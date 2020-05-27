Overcoming COVID-19
with determined fortitude
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In mid-April, jazz and pop singer Peggy King tested positive for Covid-19. After a 14-day quarantine, she was declared virus free and she is back.
Over the years, King sang with some of the most popular big bands — Charlie Spivak, Ralph Flanagan, the Andre Previn Trio and Percy Faith. She also sang with Philadelphia's All-Star Jazz Trio, appeared on the George Gobel TV show as a featured vocalist, toured with Bob Hope and Debbie Reynolds during the Korean war and appeared in films such as “Abbott & Costello Meet The Mummy,” “Zero Hour!” with Dana Andrews and Linda Darnell, and “The Bad and the Beautiful” with Kirk Douglas.
As a result of her unwavering determination to beat this scourge, she is back. She endured her pain and this illness with great fortitude. Welcome back.
Did I mention that she is 90 years young?!
Herb Stark.
Mooresville, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.