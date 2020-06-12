Create a ‘Memento Park’
for Confederate statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The often-repeated claim that removal of Confederate monuments is tantamount to erasing history is puzzling to me — and not a little inconsistent.
Did we sound the alarm that history was being eradicated when American soldiers helped Iraqis bring down the statue of Saddam Hussein? Where was the American outcry when Eastern European countries removed their statues of Lenin and Stalin and other Iron Curtain dictators? And what history, exactly, did they erase?
In Budapest, Hungary, some 42 statues and/or monuments were removed after the fall of communism and placed together in one location: Memento Park.
When my family was visiting that city in 1996, the site was advertised as “Twenty Tons of Socialism,” and tourists could pay admission to see it. Maybe there is a way that Richmond still can benefit from our Confederate monuments to white supremacy.
If it’s true that our Monument Avenue statues were a boon to tourism in Richmond, maybe we could establish a new tourist attraction and funnel the proceeds to causes that promote racial justice in our city.
Barbara Anderson.
Richmond.
Education key to equality,
not monument removal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Removing monuments to bring equality into focus won’t work. If people truly are serious about ending racism, we need to address the core: education.
As a retired teacher, I can say I’ve seen it all. Kindergarten teachers can see disparities from the start.
Some students already are reading, some have number-sense skills, some are socially ready and, sadly, some have none of these skills.
The huge disparity comes from a lack of opportunities and self-worth. If a child consistently is told that he is a victim, he becomes one. When a child is abused, he believes he deserves it.
When he is told his only way out is the welfare cycle, he sees no need to learn. When he hears gunshots in his neighborhood all during the night, he becomes angry.
When he becomes aware he is behind because of no preschool, he feels he’s been jilted. When he struggles to learn, he feels like he can’t.
So what can we do? First, Virginia schools need to provide two-year mandatory preschool for all students. A half day is sufficient.
This puts all children on level ground when they begin kindergarten.
Next, schools need to provide interim first grade classrooms. If a child has not reached all the kindergarten benchmarks, he would be in a class that solely concentrates on reading and math. If then he is on target, he would go to second grade. If not, repeat first grade. Every child deserves a second chance.
School systems will say, “We can’t do this. Where would we get the money?”
You can and you must. Get some guts. Figure it out.
Jayne O. Bluford.
Richmond.
Historic artifacts must
remain on view
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I must say that as a lifelong resident of Richmond, I am appalled that Gov. Ralph Northam would cave to the demands of the mob who want to remove Confederate monuments from the city.
As someone who loves history, I feel that we can learn from the lessons of history. We need reminders of the past so that we do not make the same mistakes as those who came before us.
Ever been to Egypt, Rome or Greece, to name a few places? Who cannot go there or read about them and not marvel at what there is to see and learn? When you see the actual artifacts or any other structures that are original to a particular era of history, it makes it so very real.
Naturally, you will want to learn more. It is then that you begin to learn the real story and it is not all good. Erase all the bad parts, wipe it all away and what do you have? A people who soon will forget the lessons of history. Philosopher George Santayana said it best: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
The tragic events of the past weeks that began with the needless death of George Floyd at the hands of one bad police officer and a few more who did not intervene now have morphed into an effort to erase our history.
It already is happening. Those who call themselves oppressed are now becoming the oppressors. Once again, we have forgotten the past.
William W. Waldrop.
Chesterfield.
Monuments can enhance
understanding of history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The National Trust for Historic Preservation celebrates the places that have shaped the diverse American cultural experience, and inspires people to save the past and enrich the future.
It is doing great work to ensure we hold on to important pieces of history that otherwise will be lost to us and future generations.
I believe the statues on Monument Avenue are part of our diverse cultural experience and should be preserved as they are.
According to the National Park Service, “Monument Avenue Historic District shares the distinction with Jackson Ward of being one of only two National Historic Landmark districts within the city of Richmond. Monument Avenue is the nation’s only grand residential boulevard with monuments of its scale surviving almost unaltered to the present day.” It is difficult to fathom how our state and local leaders have decided it no longer will be.
Tourists often comment on the beauty of the monuments and the architecture in the area. The enjoyment of this experience will be denied to visitors if the monuments are removed.
