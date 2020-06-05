Revisionist history won’t save monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his June 3 letter “Preserve and protect Civil War monuments,” correspondent Berk Jones wrote that he “wholeheartedly disagree[s]” with “false narratives” and “revisionist history,” that probably will result in the removal of Monument Avenue’s majestic monuments to Civil War leaders. Perhaps he should revisit the historical record as to the primary cause of the American Civil War. There are plenty of written and spoken words from those exact moments in history that exemplify the primary cause, should he take the time to study them.
History notes that Alexander Stephens, the Confederacy’s vice president, did not want the South to secede from the Union. But in a speech now known as the Cornerstone Speech, he told an audience in Savannah, Ga., that “our government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas [as those of slavery foes]; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical and moral truth.”
Stephens went on to say that the battle over slavery “was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution.” This is but one source of evidence that the South mainly fought to defend slavery, not “self-sacrifice in the face of naked aggression,” as Jones wrote. Other such evidence abounds.
Who is the revisionist now?
Jones and others who espouse the myth of states’ rights as the primary cause of the their so-called “War of Northern Aggression” would do well to remember what Indian philosopher Rabindranath Tagore stated: “Facts are many, but the truth is one.”
Karen Owen.
Richmond.
Think outside the box for statue replacements
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The city of Richmond and this region are more than the Civil War. Once Confederate monuments are removed from Monument Avenue, new, more representative monuments or works of art (think outside the box) should replace what is there now. We’d still like to call it Monument Avenue. Otherwise, would it be Monumentless Avenue?
Louise Kallman.
Richmond.
Transform avenue to a place of peace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The time has come.
If ever there was a time to pause and think, it is now. What do we want our city to reflect? Tolerance and diversity or prejudice and monoculturalism? Richmond in 2020 is a diverse city. We overtly celebrate and embrace our range of ethnicities in food fairs, festivals, restaurants, dance fests, etc. Does Monument Avenue reflect what Richmond is today?
A monument can be defined as a structure erected to commemorate a notable event.
Can the replacement for the Lee monument be nothing? Nothing more than a gathering place for peaceful rest and reflection. No protests, no glorification of controversial causes.
Monument Avenue with parks and fountains.
Richmond — a monument to peace.
Patty Love.
Richmond.
Replace the statues thoughtfully over time
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Confederate statues will come down. It is so past time. Thank God.
Our city is about four centuries old. Four hundred years of history. Much historic, some good, some beautifully creative, some tragically bad, and many, many years of folks just working hard to enjoy the bounty of this beautiful place.
There seems no reason that this long, architecturally significant avenue should have multiple, massive statues defined by four years of our history. Sure, a while ago after years of conflict, we erected a less than graceful statue of Arthur Ashe at the very farthest western reach.
I believe the vast majority of the citizens of Richmond disdain slavery. It is wrong. It is amoral. I believe most citizens of Richmond recognize that an avenue that’s filled with sculptures of Confederate “heroes” is horrific to black people.
My suggestion: Remove all Confederate statues and determine which of the battleground sites across Virginia where they should be relocated. Maybe put the statues at the battlegrounds most associated with the statue’s rider. Those who love Civil War history will have lost nothing.
Next: In the spaces where these statues stood, build gazebos or welcoming places for all to gather.
Take time to replace statues slowly. Have a contest every five or 10 years for Richmond-area artists to submit concepts for three-dimensional representations of Richmond that every citizen will recognize as being a part of RVA and feel inspired by.
Imagine the extraordinary sculpture that will stand in a circle or an intersection and represent the James River or something in each of these spaces that the citizens will roundly love.
This is what we need on Monument Avenue. Amen. Say Amen.
Let the healing begin.
Kathy Wommack.
Richmond.
Richmond no longer worthy of monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Yea, they would pare the mountain to the plain,
To leave an equal baseness ...
— Alfred, Lord Tennyson
Take the monuments down, then, but take them all down: Washington, Jefferson, Henry, Madison, Monroe — all those fox-hunting, julep-drinking, plantation-owning, white-supremacist slave owners who founded this country. Richmond and Virginia no longer are worthy of them.
H.V. Traywick Jr.
Richmond.
