Lohmann column
an inspiring read
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Just when I was ready to give up on the whole human race, I read the article by Bill Lohmann about Keith and Kathleen Brower, their generosity and the students of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School in Powhatan. Their granddaughter, Arabella, must have touched so many lives in her short time here on earth. Her classmates were so fortunate to have known Arabella, and the parents/adults educating these students have succeeded in teaching these young people kindness, caring behavior and compassion. You all have restored my faith in humanity. There is hope and it can be done. What an inspiring story to begin the day. Thank you all.
Ellen Moran.
Midlothian.
Avoid nepotism pitfalls
in city government
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent example of nepotism in Richmond’s government highlights a problem faced by many bureaucracies across the country. Deciding how to fill positions within an administration can be an interesting challenge for any leader. While most leaders know that nepotism is not the proper way to fill an administration, there is a deeper challenge they face. How does one effectively fill a government with people who think as the leader does, but also promote a meritocratic system? Leaders want to reward their supporters with positions in government, but those supporters might not be the most qualified for the job. The way to begin to solve this issue is by promoting a professional culture around the city’s bureaucracy. By making it clear that the bureaucracy is independent of political influence and is filled with competent professionals. While this takes time to produce, it is clear that by bringing attention to current problems in the system, Richmond is one step closer to having an effective bureaucracy.
Callie Scrogan.
Richmond.
Are we in danger
of losing our republic?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention of 1787 in Philadelphia, he was asked by an awaiting crowd, “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin’s response was, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Sept. 26, 2019, will mark the day when we began to lose that republic. The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., subpoenaed acting director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to testify before the committee about a whistleblower complaint concerning a telephone call by President Donald Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was a remarkable government charade conducted for a national TV audience by Schiff, kicked off by his opening statements that were fabricated, untrue and had no resemblance to the actual transcript of the presidential phone call.
Maguire described the testimony of the whistleblower as not an eyewitness account, but secondhand information obtained from others who allegedly had knowledge of the conversation and also from newspaper accounts of related presidential activities that the whistleblower read. In other words, the whistleblower testimony is hearsay. There is not a single court in the United States that would admit evidence from hearsay sources. And yet our House Intelligence Committee will not only admit the evidence, they will build a case for impeaching the president based on that hearsay evidence. This will mark the day that the United States of America took its first major step toward becoming a banana republic.
The American people will have a big decision to make in the elections of 2020. The decision is much greater than a choice between Donald Trump and a Democratic opponent. The decision will be about whether our country wants to preserve the republic form of democracy or start the march to socialism and a banana republic. I hope younger generations of Americans are up to the challenge and smart enough to figure out the gravity of that decision.
David Smith.
Glen Allen.
Readers share thoughts
on Wiley’s ‘Rumors of War’
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kehinde Wiley’s creation Rumors of War was inspired by the J. E. B. Stuart monument and is to be placed at the entrance of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a few blocks from the Stuart monument, inviting comparison. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but for comparison, only one form is based on substance.
H.V. Traywick Jr.
Richmond.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to a recent RTD front-page article, here is a challenge for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the director of the Valentine Museum: Do you suppose you could possibly promote and execute the upcoming installation in Richmond of the much anticipated Kehinde Wiley “Rumors of War” sculpture without denigrating, manipulating or attempting to erase Southern American history and heritage, and without trying to foment a cultural war, and without contributing further to the divisiveness and polarization present in American society today? A good start would be to look up the word inclusiveness in the dictionary and realize that tolerance is a two-way street.
David Rissel.
Richmond.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The citizens of Richmond should greatly appreciate and support the favor offered to us by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: to begin to address the Monument Avenue Lost Cause statues issue. Kehinde Wiley has created an artistic response that fits our contemporary perspective, shifting from the city’s past to the present and future. I invite Mayor Levar Stoney to continue this progress by implementing the recommendations of the commission that he himself initiated. We should immediately begin the task of historically contextualizing the four statues described in their report, and the city should petition the state legislature to remove the militaristic monument to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy. The mayor and city council have a responsibility to act on (rather than further discuss and put off) this opportunity presented to us on a platter. Stoney’s failure to make progress on this issue now (as well as the topic of a Shockoe Bottom slavery monument/museum) will haunt him the rest of his political career. Please, Mr. Mayor, show some leadership. No more stalling. No excuses. Act now so that we can all move on to the other more urgent issues we face today.
David Shanklin.
Richmond.