People in our past erected these statues for their own reasons. We shouldn’t pretend that did not happen. Appreciation of what has formed America and understanding of its history is enhanced by visits to places such as Jamestown, Yorktown, Williamsburg, Richmond, the Historic Slave Trail, the American Civil War Museum and Civil War battlefields. It is a sad road to follow when we start to pick and choose the history we preserve because we don’t like what happened during some of the past. Who are we in 2020 to determine not to preserve such important history for future generations and for them to try to understand the lives and struggles of people in the past?
Once this is done, you can’t go back. Richmond will not be the same.
Thomas Langston.
Henrico.
Taking down statues
won’t fix what is wrong
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a Richmond native and am more than saddened to see “the City of Monuments” being torn apart. These monuments should stand to remind people of what we do not wish to revert back to as a city or a nation. I have traveled the world and have seen the terrible things that have happened in those countries such as Germany and how they treated the Jews. I have asked many people in various countries why they speak of such horrors. Every single one tells me, “Because we want people to know and remind them to never let it happen again.” They do not sweep their past under the rug as Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney wish to.
The place to begin to heal is through education. Our great commonwealth has failed miserably to educate all of our children so that they will have equal chances in life.
So why is education not at the top of Northam’s and Stoney’s agenda? Taxes have been raised in the city to improve education and lottery money was supposed to be used for schools. Why have Northam and Stoney failed us? Taking down statues is not going to fix what is truly wrong.
Helen Lambert.
Henrico.
Graffiti now part
of monuments’ history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There has been an engaging conversation happening in Richmond since the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly three years ago pertaining to the fate of the Civil War monuments on Monument Avenue.
During much of that time, each side of the debate has passionately had its say, and a general consensus seemed to have been arrived at in the middle, which was to let them remain in place, but to provide context that could allow viewers to understand the reason behind their erection in the first place. More than two years later and no context, nor talk of adding context, is to be found.
We now find ourselves in a somewhat different moment, with momentum on the side of the monuments’ removal. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers rightfully has enraged the nation and brought floods of protesters into the streets of Richmond, as well as many other cities. In the process, many of these monuments have been marked with symbols of the pain and indignation of people of color, a pain that has seared for more than 400 years.
The tide truly does seem to be turning, and support continues to swell for the removal and relocation of these outdated relics of hate and oppression. I fully support this and would like to make a further suggestion: Upon finding a new home for the monuments, I’d like to see them not cleaned of the graffiti and calls for justice that have been added to them in the past few weeks.
Many have argued against their removal because it would equate to erasing history. Well, those tags now are a very important part of their history, a history that should be remembered, lest it be repeated. These statements provide context.
Jeff Saxman.
Richmond.
Statues more appropriate
for Civil War sites
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I support Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to have the Robert E. Lee monument removed. The murder of George Floyd changed everything for me. Finally. The image of Floyd, handcuffed and prostrate on the ground being slowly asphyxiated while everyone looked on — it was just like a lynching in Jim Crow days. We were witnesses to a lynching. There is no “unseeing” that image. Having seen it, we own it.
The Lee monument celebrates a man who fought for a system than brutalized black people for economic reasons and therefore it must go. Is this sad? I used to think so. But no more.
As for what to do with the monuments: There are plenty of Civil War sites around Richmond. Maybe one of them could be the resting place for these relics.
Catherine Tessieri.
Manakin-Sabot.
Statues better suited
to history’s battlefields
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People who proclaim we are erasing history by removing the statues in Richmond might have forgotten Virginia has numerous Civil War battlefields. Go to Richmond’s National Battlefield Park, Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historic Park, or Petersburg National Battlefield. Take J.E.B. Stuart’s statue to Manassas National Battlefield Park, where Stuart fought during the first Battle of Bull Run. Commemorate Stonewall Jackson at the Battle of Chancellorsville, where he was shot and later died of pneumonia. Robert E. Lee could command the site of his surrender at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. Jefferson Davis could preside over Fort Monroe National Monument, where he was imprisoned after the war. By placing the statues at the appropriate places, we could share our history with a broader audience, and allow people to see these men in the context of a war they lost.