Make James River city’s focal point
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I lived on Monument Avenue for five years. During that time, I struggled to see the point of statues that surely must be hurtful to a large segment of the Richmond area population. I have since moved outside of the city, but I feel very close to the situations that arise there. When I moved to Richmond almost 37 years ago, it was quite the little backwater, backward city. Clothing fashions were 15 years behind the times and many people I met didn’t know what a bagel was. Today, the city is greatly improved. The cultural arts, restaurants, the James River Park System and more have made Richmond a solid Class B city. Why not an A? Because it’s a lazy city. Lazy, because it has leaned on the glorification of the Civil War and all that it entails for its primary source of tourism. Now that — finally — the appropriately named Lost Cause is being shifted to the back burner, it’s up to the movers and shakers of Richmond to take the best of the city and create a new, better, healthier reason to come here. In my view, the river should be the focal point. At one time, there was talk of restaurants and more on a thriving, teeming waterfront. That idea should be brought back to the table. And it should include plenty of parking.
Elizabeth Joseph.
Henrico.
Remove harsh remnants
of Richmond’s dark past
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Johannes Erwin Eugen Rommel was a German general and military theorist who distinguished himself in both world wars. He was a brilliant general whose military tactics are still studied today. Although there is debate on how much he actually supported, or was aware, of Hitler’s politics or his desire to eliminate the Jews, Rommel did serve in the Nazi army. For this reason, there are no statues to Rommel in Germany, where all Nazi symbols are banned.
During the American Civil War, the vice president of the Confederacy, Alexander H. Stephens, stated that the cornerstone of the Confederacy was the idea that blacks were inferior to whites, and that this justified the natural order of slavery, which the Confederacy fought to maintain. Unlike in Germany, in the U.S. — and particularly here in Richmond — we have statues honoring Confederate generals.
Today, we have protesters who are asking the legitimate question of why we have these statues and other imagery honoring the Confederacy. It is history, but a dark history; yes, it is heritage, but it is a heritage steeped in oppression. Times have changed. Let us move on, and remove these harsh remnants of the past, and look toward a brighter future where equality and justice for all Americans is the natural order.
John Vance.
Chesterfield.
Replace statues of men with tributes to ideals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Maybe it is time for the Confederate statues to come down. I’ve lived in Richmond most of my 85 years, and have just taken them for granted. I never thought of the effect they might have on anyone. I don’t object to the removal of the men and horses, but the bases can be repurposed. These are beautiful works of art. Any reference to the Confederacy can be removed and refinished appropriately.
In place of the statues, there could be a Statue of Liberty — Richmond already has one. Others could commemorate religious freedom, or could be a tribute to the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. Perhaps, even a horse statue to celebrate Secretariat. Any subject of controversy should be avoided. Have on this beautiful avenue monuments all can be proud of and proud to take our visitors to see. No statues of any person. The right artists can make this happen.
Gene Barham.
Richmond.
Acts of vandalism don’t honor Floyd’s memory
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Monument Avenue is a National Historic Landmark, so how can the Confederate statues legally be removed? I feel compelled to advise that Richmond will always be the capital of the Confederacy. You cannot deny or destroy history. It was truly horrible the way George Floyd died, but marching, looting and vandalism do absolutely nothing to honor his memory.
Removing the statues on Monument Avenue is no solution, but what really has me upset is the vandalism to the Richmond Police Memorial statue in Byrd Park. My father was a Richmond city police officer and detective for 33½ years. He had two partners who died in the line of duty and whose names are inscribed on the statue. Now the names are covered in red paint. These are not just names but represent husbands, fathers, sons and brothers. Suppose someone wrote graffiti and poured red paint on the statue of Arthur Ashe.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney need to see how our Jewish neighbors and friends have their horrible history remembered with museums and concentration camps that can be visited. They don’t hide what happened to them during the Holocaust. They want us to know their history and what happened at the hands of Adolf Hitler and the Germans Nazis. It is so sad that we all cannot get along with one another. Please leave Monument Avenue alone.
Joan C. Davis.
Henrico.
Delay statue removal
to help those in need
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am so sad to see that Gov. Ralph Northam has decided to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, but not for the reason you might expect. My husband and I recently drove east on Hull Street Road, something we had not done for a number of years. We were stunned, and in tears, by the living conditions in the many trailer parks and run-down motels we passed. We worried about the families and children living in sordid conditions. Instead of using public monies to take down symbols, why can’t we use those funds to help those in real need in our own city? Why can’t the City Council pass laws to protect our own citizens from slumlords? It seems to me that professional politicians want to do something to collect votes rather than to really help those in need. The monuments can wait. Those in need should not.
Susan Craigie.
Henrico.
