Editor’s note: Today’s Letters to the Editor section is dedicated to comments, quotes and writings by patriots of the Revolutionary War.
Sign the parchment
for all the ages
These words will go forth to the world when our bones are dust. To the slave in bondage they will speak hope; to the mechanic in his workshop, freedom. That parchment will speak to kings in language sad and terrible as the trumpet of the archangel. You have trampled on the rights of mankind long enough. ... Sign! if the next moment the gibbet’s rope is around your neck. Sign! if the next moment this hall rings with the echo of the falling ax. Sign! by all your hopes in life or death, as husbands, fathers — as men with our names to the parchment or be accursed forever! Sign! not only for yourselves, but for all ages; for that parchment will be the textbook of freedom — the Bible of the rights of man forever.
Patrick Henry, in Congress, July 4, 1776. Philadelphia.
With the Declaration ends royal authority
The bells rang, the privateers fired the forts and batteries, the cannon were discharged ... and every face appeared joyful ... After dinner, the King’s arms were taken down from the State House and every vestige of him from every place ... and burnt ... Thus ends royal authority in this state, and all the people shall say, Amen.
Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams, July 19. Boston.
Celebrating the
British surrender
Humanity has won its battle. Liberty now has a country.
Marquis de Lafayette, Oct. 19, 1781.Yorktown.
Observing a half
century of prosperity
Our fellow citizens, after half a century of experience and prosperity, continue to approve the choice we made. May it be to the world what I believe it will be (to some parts sooner, to others later, but finally to all), the signal of arousing men to burst the chains under which monkish ignorance and superstition had persuaded them to bind themselves, and to assume the blessings and security of self-government. The form which we have substituted restores the free right and freedom of opinion. All eyes are opened or opening to the rights of man. The general spread of the light of science has already laid open to every view the palpable truth that the mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few, booted and spurred, ready to ride them legitimately, by the grace of God. These are grounds of hope for others; for ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them.”
Thomas Jefferson, June 24, 1826.
Monticello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.