Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia needs elected representatives who are honest, compassionate, courageous and committed to working on behalf of Virginia families. We need thoughtful problem-solvers who work toward solutions by studying issues, listening to others, gathering facts and building coalitions. We need champions in the General Assembly who will lead, sponsor and enact legislation that will improve the lives of all Virginians. Ghazala Hashmi will be that champion as state senator for District 10. She will listen to and advocate for those whose voices for too long have not been heard. District 10 includes segments of the city of Richmond as well as all of Powhatan County and parts of Chesterfield County.
Hashmi will fight for greater access to affordable health care, strong environmental protections, and social justice and equality for all. She also will counter the lobbying efforts of the National Rifle Association to protect citizens from gun violence. Hashmi will put the concerns of individuals and families before those of corporations and lobbyists.
A recent article from U.S. News & World Report reports that Virginia is the worst state for workers’ rights. When incumbent state Sen. Glen Sturtevant’s re-election is dependent upon corporate financing, he is then forced to advance the interests of corporations and lobbyists over those of working families (see VPAP.org’s top donors page). It is time that our representatives in the Virginia General Assembly work and advocate on behalf of Virginia’s workers and their families. Hashmi will always put workers and families first.
Kevin Halligan.
Powhatan.
Hashmi’s strong stance
on education is needed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ghazala Hashmi, the Democratic candidate for the state Senate District 10 seat, has policy positions we as a community need for reforming public education. She believes in pushing to sustain the freeze on tuition and even supports the idea of lowering tuition costs at Virginia colleges and universities. Opposing the 2008 Republican-led appropriations bill providing Virginia students with one of the lowest educational appropriations in the country (documented by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia at nearly $1,300 below the average), Hashmi supports the idea of increasing state funding for public universities and schools. A study from the Hechinger Report has shown that in our country as a whole, state appropriations per student have dropped from $8,489 in 2007 to $7,642 in 2017. In an attempt to make college more affordable for all, Hashmi intends to return state funding to universities, potentially reversing the states’ cuts in funding for higher education. A strong supporter of high educational standards and the reduction of tuition costs, Hashmi, who has worked for more than 25 years at Reynolds Community College, has both the experience and policy positions our district and state desperately need.
Grayson McCombs.
Moseley.
Hashmi supports efforts
to curb gun violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gun violence is a major issue in Virginia and has caused pointless deaths over the years. Ghazala Hashmi supports gun regulations that will make Virginia safer, and deserves to implement those plans in office.
Hashmi supports proposals that would ban high-capacity magazines, which allow more bullets to be fired at once and are used in shootings every year. Everytown Research reports that 58% of recorded mass shootings from 2009 to 2017 involved high-capacity magazines, resulting in twice as many deaths and 14 times as many injuries. If these weapons are banned, shooters might injure fewer people, or even reconsider committing the crime without that superior weaponry. With Everytown Research’s findings that mass shootings in states with magazine restrictions occur at less than half the rate of states without them, there is no doubt that this policy should be enacted.
Hashmi also approves of universal background checks so people with malicious intentions cannot purchase guns. According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, background checks evaluated by the FBI are accurate 99.3% to 99.8% of the time, so there is a high chance that people with violent histories will be denied guns. Hashmi clearly wants to make a difference with these commonsense gun laws, not only to create a safer environment now, but to create a safer future for us all.
Maggie Kirk.
Moseley.
Reducing college debt
key for Sturtevant
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tuition rates have grown absurdly high, and Virginia ranks sixth in the nation for high tuition costs at four-year public colleges and universities. These high rates make it extremely hard for students and their parents to pay off student loans, leaving many with large debts.
Debt-laden graduates are delaying home purchases, marriage and starting families. In the United States, student loan debt has reached $1.2 trillion, leaving an average college student with $35,000 in debt to repay. How can we fix this?
State Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, has made some progress toward answering this question. According to his recent op-ed column for the Roanoke Times, he has planned, and successfully set aside significant capital funding for public colleges and universities to rebuild dorm buildings or even dining halls in return for a freeze in tuition rates. While the skyrocketing price of getting a college degree can severely hinder a student’s education and future, Sturtevant continues to push the General Assembly to persuade colleges to make higher education equal for everyone.
According to The Washington Post, tuition rates will remain “frozen” in Virginia colleges and universities. While this might not be fully due to the work of Sturtevant, his actions and potential toward making college affordable and available to all is something to consider in the Nov. 5 election.
Brayden Glen.
Moseley.
