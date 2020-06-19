Do Richmonders benefit from removal of statues?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I strenuously condemn Gov. Ralph Northam’s and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s intention to remove the statues of Civil War generals from Monument Avenue. Such plans will convert Monument Avenue from the beautiful cultural and historical landmark that it is today into a ruinous stubble of graffiti-inspired pedestals. By doing this, how exactly do the people of Richmond benefit? Will the city’s crumbling infrastructure and failing schools miraculously improve after this is done? Will the tens of thousands of dollars required for removals ensure that a better life for the city’s citizens will follow? And where does all this stop? What about the George Washington statue on Capitol Square? Is it not long overdue, or are they waiting for the next outage to occur so that they can decapitate a statue honoring the father of our country? Northam and Stoney say the statues deter tourists from coming to the city. I doubt they have statistics to support that spurious conclusion. A far better case can be made that thousands come to Richmond to see the historic city, its Civil War battlefields and view the magnificent statues of the generals who ably defended the city. Does one really think the vast number of people in Richmond and its vicinity are ashamed of Monument Avenue? As governor of Virginia, the most historic of states in the Union, Northam is charged with preserving the state’s historical heritage, not wantonly destroying it. Northam and Stoney will gain nothing from this sacrilege, but the state and its people will lose a great deal, and future generations surely will condemn them.
Stuart Butler.
Williamsburg.
Where do we draw the line when removing statues?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I imagine Charles Mason said to Jeremiah Dixon, “We have to draw a line somewhere.”
I do not wish to take sides on the issue of removing or saving statues. But with the outcry to remove Confederate statues, the toppling of the Christopher Columbus statue and the defacing of the memorial to slain police officers, I wonder: Where do we draw the line?
Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, as well as 10 other presidents, owned slaves. Should the Washington Monument be pushed over onto the National Mall? Rename the city? Bulldoze the Jefferson Memorial into the Tidal Basin?
President Ulysses S. Grant is responsible for killing millions of bison to starve Native Americans. Should his statues be allowed to stand, or his image be allowed to remain on the $50 bill?
President Andrew Jackson caused the slaughter of Native American men, women and children to expand American settlements southward. Should his image be on the $20 bill? Do Native Americans see Jackson or Grant as heroes?
President James K. Polk led the United States into war with Mexico simply to take much of the Southwest and much of Texas from Mexico.
Justified or not, President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the internment of more than 100,000 American citizens of Japanese descent. There is an entire park of statues in Washington commemorating Roosevelt. Should it be plowed under?
Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson took us into the Vietnam War in Southeast Asia. Should their libraries be burned to the ground?
I could go on, but I have no suggestions other than to say that such matters should not be decided by an unauthorized, unruly mob. I only wonder, where do we draw the line in tearing down statues and images from our American history? Washington? Roosevelt?
George Gretes.
Mechanicsville.
Richmond’s children should be city’s focus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I lived on Monument Avenue for many years, so I am very familiar with the controversy that has surrounded all of its monuments over the years. We now know that the Confederate monuments will be removed. That is a given. What also is a given is that the monuments slated for removal are historic. They tell an important story, and it’s a story about Richmond in the years after the Civil War. They can continue to be part of the larger story of the Civil War and its aftermath in a museum or similar repository of historic artifacts, which will give them proper context.
The real question is: What comes next? Do we really need any more idols cast in stone? No. Even without those slated for removal, we have enough public monuments to keep the nickname “The City of Monuments.” Richmond also has an extraordinary opportunity in timing as the Boulevard recently was renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard. If Richmond properly takes down these monuments, removing both the statues and their bases, it can bring everything to a graceful, peaceful end. The city could move the Ashe monument to the intersection of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. It would receive far more attention there, as that is a major entry point to the city. Let the monuments we have now, all across town, be enough for Richmond. The Ashe monument has children at its base. Let Richmond’s children be the city’s focus. This is an opportunity to make their future brighter. Any money that would be spent on replacement monuments could be — and should be — poured into the lives of Richmond’s underserved families and their children, who deserve the best education possible. That truly would bring honor to Richmond and, I believe, peace to the city.