I further propose we replace the existing statues with Virginians. For starters, we need look no further than Virginia Studies, where the commonwealth’s fourth graders learn about heroes such as former governors Linwood Holton and L. Douglas Wilder, banker Maggie Walker and attorney Oliver Hill.
If we desire to include a person of military distinction, consider Gen. George Marshall, creator of the Marshall Plan following World War II, or Gen. Lewis Burwell “Chesty” Puller, the most decorated Marine in U.S. military history. We could include judges, such as Robert Reynold Merhige Jr., a United States District Court judge whose rulings enforced desegregation in our public schools, and who ordered the University of Virginia to accept women. Consider people who furthered education, such as educator Booker T. Washington, and Barbara Johns, a teenager in Farmville who took the bold step to integrate the local schools.
In the end, Monument Avenue would commemorate notable Virginians who embody unity, love, justice and universal respect.
Clark Laster.
Wake.
Transform Richmond
to a beacon of peace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The times call for new visions. Let us determine that our city will be a beacon of peace. Out of the ashes of wars and in the compost heaps of ruins, let us plant gardens of hope and trust affirming as we do that Black Lives Matter, that we forgive, that we do not forget the least among us and that we do so because we care.
Let it be that in Richmond we flourish in the blossoms of peace roses, are nourished to health in beds of greens, bring the promise of joy in the presence of butterflies, feed understanding in the wings of sparrows and crown children with wreaths of lilies.
Let us replace monuments of stone by adding to what already exists in the blossoms of dogwoods, redbuds and crape myrtles; with the upright limbs of oaks, the bending branches of willows, the evergreen faith of firs.
To these plantings, let us add birdhouses, fountains, mosaics, stepping stones. Let us do so in teams of young and old, poets and laborers, teachers and learners, guardians and angels.
We can be this new city, this new world, this new vision of leadership. We have the will. We have the leaders. We have the dreamers. We have the muscles. We have the music. We have the love.
We are. We believe. We must.
Elizabeth Smith.
Richmond.
There is more to Richmond
than monumental statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tourist dollars will continue to flow into Richmond in spite of naysayers like recent correspondents Grayson Robertson and Cynthia Baker.
Consider that the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, just a short distance from the Robert E. Lee monument, contains more than 40,000 works of art — paintings, sculptures, collections, etc. — and is open free to the public.
This world-class museum also boasts two restaurants, a library, a gift shop, an auditorium and more. Nearby is the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, which has galleries full of Virginia artifacts as well as relics of the Civil War. History buffs also can enjoy the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar, the Valentine, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, and the Poe Museum.
Families can enjoy the Children’s Museum as well as the Canal Walk, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and parks such as Bryan Park, the Floodwall Park and spectacular Maymont Park. There are hiking trails, biking trails and the James River walks to explore.
Tourists also can enjoy shopping in Carytown, at Short Pump Town Center and at Willow Lawn. There are more than 200 excellent restaurants available in the downtown area, including Shockoe Slip and Broad Street. Accommodations abound for every budget. Numerous festivals attract visitors throughout the year and generate revenue for our city.
It is a rather shallow mind that believes the lack of the Confederate statues will harm Richmond’s economy. I’ve mentioned only a portion of Richmond’s elements that make it a great city to live in or visit.
Rosemary G. Morton.
Midlothian.
Figureless pedestals
might start the healing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am planning to take my grandson out for an educational experience, with a tour of Monument Avenue accompanied by a discussion on why several of them recently have been spray-painted.
I hope that by the time our viewing occurs, some of the more colorful language has been removed. There obviously are strong feelings as to whether the monuments should remain in place as a remembrance of those who valiantly fought a war as loyalists to their native state (and yes, for an institution of slavery that we all agree was abhorrent) or be removed as symbols of all that is wrong today with racial relations.
It is apparent that neither viewpoint will be understood or appreciated by many. I suggest that the pedestals be depersonalized by removing those who occupy them but remain as topless monuments for anyone to interpret as they wish. Perhaps our imaginations can be part of the healing process.
Allen Dorin.
Glen Allen.
