Erect monuments that
serve entire community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If our monuments speak of hate and racism to some of our citizens, they should be changed, but woe be unto us if we replace them with emptiness. Without heroes we have no culture. Let's not replace symbols that to some meant courage and selfless devotion to a common cause (however mistaken the cause might have been), and a sobering reminder of the truth of our history to others, with a blank space that means we have nothing to bind us together.
Woe be unto us if we let a nameless, faceless image of anger, resentment, failure and strife stand as the only answer we have to what we are tearing down. The "Rumors of War" statue by Kehinde Wilde in the front of Virginia Museum of Fine Arts might be a fine piece of art, but it is a hideous monument. Our response to the images that offended should be bigger, bolder, more beautiful images of what is honorable, just, beautiful and true for all of us.
If we remove monuments that have been at the heart of Richmond's identity, let's do that out of love for those offended by them, not out of hate for those who perceived them differently. More important than taking down images that do not serve us as a community is the creation of bold, beautiful ones that do.
Sheila Marsh.
Chesterfield.
