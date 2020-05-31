Will returning to church services endanger others?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of our lives, including how we worship. It has been challenging with the abrupt interruption of our ability to come together once a week to celebrate as faith communities. We also have been restricted in physically reaching out to friends and family as well as others who might need our help as we shelter in place.
We now face decisions on how best to get back to what we think of as normal. These are the first weeks we have been able to attend public worship with modifications. I struggle with whether it is time to return. Will people, particularly those in a vulnerable population, feel they must attend now that they have the opportunity?
More than 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States in about five months and many more have suffered. This is a staggering number in a short period of time. That should give us pause. Despite the challenges, more of us are alive and well because of the measures we have taken that lessened the impact of the disease.
As we debate and plan to return to our places of worship, I hope all of us think less of ourselves and our desire to return to public mass, and think more of others with whom we might come in contact. As faith communities, we hold life sacred. Are we putting others at risk, by the decision that we make to attend mass again? Are we thinking of our pro-life stance as we make that decision? I pray that we are.
Sandy Wittig.
North Chesterfield.
Plea bargains often
made to save money
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding George Will’s recent column on our plea bargain system: The columnist is right. We all should be concerned that a large percentage of accusations made by prosecutors are not proven in a court of law in front of an impartial judge but instead are settled when the accused pleads guilty, often to a single lesser charge, in a plea bargain.
Most of us think that if we were unjustly accused, we would fight the charge to the end rather than plead guilty. But that is because most of us have not seriously thought about the cost of defense lawyers, the possibility of being jailed for a lengthy period prior to trial or the risk of a much longer sentence if found guilty in court.
James G. Russell.
Midlothian.
Northam is protecting small-business owners
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We’re thrilled that Gov. Ralph Northam has decided to stand with small-business owners and veto legislation that would have expanded associated health plans (AHPs) in Virginia. AHPs are dangerous additions to the marketplace that undermine the small group market and could raise costs for small-business owners.
Small businesses are the backbone of Virginia’s economy, making up 99.5% of all businesses in the state. Yet, their needs infrequently are met when it comes to health care policies and legislation. Virginia small-business owners widely object to AHPs, with two-thirds (67%) supporting the banning of short-term insurance and AHPs. These plans might not cover all essential health benefits and can exclude people with pre-existing conditions.
In a time when health care coverage is more important than ever, especially for struggling small businesses, it is reassuring to see the governor protecting the integrity of our health care system.
Awesta Sarkash.
Government Affairs Manager,Small Business Majority.
Washington, D.C.
Reader explains the settlement of Tel Aviv
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Facts reveal themselves, and it is good to have an opportunity to comment on one such subject that is hardly ever discussed.
The delightful section, “Today in History,” in the RTD on May 21 speaks to an event in 1910, “a year-old Jewish settlement near the port city of Jaffa adopted the name Tel Aviv.” A one-year-old settlement, settled by whom? Jewish immigrants from Europe?
Why Jewish settlements in the early 20th century? This brought to mind, for me, what a big gap of time exists between modern-day Israel, and what most people think of as the Israel of old.
For centuries, people of the Jewish faith have suffered at the hands of Europeans and anti-Semitism, a European attitude and visceral creation, and manifestation of hate to those of the Jewish faith.
From the 15th through the 20th centuries, mostly Europeans immigrated to foreign shores. European settlers created settlements and colonies in North and South America, Australia, Canada, Africa, sub-continent India, South East Asia, China and in the 20th century, the Middle East.
A little more than 100 years ago, Messianic Zionism, political Zionism and Christian evangelicalism had the opportunity to relocate the Jews of Europe to Palestine, where the port city of Jaffa was located, and where the famous Jaffa oranges were grown in the lush and beautiful coastal region of Palestine. Open-door Jewish immigration to Palestine was allowed and encouraged by the British after the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the end of World War I in 1918.
Palestine became a colony of Great Britain under the legality of the British Mandate and the League of Nations. The colony and its colonists eventually turned against their patron, Great Britain, and the nation now is known as Israel, with its capital in Tel Aviv.
Nidal Mahayni.
Richmond.
Names not priority
for Hanover schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The news that U.S. District Judge Robert Payne dismissed the lawsuit filed by the NAACP to change the names of two Hanover County schools is encouraging. This action is a welcome respite from the anti-everything Confederate agenda currently in vogue in the General Assembly. How much evidence does it take for the name changers to realize that about three-fourths of Hanover citizens when polled in 2018 did not want the names changed? The result of that poll is called a majority. The Hanover School Board voted 5-2 not to change names, which also is a majority.
Hanover schools should focus on improving instruction and increasing teacher salaries. If the teachers in Hanover were polled about priorities, wasting exorbitant sums of money on name changes probably would not top their list.
Claude R. Mayo.
Burke.
