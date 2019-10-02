Question product claims
to ensure your safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Precautionary Principle established by the U.N. in 1992 addressed the necessity — if not urgency — that the public must be protected from that which might be harmful. We no longer adhere to such principles as we are bombarded daily with toxins in the form of just about everything even as we are assured that these substances are safe, healthful and helpful.
We are encouraged (often by experts) to trust and simply continue to buy in. Our food “products” are supposedly safe, as are vaccines and prescription drugs — until there is a recall. Our water, the clothes we purchase, the cleaning products and cosmetics we use — we somehow are expected to trust and accept them as safe despite the knowledge that fewer and fewer independent regulations exist.
Frequent recalls of dangerous products and the awareness that all is not what it appears to be creates in many a state of anxiety, and often can result in a state of disconnect as many feel more helpless and fearful.
To question is not a bad thing. We should all get used to doing it, and we should not be labeled as negative if we do. It is necessary to do to assure the health and well-being of all on this beautiful planet of ours that we have been entrusted to maintain and to preserve. Laughter might be the best medicine, but this situation is no laughing matter.
Georgianne Ginder.
Midlothian.
A modest proposal
for another scourge
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The current climate activism expressed by children leading children shouting “Do something now” to alter the eternally changing climate has inspired me, a physician. Lack of knowledge regarding what science might be capable of need not be the hindrance to making the impossible possible that I once thought. One only needs to organize, capture the perfect media optics of the sincere faces of innocent children being led by a teenager from a faraway land known for its eco-aspirations. Images of the Pied Piper of Hamelin come to mind.
“Do something,” “Do anything,” “Do whatever it takes” — our politicians are admonished. Surely that elite ruling class must have the answers, given enough tax money. They certainly enjoy exhibiting their power, so do something.
Thus inspired, I am proposing a similar effort to eradicate another scourge of mankind — the eternal, existential threat of death. I am proposing that medical students in all countries stage a one-day school strike. They must strike, otherwise their lives and educations are meaningless. People continue to die; why go to school if humans die? Stage sit-ins, walkouts, address your political leaders, address the United Nations. Do whatever it takes.
Charles G. Battig.
Albemarle.
Finding a civics lesson
in an unexpected place
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
You never know when or where you might be exposed to a valuable civics lesson. On a recent Sunday afternoon at the dedication of the new organ at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church in Richmond, there was a learning experience embedded in No. 307 in the Presbyterian Hymnal, played by visiting organist Donald Anderson.
The work is titled “God of Grace and God of Glory.” It was written by famed preacher Harry Emerson Fosdick on a Welsh tune, and it was first played at the opening service of Riverside Church in 1930 in New York City.
The last stanza:
“Save us from weak resignation
To the evils we deplore.
Let the gift of thy salvation
Be our glory evermore.”
(refrain)
“Grant us wisdom, grant us courage
Serving thee whom we adore,
Serving thee whom we adore.”
Bill Millsaps.
Richmond.
Teacher missed chance
to show true faith, love
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am struggling over the story about West Point High School teacher Peter Vlaming, as I believe the school board might have gone a wee tad too far in firing him.
Vlaming was fired in December after resisting school administrators’ orders to use male pronouns when referring to a freshman student who had undergone a gender transition.
Vlaming said he couldn’t violate his conscience, as the whole thing was against his Christian faith. So, after repeated warnings, he was fired by school administrators.
My question is: What part of the following of Jesus says this violates your Christian faith?
Nada. Nichts. Zippo. Zero. That’s the answer. If Vlaming had true faith in Christ, he would have found a true way to love this young person, sacrificially, and most likely would have made a huge, positive impression on this person’s life.
Some might disagree with me, but I will ask them to provide chapter and verse where Jesus says, “This violates your Christian faith.” That doesn’t exist.
The problem comes when people decide that Christianity is all about their rules and regulations, and not loving sacrificially. Because it just has to be tougher, and God really needs their help. Instead, it is all about them and the “persecution” they are suffering. What an amazing opportunity to show real love this man had, and he absolutely blew it. To smithereens, because he is right, and totally knows better than everyone else. Especially God. No wonder people don’t see Jesus when they look at Christians like these.
We have brothers and sisters in this world who are experiencing real, life-threatening persecution for their faith, and they don’t complain like this.
Heaven forbid that American evangelicals should ever encounter real persecution. And honestly, if this violates your Christian faith, I offer that you never had it in the first place.
Jim Taylor.
North Chesterfield.
Use of name shouldn’t
offend anyone’s beliefs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For those whose core beliefs are challenged by using a different pronoun for a transgender person, why not call the transgender by name?
A name change should not offend anyone’s conscience. Along that line, Christian clergy have long used God’s name in place of the old-fashioned “He.”
Frances Webb Burch.
Richmond.
Hawks must share blame
in death of smaller birds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent Letter to the Editor from Wayne Surles put the onus on cats for killing birds, but most of the bird kills I’ve seen in my neighborhood are from hawks killing smaller birds. The hawks also chase cats from “their” territory. (Note that I am a cat owner.)
Nicholas Spinelli.
Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.