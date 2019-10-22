Obit writer made
valuable contributions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently I noted the absence of a byline that has appeared in The Times-Dispatch and/or the former Richmond News Leader for four decades — the byline of news obituary writer Ellen Robertson.
I understand Robertson is no longer with the newspaper, but her significant contributions to journalism in Virginia should not go unnoticed.
News obituaries are stories designed to highlight the achievements, or in some cases the notoriety, of people who are considered newsworthy. While some reporters might consider an assignment to write obituaries demeaning, Robertson embraced the role and perfected it. She became an artful storyteller, able to weave the highlights of a person’s life into a well-crafted tribute.
I don’t know how many hundreds of obits Robertson has written over the past 40 or so years. They have included those of governors and generals, politicians and clergy, entertainers and veterans, educators and artists, civil rights leaders and Holocaust survivors. And yes, journalists. She has acted as the chief chronicler of the lives and deaths of The Times-Dispatch and News Leader’s own executives, editors, reporters, photographers and other staffers.
And she has done this with a level of grace, sensitivity and compassion needed when dealing with families grieving over the loss of a loved one. As a former colleague, I found Robertson easy to work with and unfailingly accurate. She knew that, when writing an obituary, you only get one chance to get it right.
A quick Google search will show that Robertson’s obituaries have found a place in websites, libraries and archives throughout the world. I applaud her for a career in journalism that we all should view with gratitude and pride.
Ed Kelleher.
North Chesterfield.Editor’s note: Kelleher is a retired RTD deputy news editor.
Credit scores unfairly
fleece the poor
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Credit scores, evictions and gaslighting all go hand in hand. Recently, the RTD highlighted an eye-opening article, “At VCU, ‘Evicted’ author calls Richmond’s response to housing crisis ‘amazing’ and ‘beautiful’.” I urge everyone to read the story.
Credit scores have no emotion nor do they take into account any of the many reasons why a person’s score may be low. It could be a result of a temporary sickness, an accident or a family emergency. The credit industry quickly seizes upon a person’s time of misfortune to invoke “credit score gaslighting” techniques.
Big corporations like insurance companies, apartment owners, money lenders, future job prospects, power companies and cellphone providers all use credit scores to find creative ways to charge us more money. These companies further gaslight and depress us by using demeaning terms like “poor” on our credit reports and then using their own reports to eat away at our income. As a result, people may end up spending hundreds of dollars a month on credit fees.
The point is that once again, the government has allowed insurance companies, utility companies and car lending companies to use an emotionless credit score to charge extra fees to families who are living paycheck to paycheck. That practice can often result in future evictions.
Evictions are often caused by credit score gaslighting. The practice needs to stop.
Ron J. Melancon.
Glen Allen.
University must help with
Bandy Field preservation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent discovery of what are believed to be the remains of enslaved African Americans on the grounds of the University of Richmond is an important event for local history. The university plans to explore and fully research the site, but justice demands that the school now address an overgrown and vandalized African American cemetery that literally adjoins their campus.
In 1873, a group called the Sons and Daughters of Ham purchased an acre of land on the northern edge of what would become the University of Richmond. That fraternal organization served the small black community that lived on Bandy Field. Their lodge house on the site burned in the 1940s, and like the community it served, the Sons and Daughters of Ham eventually became extinct.
The University of Richmond is well aware of the presence of the Sons and Daughters parcel, and knows it is a cemetery. Twenty years ago, the property came under close scrutiny as the location is critical in physically linking the college property to Bandy Field. At the time, the school was negotiating to purchase both to expand its campus.
The vandalized condition of this Bandy Field graveyard, located within sight of the beautifully landscaped University of Richmond campus, is a disgrace. Money is being privately collected by a growing and dedicated group called the Friends of the Sons and Daughters of Ham to try to restore it, but the school should step up and contribute to preservation of this historic cemetery. To ignore this site adjoining the campus for decades while at the same time proclaiming the school’s intense interest in graves beside Westhampton Lake is the height of hypocrisy. This disinterest in the Sons and Daughters of Ham cemetery appears an exercise in deliberate neglect unworthy of the University of Richmond.
Selden Richardson.
Richmond.
Traffic lights do offer
small amusements
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Granted, stop lights can be a source of irritation. Our human nature sees to that. But don’t overlook the certain pleasures they do afford us, like seeing the “cowboy” who roared past you a mile and a half back and the lane hopper who did all that weaving to get a couple of car lengths ahead in traffic waiting at the next light.
John Holley.
North Chesterfield.