Removing statues
would be divisive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The cruel and senseless death of George Floyd has prompted outrage across America. Peaceful demonstrations are understandable and are supported by nearly everyone. Unfortunately, those who seek to divide us have seized this opportunity to preach hate and destruction — and enticed the well-meaning but naive in joining their efforts.
We need unity, not division. There is racism on both sides of this divide. All lives matter. We must take steps to identify and remove any person in law enforcement who is unwilling or unable to judge and act without prejudice.
Gov. Ralph Northam wants to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue. Mayor Levar Stoney, who before election stressed context vs. removal, has changed his tune and now wants to remove all the statues. Both, by comparison, shrink in the presence of Robert E. Lee. If taken, it is difficult to imagine a single step that will be more divisive at a time when we should strive to come together.
James M. Trent.
Henrico.
Statue’s duration doesn’t justify need of existence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a European in Richmond, I have found the presence of statues commemorating Confederate generals extremely unusual and the heated discussion about keeping them disturbing. In 1945, American forces did not see a need to discuss matters with the citizens of Germany. It made total sense then that the subjects of a racist regime, soundly defeated on their own soil, were not to keep its symbols. Nazi flags were burned, statues toppled. An extensive re-education program was enacted to ensure that Germans of future generations would forever be aware of the dangers of racism and fascism. Learning more about American history, I understand now that there never was any attempt to re-educate in the South, allowing for a reinterpretation of history, which lead to the erection of these statues roughly 25 years after the end of the Civil War. (I wonder what would have happened if Germany had started producing statues of prominent Nazi leaders in the 1970s.)
Now these statues have stood here for so long that some people claim that the duration of their existence justifies the continuation of their existence, even in the light of changing attitudes. They use excuses like, “You should not destroy history,” if they aren’t outright expressing their desire to keep their alternate version of history alive with help of these monuments. However, history has happened again, and the statues have been thoroughly redecorated during the protests. I vote for keeping the graffiti adorning these men, who never should have had monuments in their honor in the first place. In fact, the graffiti should even be protected as part of the overall arrangement and explained and interpreted, whether those statues get removed or not. One ought to think that this solution also should please those who defend keeping those statues for historical purposes.
Jen Port.
Midlothian.
Consider consequences
on tourism industry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In early January, we hosted a friend and her husband, who is a history buff like my husband. While my friend and I caught up, the men toured Richmond-area Civil War battlefields and most of the museums. We took the RVA Trolley tour, which was fantastic. The day before, we drove them down Monument Avenue. Our friends marveled at the beauty of our city.
They stayed at a centrally located motel and we struck up a conversation with the manager. He informed us that the local hospitality industry was united in the belief that Richmond’s historical attractions are a major draw for tourism and are crucial to their business. Without prompting of any kind, he volunteered that the removal of the statues of Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue would be devastating to the local hotel trade.
I think Gov. Ralph Northam and others should carefully consider the potential economic consequences of radical change to nationally recognized Monument Avenue.
Sherry Snead.
Henrico.
Relocate monuments to Confederate cemeteries
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a lifelong Richmonder, I understand the attachment many in our community feel toward the Confederate monuments. The history of the monuments is complex. Let’s remember that for some, they were a symbol of what had been lost — sons, husbands, fathers, fiancés, friends, cousins, homes, property and more. Many in Virginia felt deep grief personally after the war ended — grief that lasted for more than one generation. The monuments spoke to hurting, angry people back then.
Time has passed. These monuments still speak to hurting, angry people, but no longer in a consoling way. For this reason, it is easy to see that the monuments need to be moved.
I suggest the monuments be relocated to Confederate cemeteries. The leaders so revered by their troops then can stand with their fallen.
Robin McNeny.
Midlothian.
Removing statue
tarnishes Lee’s legacy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
”I believe it to be the duty of everyone to reunite in the restoration of the country and the reestablishment of peace and harmony.”
— Robert E. Lee,
Commander of the Army of Northern Virginia
Gen. Lee said these words in defeat. Reconciliation knew no better advocate or ambassador. If living, he would have sought to discourage the statue. But to see his legacy tarnished is reprehensible.
John A. Black III
Mathews.
Make statues of citizens
to replace monument
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’d like to offer up a suggestion for a monument to replace the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Minus the actual monument, the photo by the RTD’s Daniel Sangjib Min on the front page of Thursday’s paper represents the movement we all have observed this past week and shows people of all shapes, sizes and color coming together to cause change. What an important event and definitely worthy of memorializing and adding to the story of our city.