Sturtevant backs
red flag laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to correspondent Kevin M. Raymond’s letter “Vote for candidates who support sensible gun laws,” which portrays Republicans as incapable of passing these laws, there is such a difference in the level of Republican values a candidate adopts. For instance, state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, voted for a red flag law in the General Assembly’s January session. The law was not passed and is to be brought up again in a session following the November elections, but it is a good example of a Republican defying the stereotype. It is not his goal to snatch guns out of the hands of Virginians, but simply to protect them from gun violence. According to a study conducted by the University of Indianapolis, Indiana — which enacted a red flag law — saw a 7.5% decrease in firearm suicides in the 10 years following the law’s adoption. In Virginia, according to a study by the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, suicides account for nearly two-thirds of gun deaths. A red flag law would cater to Virginians’ outcry for better gun laws. Contrary to popular belief, it is possible for a Republican such as Sturtevant to focus on making an impact on firearm safety.
Samantha Marshall.
Chesterfield.
Cox’s pro-life stance
needed in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a time where humanity seems to have been lost, someone must fight for the smallest and most innocent of humans to have the right to life. Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is that person. As a strong pro-life advocate, Cox will push for stricter abortion laws and promote the sanctity of life. In January, Cox said in response to the Reproductive Health Act passed in New York, “I will never stop fighting for the promise of life as long as I hold a gavel, as long as I can speak in this microphone, as long as I have the privilege of the floor. I promise to fight for the promise of life.” Cox’s main goal, in regards to abortion, is to prevent Virginia from passing legislation that would allow easy access to abortions. The appropriation of abortion not only encourages a culture in which human life is disposable, but also advertises abortion as an acceptable “alternative” to parenthood. By re-electing a House of Delegates member who values the importance of life, at every stage, Virginia might be able to combat the tragedy that is abortion.
Joylyn Warriner.
Chesterfield.
Bynum-Coleman
supports wage increase
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the general election draws near, I would like to highlight an issue of concern in House District 66. Under the current wage system, many Virginians find themselves struggling to pay basic utility bills. Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman believes the current minimum wage is not sufficient to support a family, and she has an effective plan to help raise the minimum wage. She believes that a higher minimum wage would reflect higher economic growth. I encourage 66th District voters to give their vote to Bynum-Coleman on Nov. 5.
Matthew Ellis.
Chester.
Improving education,
teacher pay Asip’s goals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the upcoming election for the Virginia General Assembly, education is a pressing concern for voters. We rely on our schools and teachers to inform citizens about politics and to prepare younger generations for the future. Consequently, many Virginians are in search of a candidate who is focused on making the necessary changes to improve education.
A promising candidate focusing on this issue is Mike Asip, a retired school administrator and special education teacher. Asip has had first-hand experience working in schools for 38 years and understands the system well. He already has started multiple programs for disabled students in schools, and shows genuine concern for improving education as a whole.
One of the specific methods he plans to use to make improvements is to raise teachers’ salaries, giving them what they deserve. According to a recent New York Times poll, 3 in 4 U.S. adults believe pay for teachers is too low. Most of those people also would support raising taxes to make it happen. Americans are focused on this issue because it also affects teachers’ quality and focus. According to the Center for American Progress, 18% of U.S. teachers were working second jobs in the 2015-16 school year, making it more difficult for them to just focus on their students. In addition, teachers’ salaries simply don’t match their jobs. According to the Economic Policy Institute in 2018, teachers were paid less than comparable workers in each state and, on average, earned 11% less considering nonwage benefits.
If Asip were to be elected to the General Assembly, Virginia would likely see a great improvement in teachers’ attitudes, student enjoyment in school and the quality of education as a whole.
Avery Garner.
Chesterfield.
McQuinn backs
gun legislation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a 2018 interview, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said her priority was creating legislation for gun safety and gun responsibility.
McQuinn, who has stressed the importance of reducing gun violence in Virginia, has worked hard for the people of House District 70 to enact laws that promote more restrictions on guns. Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Virginia a grade of D based on the volume of laws enacted to restrict gun trade, storage, purchases and carrying. States with much stricter gun laws, such as California and Maryland, have seen reduced gun violence.
McQuinn could help bring this type of beneficial legislation to fruition for Virginians. She supports a law that would more strictly regulate the firearm trade, and it would enforce heftier penalties for under-the-table gun transfers. She also endorses future legislation on red-flag laws and more restrictions on carrying guns in public places. A CNN story this year examined how states like Illinois and California have successfully passed laws to include more intensive background checks for people looking to purchase firearms. It is possible, and McQuinn can push for this legislation.
Victor Jandres.
Richmond.
