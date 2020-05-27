Overcoming COVID-19 

with determined fortitude

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In mid-April, jazz and pop singer Peggy King tested positive for Covid-19. After a 14-day quarantine, she was declared virus free and she is back.

Over the years, King sang with some of the most popular big bands — Charlie Spivak, Ralph Flanagan, the Andre Previn Trio and Percy Faith. She also sang with Philadelphia's All-Star Jazz Trio, appeared on the George Gobel TV show as a featured vocalist, toured with Bob Hope and Debbie Reynolds during the Korean war and appeared in films such as “Abbott & Costello Meet The Mummy,” “Zero Hour!” with Dana Andrews and Linda Darnell, and “The Bad and the Beautiful” with Kirk Douglas.

As a result of her unwavering determination to beat this scourge, she is back. She endured her pain and this illness with great fortitude. Welcome back.

Did I mention that she is 90 years young?!

Herb Stark.

Mooresville, N.C.

