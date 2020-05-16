Observe Memorial Day
at Varina cemetery
Memorial Day 2020 is fast approaching in this year of COVID-19. How will Richmond commemorate this sacred day set aside to honor our nation’s war dead?
There is a small national cemetery in Varina that over the years has been given little notice or fanfare, except for the efforts of the National Park Service. The Fort Harrison National Cemetery encompasses just 1 3/4 acres and contains the remains of service members from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.
In the South, this day always has been known as Memorial Day while in the Northern states, it was long called Decoration Day. In the past, there always were grand ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, the Virginia War Memorial, Hollywood Cemetery, and other large and well-known locations. The first annual national decoration of Union soldiers’ grave sites in Virginia took place on May 30, 1868, as reported in your newspaper of that date.
If your readers want to get out and remember those who died and served their country in a safe, social distancing manner on Memorial Day, I suggest this quaint, peaceful and serene cemetery in Varina. I will be there.
Howard Bartholf.
Henrico.
Why destroy hope
during pandemic?
As I read the RTD while watching “Saving Private Ryan” for the third time, I thought about my father who fought in Europe during World War II. The degree of hardship and sacrifice was unfathomable. We are experiencing hardship now in the U.S. — some are hurting much more than others. But let’s not unnecessarily add to our misery.
The news story “Being sick once may not confer immunity” by The Associated Press and Bloomberg News is misleading. It appears one of its goals, other than telling a fraction of truth, is the demise of hope.
There is “no evidence” (a political term if I ever heard one) that people who have COVID-19 antibodies are protected from a second infection because there haven’t been enough people who’ve had a primary infection and were later re-exposed in a study or a controlled setting. Such a study is unlikely to be completed for many months or years.
Also consider the situation with hydroxychloroquine. There have been no completed controlled studies to verify its effectiveness. And there also have been none that find it ineffective. So one could say “there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective.”
The vast majority of people who have a viral illness will develop significant immunity for at least many months and often years.
Some mutations have been seen with COVID-19, but so far, scientists say the types of mutations so far should respond to immunity from a prior infection. That is, reactivated COVID-19 antibodies, which are proteins produced by rapidly recruited B lymphocytes in response to a viral invasion, would attach to the new virus strains and inactivate them.
Hope is critical. Let’s not unnecessarily destroy it due to ignorance or any other reason. Read with a jaundiced eye and keep your antennae up, attuned to the truth. We need not worry about a World War II-type demise any time soon.
Jeffrey Keegan.
North Chesterfield.
Editing news clips
misled audience
I was watching “Meet the Press” when the host, Chuck Todd, aired an interview with Attorney General William Barr in which Todd questioned why Barr would ignore the rule of law when he decided to drop the case against retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. At the time, the clip left me uneasy. I did not realize it had been edited to convey meaning opposite to that contained in the full context.
Cue the outrage. We count on journalists to accurately report the news. “Meet the Press” reaches millions of viewers, but the tweet that disclaimed the edited remarks only reached the few who happened upon it. If President Donald Trump, Flynn and Barr all are so bad, is it too much to ask that journalists attack them with unedited truth?
Steve Lapkin.
Henrico.
Privately owned assault weapons won’t save U.S.
In response to William Holliday’s letter, “No, we shouldn’t take our cue from Canada”: As a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, I vividly remember sitting in the cockpit of an A-6 bomber located on the hanger deck of the USS Forrestal (an aircraft carrier). I had one job. I was to make sure no one touched the controls that would launch a bomb from the aircraft. The reason for this strange assignment? There were nuclear weapons attached to the aircraft on both sides and Marines with assault-type weapons surrounded the plane. We were participating in a nuclear drill. Nearly 50 years later I thank God daily that this was only a drill and we live in a somewhat peaceful world.
Yet Holliday says he needs to keep assault-style weapons to defend our country. He writes: “To be able to respond to an attack in kind, the global situation requires that we be prepared for almost anything.”
The United States has a well-organized military. Given the ability of more than U.S. enemy to launch a nuclear weapon toward us, will his assault-style weapons save him? What good is the assault weapon if a drone can deliver destruction with pinpoint accuracy form thousands of miles away? Will we start selling drones to individuals to protect themselves?
We read of mass killings caused by assault-style weapons in places like Virginia Beach, Virginia Tech, high schools, colleges and workplaces way too often. The ease with which these types of weapons can be purchased must stop, and the nation must develop sensible gun ownership policies. Look at recent events where gun sales in Virginia almost were competing with toilet paper to see which could sell the fastest.
Thomas D. Wagstaff.
Hopewell.
