue. In my life I have traveled extensively, and in conversations with people who have visited our beloved city, they comment on and compliment Monument Avenue. What a pity it would be to destroy the avenue by removing the monuments. For the sake of equal representation, consider adding monuments to the avenue.

Gary Williams.

Surprise, Ariz.