Pohl backs plan
to boost voter turnout
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Amanda Pohl, the Democratic candidate for the state Senate District 11 seat, supports the move to same-day voter registration in Virginia. This would allow citizens to register to vote at their polling location on the day of the election. Same-day voter registration would remove one of the many barriers that stand in the way being able to vote. Currently in Virginia, in order to vote in primary and general elections, one must register to vote 22 days before the election. According to research done by the nonprofit VOTE organization, states with same-day voter registration had voter turnout rates in the 2016 presidential election that were 7 points higher on average than states that required voters to register prior to the election.
America sits in 26th place for the number of votes cast as a percentage of the voting age population when compared to other developed Democratic countries, according to the Pew Research Center. With only 56% voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election, America could benefit from legislation that has proved to increase voter turnout. This is why the implementation of same-day voter registration in Virginia has become an important issue for Pohl and should be an important issue for all Virginians.
Clayton Sykes.
Chesterfield.
High-speed internet
key to area growth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
High-speed internet is vital for any community to thrive and remain competitive in the 21st century. According to a study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University, lack of high-speed internet decreases a home’s value by up to 8%. The Small Business Administration has found that high-speed internet access is essential for small and home-based businesses: communities with such services are more than twice as likely to see their locally owned businesses stay open past their first year. The National Center for Education Statistics and others have shown that, compared to students in districts that have high-speed access, students in school districts without it lag far behind in test scores, retention and college admissions.
Much of House District 55 lacks high-speed internet access. Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, has had five years to take a leadership role on this issue. He has had five years to take seriously his constituents, who have repeatedly demanded the same access to information, education and commerce as other Virginians. He has had five years to take action. Instead, he has taken campaign contributions from the low-speed, non-broadband internet service provider CenturyLink, a company that has a vested interest in preventing Fowler’s constituents from getting the internet access we need and deserve.
Morgan Goodman has made a commitment to developing district-wide broadband infrastructure, and she has raised her campaign funds from individual donors, not corporations. We deserve a delegate who takes seriously the work of strengthening our local economy, schools and communities. We need a delegate who will represent all the people of the 55th District, not just the corporations that pay campaign bills. We deserve Morgan Goodman as our delegate.
Matteo Pangallo.
Beaverdam.
Education, conservation
important to Ware
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Incumbent Del. Lee Ware has served the 65th District for 21 years with great pride and outstanding achievement. Ware, a former public school teacher and the first to be appointed to the Virginia Board of Education, is deeply invested in upgrading educational infrastructure and curriculum to provide Virginia’s youth with a strong, opportunistic future. Ware has been an extremely active delegate, representing our issues and has an astounding floor participation rate of 99% as reported by VPAP.org. Ware also understands the importance of conservation, and has spearheaded efforts to preserve more than 220,000 acres of land. He is one of four members of the General Assembly to be endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters. Anyone who believes in giving our district’s youth a future and preserving our beautiful wildlife should vote for Ware on Nov. 5.
John Childers.
Chesterfield.
Dunnavant backs
lower health care costs
Editor, Times Dispatch:
My daughter and her husband had a baby boy six months ago. My daughter is turning 40 this month, so her pregnancy was considered high risk. Siobhan Dunnavant is my daughter’s OB-GYN. Dunnavant’s prenatal care, experience and skill through a long, scary labor and delivery were excellent. According to my daughter, Dunnavant’s postnatal care is impressive too.
Sen. Dunnavant, R-Henrico, is the only medical doctor in the General Assembly. Her record shows a concern for women and families, and their health care. As a result, she has made emergency medical care more efficient.
She has a goal to lower all health care costs. Her role in her medical practice also gives her a good perspective on the challenges of operating a small business.
John McGurn.
Henrico.
Dunnavant weak
on environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In her TV ads, state Sen. and obstetrician Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, likes to show herself surrounded by smiling babies. Whenever I see these commercials, I wonder why Dunnavant isn’t doing more to make sure those children will inherit a safe, livable world.
Scientists warn that we have less than 11 years to make the major changes that will be needed to avert the worst effects of climate disaster: droughts that devastate the global food supply, floods that destroy Virginia’s coasts and acid that poisons the oceans.
By the time the babies in those commercials are 12 years old, we will have lost precious time to act on climate change.
Virginia has a chance to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Transportation and Climate Initiative, two proven programs that could channel market forces to make major reductions in the commonwealth’s carbon footprint. Dunnavant has repeatedly voted with fellow Republicans to reject these programs and hold back Virginia’s climate progress.
Fortunately, voters have a choice. Democrat Debra Rodman understands the urgency of acting now to protect the future for everyone’s children.
Carrie Pruett.
Henrico.