I envision the circular plot of land, on which the monument sits, filled with life-size bronze images of the population standing, kneeling, praying, signs raised toward the sky and all facing the center of the circle, representing reconciliation, a coming together. This is the story of 2020, no longer the story of the time of the unveiling of the monument in 1890.
Per the headline “Times Have Changed,” this movement is so important to the future of our city and our state.
Joyce Foster.
Richmond.
Replace Lee statue
with another version
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The lives and actions of the men who supported the Confederacy should be taught and remembered, but their monuments should be removed, because they do not serve as edifying and uplifting examples to contemporary society except for one: Robert E. Lee — edifying and uplifting not for his actions during the Civil War but because of his actions in healing racial and regional divisions after the war.
In one particular account, Lee attended a church service where a former slave went to the altar for communion. The priest didn’t move. No one in the congregation moved. Lee then got up and went to the altar and knelt beside the former slave. The priest then gave communion to both of them, and the rest of the congregation followed. Only Lee could have set this example that we should all try to follow today. Because of this, the Lee monument should be replaced with a monument of Lee kneeling beside a former slave. What better way to heal racial division than to build the ultimate monument to healing? What was in Lee’s heart when he did this? We cannot know for certain, but we can have a good idea based on his actions as a college president who urged welcoming all students from outside the former Confederacy. After the war, Lee had nothing but his name and reputation, and he used them to promote tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood among all races and regions — something surely deserving of a monument in these troubled times.
T. Scott Fields.
Haymarket.
Monuments represent pride, contradiction
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is a stoic beauty of Monument Avenue. There is a reason both Queen Elizabeth and Winston Churchill commented on its beauty after a post-World War II tour of Richmond. Not only are the monuments subjectively beautiful, but they represent the history and culture of Richmond.
The beauty of Richmond is twofold. There is the old-school Southern side, with the cobblestone streets, slate roofs, seemingly ancient architecture and statues around the city. There also is the newer side of Richmond. Richmond is a hip town. There are amazing murals on every street corner. The arts scene all over Richmond is noticeable and rampant. Galleries and studios of every medium and genre are in almost every neighborhood.
The dichotomy between the old and the new is what has made Richmond pop in the past decade or so.
The statues on Monument Avenue are the most obvious and most striking symbols of the old school part of Richmond. They represent Richmond’s past. They represent what the hip and colorful Richmond we know and love rose from.
Every great leader has many positives and negatives. No one who supports keeping the statues wants them there in order to oppress anyone or make anyone feel unwelcome. They believe Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Fontaine Maury represent love and loyalty to the commonwealth . Their legacy is not due to their relationships with slavery, just as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington are not usually remembered for their relationships with slavery.
Why remember only the negatives of these men and remove them from our sight and minds rather than learning what we can from the positives these Virginians stood for: civility, honor and — most of all — undying loyalty to Virginia.
These statues represent both pride in Virginia and the contradiction that is the culture of the great city of Richmond.
J. Cole Gayle.
Richmond.
Move, don’t destroy Confederate statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I believe that the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue need to be placed in more appropriate settings, such as cemeteries and battlefields for historical context. Locals and tourists could choose to visit these sites, but others who feel they are offensive and oppressive would not be forced to view them. Richmond has many attractions that bring visitors here. I feel tax revenues will not be impacted negatively.
This change will not eliminate this sad chapter. History will continue to be taught, but hopefully in a more balanced way than what I was taught while attending Richmond schools.
Rose Herold.
Glen Allen.
Good intentions
sometimes backfire
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Attempts to amend racial inequities often have backfired in the past. In Richmond, when the city boundaries were adjusted to prevent a white majority, white flight pursued. This included many businesses, and it resulted in lower school achievement and a drop in tax revenue. Busing is recognized by most people as a failure. What might be the repercussions of removing the Monument Avenue statues? Most people agree that one of the premier tourist attractions and icons giving Richmond its distinct individuality will disappear. Do we want to be viewed as a city trying to hide our past, or just another faceless city? Should we take the pictures of slave owners off our currency?
When we see awful examples of discrimination against blacks, we want to do something. Will removing these statues help? Surely it can be said that something was done, but does it get at the root cause?
One result might well be the following: Removing the statues will cause much anger and resentment among those who feel strongly about them. Many of our ancestors died in the Civil War.
Will this anger and resentment cause more racial divide? Will those whites who before felt affinity with blacks and their cause now feel like they are being pushed away and are being targeted?
Price Wood.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.