Liz Forman.
Richmond.
Take down monuments, rename buildings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond was one that was long-awaited. His actions, however, pose the question: “Are we finally ready to rename historic buildings that are named after Confederate figures?” Yes. As Northam put it, “It was wrong then and it’s wrong now, so we’re taking it down.”
Removing a figure of racism that proudly stood in a predominantly Black city simply emphasized the grotesque closeted racism that undeniably still exists in this country. This subtle racism still exists, especially in the name of buildings, such as Jackson Hall and Ashby Hall on the main campus of James Madison University (JMU) in Harrisonburg. Many people oppose renaming these buildings, mainly because they don’t want to see a change of the fond memories that they had after leaving JMU, but those same people generally disregard the outcast that people of color feel. Naming a building after a person typically is done to show pride for his or her work and beliefs; as a person of color myself, I feel uncomfortable knowing that the predominantly white institution I attend not only named a building after a Confederate figure in 1911, but kept it that way because the school’s administration doesn’t want to change the names due to tradition.
Northam not only heard the cries of the Black community, but he chose to take action. I hope that other cities in Virginia will follow his lead.
Jessani Collier.
Broadway.
Use avenue to display art with universal symbolism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The statues on Monument Avenue, in addition to their symbolism, are works of art. It would be a positive step to replace them with other works of art of universal symbolism. How great it would be to place Arnaldo Pomodoro’s “Rotating Sphere” — which is housed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts — on Monument Avenue as a symbol of universal peace. Perhaps other works of art of similar character and quality could be found to replace the statues.
Judith Bumgardner.
Deltaville.
Sculpt a new monument to honor Floyd and others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I listened to various speakers at the 5000 Man March Against Racism on Saturday, I was surprised. The thing that most affected me was the striking appearance of the Robert E. Lee monument, a man who I was brought up to believe is a distant relative. As I stood there, it occurred to me — a middle-aged, white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant male — that the statue’s destiny should be this: Take it off its pedestal (not doing so is a deal breaker), leave the pedestal and all its graffiti intact, and hire someone — perhaps Kehinde Wiley — to sculpt figures of protest at the base the way they so movingly were arrayed at the rally. It’s time for this space to commemorate George Floyd and countless others like him, not another so-called hero of the failed racist state that was the Confederacy.
Gray Snowden, M.D.
Powhatan.
Riderless horse statues might be poignant message
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why not dismount the soldiers on Monument Avenue and leave the gallant horses on the pedestals? The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture have iconic horses displayed outside. Virginia is a horse-loving state and the horse industry has a long history here. Think of Secretariat.
If the horses remain, then Monument Avenue will not lose the beauty and history for which it is famous.
Removing the men but not the horses from the elegant pedestals on Monument Avenue would convey the message: “The war is over, the soldiers have gone home and peace remains.”
Pat Fishback.
Richmond.
Line avenue with trees, human-scale memorials
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It seems that we are near consensus that the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue must come down to continue the work of dismantling systemic racism. As an alumnus of the Governor’s School when it was located at Thomas Jefferson High School, I saw them daily, and found them both beautiful and historic. However, what they represent is ugly and not representative of today’s Richmond or the commonwealth. Some property owners along the avenue have objected to the statues’ removal, fearing the desecration of their neighborhood. I understand their reservations, but it is time for these racist statues to go. After all, the Third Reich had beautiful art and now we see it in museums. I have a solution that will make Monument Avenue even more beautiful: Plant more trees. Create a walking path under an enhanced canopy of native oaks, beeches and other tree species. Add human-scale memorials to Virginia slaves and other Virginians who have done good works as funds become available so that we never forget our past and never repeat our sins.
Ben Burkhardt.
Washington, D.C.
