The U.S. is a republic,
not a democracy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The United States of America is not a true democracy, but a republic of independent states that enact their own laws and regulations. Most of the Founding Fathers were rather skeptical about democracy; a few were even hostile toward it, especially John Adams, our second president, who stated, “Democracy never lasts long and eventually commits suicide.” He thought it the worst form of government.
Regarding state and presidential elections, the party in power in each state sets the rules for elections in terms of number of voting days, hours and voting places — often in ways advantageous to its favorite candidates. Intertwined with this is redistricting, which both major parties have been guilty of and which gives an edge to their preferred candidates. These district manipulations are clearly obstacles to the exercise of democracy. However, fortunately, a movement is afoot to have commissions composed of geopolitical experts and citizens — not politicians — review the districts and alter them to better represent a cross section of the population in each district.
With regard to the presidential elections it’s obvious that the above voting and district manipulations can greatly affect the outcomes unfairly. Moreover, the system whereby the winner of the plurality of votes in a state essentially takes all mandates is undemocratic. It would be much fairer if the mandates were prorated according to ballots cast for each candidate. Also, presidential elections should be a national holiday, giving voters free time to vote. That would result in greater participation, which traditionally is more than 50% — much lower than in Europe, where it ranges between 70% and 80%. In Holland, it’s mandatory to vote — non-voters are fined.
Finally, although the U.S. will probably never be a true democracy, political steps could be taken to bring the nation closer to the resemblance of one.
Ole Giese.
Richmond.
Kudos to businesses
looking out for seniors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During this time of the coronavirus, everyone is binge shopping and hoarding food and cleaning supplies. This makes it difficult for senior citizens who are 65 and older to shop. However, it is heartwarming to see businesses in our area setting aside special times for seniors. Kudos to Dollar General, Whole Foods Market, Target and others for making this time available.
We seniors do not do well in crowds. We move slower, are more deliberate in our decision-making, and we need assistance more often. This wonderful idea should go nationwide and the time should be expanded to two hours.
Steve Sekerdy.
Richmond.
Maybe virus shows
U.S. medicine is best
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On March 9, two Letters to the Editor claimed that the coronavirus pandemic proves the United States needs Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposed universal state medical system. No evidence was provided.
Since testing coverage varies tremendously by country, it is fairer to look at death rates from the virus. The U.S., with almost five times the population of most large European countries — as well as closer commercial and academic ties to China — had as of Thursday, seen 155 deaths. At the same time, Italy had 2,978; France had 264; and the United Kingdom had 108. All three have socialized medicine; all their citizens and even tourists receive free medical care.
Maybe they should adopt the U.S. system.
Paul Meo.
Lottsburg.
Save the economy —
let the healthy work
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are all aware of the dangers posed by the current pandemic. I suggest that the dangers of the economic fallout will be far worse. To mitigate this threat, those who are not in high-risk categories should continue to work and be employed.
Like the brave young soldiers who have volunteered for our armed services in times of need, we all recognize that some of us will not be coming home. This outcome, unfortunately, is preferable to the prospect of 50% unemployment and years of suffering by the majority of the population.
I recognize that this is against the advice of health experts. However, we need to accept the fact that some will be lost in order to save our way of life — that includes me.
Mike Rose.
Richmond.
Take this opportunity
to review access to meds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many structural defects in our health system. One of particular interest is that many different kinds of medications are not manufactured in the United States.
We’ve had several recalls of drugs not manufactured here because of serious contamination. China has been a major supplier to the U.S. of medications and it has been the source of many recall issues. Additionally, China has the ability of denying us access to vital drugs if it wished — and apparently has threatened to do.
In light of the current viral pandemic, chloroquine has been shown in parts of Asia to be of benefit in treating and possibly preventing COVID-19. Currently it is in short supply in the U.S., and there are no U.S. manufacturers.
Hopefully this current situation here will not only highlight what has been a chronic issue but mobilize industry and government to act in ways that allow us access to the drugs when we need them, independent of countries often unreliable and with possible hostile intent.
Richard Carchman.
Columbia.
Will Northam’s budget revisions be prudent?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am encouraged to hear Gov. Ralph Northam say the state budget will be revised before the April 22 veto session. Perhaps this revision will shed light on the validity of the economic impact assumptions the Democrats used for all of their tax increases and business restrictions they just passed before the coronavirus hit.
I suspect they didn’t assume the worst-case scenario we now have, which probably increases the costs and decreases the benefits they promised in their bills. If they knew then what we know now, the debate would have been different and all this progressive anti-business stuff would have died in committee.
I am hopeful Northam will put all Virginians ahead of just party and veto all business-harming and job-killing partisan mistakes.
Charles Smith.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.