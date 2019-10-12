First family members are working together
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Friday morning, I heard an announcement that former Democratic first lady Michelle Obama and former Republican first daughter (and granddaughter) Jenna Bush-Hager are planning a humanitarian trip to Vietnam together. My first reaction was to applaud the wonderful bipartisan spirit of this event. Our government officials seem to believe that they cannot work together to do the right thing because they are on opposite teams. This is not a game. Republicans and Democrats need to work together for the common good instead of behaving like they are on opposing teams.
Grace Martin.
Chesterfield.
Chanel Hobbs’ story should inspire all of us
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Any day that includes reading an article by Bill Lohmann is a good day. Case in point, his recent front page story about Chanel Hobbs, “I will not allow ALS to steal my joy.” But as powerful a writer as Bill Lohmann is, it is Hobbs’ own words, conveyed through the eye-tracking technology she uses because she suffers from ALS, that are even more eloquently expressive.
At one point she writes that she doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her because of her situation. On the contrary, she is the shining example of grace in dealing with whatever she is faced with in life. She has set the bar very high, and her husband has as well.
I thank Ms. Hobbs for sharing her story.
Jo Ann Orlandi.
Midlothian.
Money is the new god of Americans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two hundred years ago, most Americans did not lock their front doors. The welcome mat was always out. They made time to help others in need. Today, most Americans will only make time to make money. Money has become their god.
Control freaks do not treat others with dignity and respect. They are not kind or helpful. They resist feedback. They are self-righteous. Some kill to get their way.
Imagine a world without churches. A Jewish teacher named Jesus taught his followers to use their treasures to feed the hungry and take care of people in need. If Christians obeyed the teachings of Jesus, the world would have far less crime, hatred and terrorism.
Morton C. Miles Jr.
Williamsburg.
Leonard deserves another term as county sheriff
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I write to endorse the re-election of Karl Leonard for Chesterfield County sheriff. Leonard has done a truly remarkable job of building the sheriff’s office in Chesterfield into an efficient, professional organization of dedicated men and women who provide the citizens of Chesterfield with excellent service every day.
Not only does he operate a safe, well-managed jail, he has made it his mission to help the individuals who come through the jail turn their lives around and become law-abiding, productive members of society. The program Leonard started at the jail, HARP, has received national attention and was recently recognized by VCU researchers as an effective program that reduces recidivism. The reduction in recidivism helps not only the former offenders, it saves the taxpayers of Chesterfield hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by keeping former offenders from returning to jail.
Leonard has earned another four-year term as sheriff.
John Colligan.
Mechanicsville.
Treat the causes, not the symptoms, of gun violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There were approximately 38,000 deaths by firearms in the U.S. in 2016. This statistic has been used as a cudgel a lot recently. But what does that number really represent? In 2016, the U.S. population was about 324 million, so roughly 0.01% of the population died by gun usage that year. Furthermore, the breakdown of those 38,000 deaths is very informative.
Suicide, which would never be prevented by stricter gun laws, accounts for 65% of the deaths, and about 2% are the result of accidental discharges.
Law enforcement is responsible for another 2% of the shootings in the line of duty, which I would argue is way too high.
Technically, 38,000 are not killed annually by gun violence — that number is the remaining 31% or 11,000 people. These homicides are the actual crimes, murders, gang activity, terrorist acts, etc. that everyone worries about.
Look at where those deaths happened across the nation:
— 765 homicides in Chicago;
— 318 homicides in Baltimore;
— 303 homicides in Detroit;
— 335 homicides in New York City; and
— 293 homicides in Los Angeles.
Almost 20% of all gun crime happens in just five cities — all very strict gun laws. How does that compare to other causes of death? Every year, approximately 40,000 die from drug overdoses; 36,000 people die from the flu; and 34,000 people die in traffic fatalities.
Whether it’s more restrictive gun laws, registration or confiscation — none of these would make us safer. The Second Amendment is about an individual’s God-given right to self-protection — be that protection from two- or four-legged predators, or protection from a tyrannical government.
Treat the diseases of Godlessness, hopelessness and immorality if you really want to mitigate violence in our society.
Clark Glavé.
Richmond.
Demand our leaders show civil discourse
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I watched a portion of President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis Thursday evening. As someone who aligns himself with Republican causes, I am bothered by the influence his rhetorical style has on Americans, especially the youth who were cheering him on. He mocked and insulted others — which included calling one of his competitors son’s “a loser.” It was wrong when Hillary Clinton referred to many Americans as “deplorable” but it’s worse that our president, the most visible leader and representative of our country, is mercilessly and verbally attacking fellow Americans. We deserve better than this. My prayer is that we hold our representatives to the highest standards. It is going to take a grassroots effort to get our leaders to start working together again. The first step must be a return to civil discourse.
David Voss.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.