America needs memorials to victims of injustice
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We need monuments in this country. We need monuments for the victims of slavery and racism; for all those men, women and children who died so that white America could grow its wealth on their backs; for all those who were killed only because the color of their skin was not white; for those who fought against injustice and racism and were killed for doing so. The list could go on and on. Suffice to say that we need memorials for those Americans, and not for white soldiers and politicians who fought for and defended racism in arguably its worst form — slavery.
We must honor those who stood up against racism and those who died because of it, celebrating their legacy to ensure that history will not repeat itself.
I was born in Germany in the early 1960s and grew up during a time when Germans mightily struggled with the country’s horrific recent history and how to confront it. One thing that you will not find in Germany today are statues or buildings named after German military and political leaders who fought for the Third Reich and its horrors. What you will find are tributes to the many victims to ensure that the world understands that they did not die in vain and will never be forgotten.
They remind us that we have to fight every day against discrimination and hatred. And America needs reminding these days more than ever.
Max Riederer von Paar.
Ashland.
Erect statues to ideals that unite, not divide
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond’s avenue of monuments still can be a beautiful and instructive asset — with different monuments. Assemble public and private sponsors to commission monuments to be erected on the current sites. Rather than highlighting any particular individual, instead focus on ideals, such as a Remembrance monument, highlighting the costliest aspect of any war — the loss of human life; a Resolve monument, representing the qualities we cherish and desire to uphold in the face of divisiveness; a Reunion monument, recognizing the ongoing American experiment in democracy. Challenging artists worldwide to create monumental representations of these and other ideals could usher in a new era of statuary for Richmond — still acknowledging its undeniable history as the former capital of the Confederacy, but in the broader context of our nation’s ongoing struggle to heal, to ensure freedom and justice for all, and to uphold those ideals that unite us.
Bert Browning.
Midlothian.
It’s not the monuments that make avenue special
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I love Monument Avenue; I do not like the statues.
I love the beauty of the homes on Monument Avenue; I do not like the statues.
I love the cobblestones of Monument Avenue; I do not like the statues.
I love the tree-lined median of Monument Avenue; I do not like the statues.
I love everything between the statues on Monument Avenue; I do not like the statues.
Are you sure that it is the statues that make Monument Avenue so special to you? Or is it everything in between the statues that makes it so special?
Take down the statues.
Shelley Nicol.
Richmond.
Hold sculpture contests for replacement statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If Richmond does remove its monuments to the Confederacy, and it should, there will be empty plinths. One move away from the city’s legacy as the former capital of the Confederacy could be putting the pedestals to use to showcase the work of local sculptors. Virginia Commonwealth University has a sculpture school and the commonwealth is filled with talented artists from all walks of life. Is it possible to organize an annual statewide sculpture contest in which the winners’ work is exhibited for one year on the empty bases? Though this might be a costly proposition for the sponsors, it could become a tourist attraction that stimulates the local economy, in addition to providing both our students and working artists with real-life experience in conceiving, producing, promoting, installing and potentially even selling public art. There could be an annual festival for the unveilings and Richmond could lead cities around the world in rethinking the display of outdoor art. Richmond resident Paul DiPasquale, known for the Arthur Ashe monument, the figure “Connecticut” and the “Headman” statue on Brown’s Island, also created the magnificent “King Neptune” statue that greatly enhances the visitor experience on the boardwalk at Virginia Beach. The recent acquisition of New York artist Kehinde Wiley’s stunning and thought-provoking sculpture, “Rumors of War,” by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts shows the power of original works by diverse voices. Surely there are arts patrons in Virginia who would see the merit in such a vibrant plan forward.
Lucy Paquette Zuercher.
Glen Allen.
Statues have not deterred progress in commonwealth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I believe Black Lives Matter and I’m proud to see overwhelming opposition to racism. It’s sad, though, to hear Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart described as evil men, quickly judged by others’ words.
If protesters would spend a few minutes looking them up online, they would learn that Lee is on the record as being opposed to slavery. He thought it was a moral and political evil. These three men were devout Christians. They did not vote for secession. They were career military officers who put protecting their homeland first. If we could visit with these three and interview them today, I believe their truth favorably would surprise us.
