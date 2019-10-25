Photo ID for voting
less costly than REAL ID
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Jeff Schapiro’s recent column, “More than you think is on Virginia’s ballot,” he makes reference to “a Republican voter photo ID requirement viewed by Democrats as nothing more than voter suppression.”
I just completed changing my driver’s license to a REAL ID. This is being heavily promoted by the commonwealth of Virginia in order to comply with a federal law [passed by Congress in 2005], with a compliance date of Oct. 1, 2020, when your current driver’s license will no longer be valid for domestic air flight or access to secure federal facilities.
There are four forms of ID required by the Department of Motor Vehicles in order to obtain this upgraded license. I used my passport, my existing license, my Social Security card and my voter registration card.
I also could have used my birth certificate. If you don’t have four acceptable forms of ID, you cannot get a REAL ID. There also is a charge of $10 for obtaining a REAL ID. The total cost for the new license is $30.
While there is a disclaimer that you don’t have to have the REAL ID by October 2020 in order to fly domestically, it’s certainly more convenient than carrying your passport or birth certificate with you.
It’s far easier to get a photo ID in order to vote, and it’s free. Is a photo ID for voting really “voter suppression,” or just scare tactic politics as usual?
Brian Glass.
Glen Allen.
Drivers must learn
to slow down, share road
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
John Holley’s Letter to the Editor about traffic lights and people he sees there, after they pass him, was both amusing and right on, but also sad, because it is so true.
We hear about traffic accidents every day and many are related to speed. Many injuries and deaths often result from those accidents.
I live in western Goochland and use state Route 6 to get into western Henrico County. I usually set my cruise control on 57 (don’t tell Sheriff Agnew). I either have people on my rear bumper or people passing me going at dangerously at high speeds.
I’d rather have them passing than on my bumper, but pass with care. If they are late for work, I’d suggest getting an earlier start.
It might be good to watch out for people pulling out from side roads and for those going slow, too. We are all out there together so let’s be careful. By the way, we often meet at the light at Route 6 and U.S. Route 522. Don’t forget to wave.
Al Martin.
Goochland.
Sensible gun laws
could mean safer future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a father, I never dreamed that one of my worst fears would be the collapse of safety at my son’s middle school and I’m gutted that active shooter drills are a regular part of his scholastic experience. And as a citizen, I’m disgusted by those who prop up the interests of gun owners over the safety of not just our children but society at large. The time for universal background checks and bans on assault-style weapons is long overdue. If we choose now to stand by those who are fighting for sensible gun laws, we can strive to offer our children a future born not of fear but of promise and a world ruled not by self-interest but by love.
Ward Howarth.
Richmond.
ACA made insurance
less affordable
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent of the Day Tierra Henderson appears to think that the incorrectly named Affordable Care Act (ACA) is necessary to keep down her businesses’ health care costs. The exact opposite actually is the case.
With passage of the ACA, businesses were required to provide coverage for 10 conditions, including pediatric care even for people with no children, substance abuse treatment even for people who never used illicit drugs, and maternity and newborn care even for those of us way beyond child-bearing age.
The ACA also required coverage for children of policyholders until age 25. Additionally, coverage for pre-existing conditions for new subscribers could not be denied. Can you imagine the cost of fire insurance if insurance companies were required to provide fire insurance after a fire has destroyed your house?
Insurance companies are not in business to lose money. If those companies are required to provide these benefits for everyone, the cost of insurance premiums are bound to skyrocket, which they did after the ACA took full effect. In the case of my medical office, our premiums for me and my three employees doubled the first year and doubled again in the second year. This was the major factor in my decision to retire in 2015, five years ahead of the time I had intended to retire.
Ironically, the Affordable Care Act is the reason health insurance is no longer “affordable.” People who believe otherwise are quite simply misinformed.
Stevan T. Hanna, M.D.
Staunton.
Actors should go
back to Hollywood
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read in The Times-Dispatch that actress Jamie Lee Curtis is giving money to Democrats for our elections next month, and that Alec Baldwin was knocking on doors for Democrats.
Seriously, do we really want California liberals influencing the governing of our great state? Heck, their politicians can’t even figure out how to keep the power on.
Send ’em back to Hollywood.
Ruble Hord.
Richmond.
Looks alone don’t show
who represents America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent letter, Andy Thornton appears to be judging who represents America simply by their looks while channel-surfing after a day at the Richmond Folk Festival. Given how he “funnily” thought differences based on appearance alone were significant, one has to wonder how different in spirit he might be from the folks at President Donald Trump’s rally. One might say it could be a case of the pot calling the kettle black, unless that phrase is no longer acceptable.
Paul Tretina.
Glen Allen.
Counting driver offenses
a form of distraction
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am reservedly appreciative of the advice from Charles Flocco, a recent Correspondent of the Day, that RVA drivers are the worst. I am impelled to nominate Flocco for further award in this regard, as the Worst of the Worst. Can there be any greater motorist distraction than counting others’ flipped birds and clenched phones? Enough said, I just got cut off.
Hartwell Harrison.
Bon Air.
Blow it out you a**, Rubel... We've had 40 years old Republican Hollywood bashing... This is 2019... Not 1989... Grow up!!! ~~~ Bob
BS, Stevan... Your letter is nothing but one PROCLAMATION after another PROCLAMATION after yet another PROCLAMATION backed up with ZERO facts... We just learned that premiums are coming DOWN for ACA policies and that more and more companies are getting into the market... That was reported here at the RTD ion the last two days so I can assume that you don't get your information from REAL NEWS??? No??? ~~~ ob
I donno, Brian??? What is required to get a "VOTER ID" ion Virginia... You apparently did NOT do that... You got a new ID that allows you to fly and described that process... Did you try to get a VOTER ID??? No, I don't think you did from your letter so how would you know if the process is simple or not??? Just saying, Man... ~~~ Bob
Thank you, Ward... You have stated the issue of SANE gun control laws as simply as it can be presented to people whose hobby it it is to muddy it up with all kinds of MYTHOLOGY and pure USDA Choice BS... It really is that simple... Eliminate the shortcomings in the back-ground check system and ban military weapons except for active military... Duhhhhh 001 ( remedial, non-credit Duhhhh for STUMPMOS)... ~~~ Bob