Virginia was the first state in the U.S. since Reconstruction to elect an African American governor, L. Douglas Wilder. Virginians also supported President Barack Obama. For the past few decades, most of our elected leaders have been African American. How has the presence of these three statues stopped progress?
Until George Floyd’s death, the local consensus has been to add context. We’ve been sewing a larger “patchwork quilt” of Richmond’s story, a productive activity. We’ve added more detail about our past, giving anyone who looks a valuable experience. Removing or destroying part of it now is wrong.
Whenever I’ve had the time to walk along Monument Avenue, the first thing I notice about each statue is the figure of a man on horseback. Beyond that, I see stunning works of art. To me, they transcend identity or cause. Times have changed. Although a racist community planned and paid for statues of Lee, Jackson and Stuart, that doesn’t mean that these men were just like them. Their statues should stay where they are and be protected. We all deserve respect.
Cathy Danford.
Richmond.
Consider statue of Wilder for reimagined avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As an individual born and raised in and around Richmond but now living elsewhere, I have had the joy of driving down Monument Avenue on numerous occasions with my family to view the Arthur Ashe and Confederate monuments. I recognize that my appreciation for the Confederate monuments is not shared by all and it is time to move them to an appropriate historical location. I believe the local battlefields would be the most appropriate place.
That said, I challenge Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney to take this historic opportunity to keep Monument Avenue alive for future generations. I challenge them to create a diverse and bipartisan committee to select a diverse group of famous individuals from the Richmond metropolitan area to replace the monuments that will be removed. I also challenge them to expand on the concept as well.
Instead of just replacing what is there, build multiple walls at strategic locations along this majestic road and include plaques of those from the area who have achieved success in all walks of life. I would begin with a statue of former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. Being the first African American since Reconstruction to be elected governor of a state is historic and quite deserving of a special place. The list of those from the metro area is long and distinguished. With this approach, we not only could preserve the integrity of Monument Avenue, but by expanding on its original concept, it also will become an even greater historic site for others to view for generations to come.
John J. Pavey Jr.
Sylva, N.C.
Appomattox Court House apt spot for Lee statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Given the decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue, the question becomes: What happens to the statue itself? My thought would be to relocate it to Appomattox Court House. If we want Lee’s legacy to be one of unity and reconciliation — and a powerful lesson in our nation’s history — then let its resting place be where our nation was reunited after four years of civil war. If one follows the path of Lee’s retreat from Richmond through Southside Virginia, it ends with his surrender to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at the McLean House in Appomattox Court House. Also appropriate would be a monument to Grant, who demonstrated humility and a hand of friendship in ending this war. Properly contextualized, statues of these two generals side by side would serve as a reminder that, even in our darkest hours, we have it within us to set our differences aside and strive to improve our democracy.
Charles Felts.
Midlothian.
Richmonder won’t miss
Confederate statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’ve lived in Richmond my whole life. I’ve walked, ridden and driven down Monument Avenue countless times. But not once can I recall visiting and intently gazing at any of the Confederate monuments. They just were there. Fixtures. They didn’t instill within me any sense of pride. They didn’t command my attention. They didn’t arouse in me any dewy-eyed affection for anything. They didn’t remind me of my history. They just were there.
I guess that’s why it’s all the more puzzling to me that so many people are indignant at their looming removal. I’d venture to say that most of these people never have taken the time to visit and gaze at those monuments, either. And I bet the ones who have weren’t thinking about “Cavaliers and Cotton fields” when they did. Over and over again, we hear misguided claims that it’s an attempt to “erase history.” Rubbish. When those statues are gone, everyone still will know who Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Fontaine Maury are. But they’ll more likely be remembered in the proper perspective rather than being idolized. Equating “removing the statues” to “erasing history” is at best a demonstration of naïveté and, at worst, a revelation that is far less flattering.
I say good riddance.
Ronald Gunter.
Richmond.
