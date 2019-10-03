Statue will please some
and offend others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Brace yourself, Richmond, the “Rumors of War” statue is coming in December. The sculpture depicts a young African American with both male and female characteristics, dreadlocks, a hoodie and ripped jeans triumphantly sitting on a horse. Its title, according to creator Kehinde Wiley, is in reference to the New Testament and a “changing of the times.” The figure appearing in urban streetwear no doubt captures that sentiment. Further inspiration interestingly enough came in part from the much-maligned past as represented by J.E.B Stuart’s statue. It truly represents a juxtaposition of the past with the present.
Wiley has a controversial and possibly confrontational message to send us. Clearly it is his intention to repudiate the past and offer something, he says, “to broaden the notions of what it means to be an American.” This will surely please some and offend others.
The statue will be installed at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. This prominent location is all the more reason we should ask ourselves this question: Will Wiley’s message stimulate constructive conversation and positive change or will it further alienate and add to the current state of divisiveness? You decide.
I might not be fond of a particular work of art, but I support an artist’s freedom of expression. It is in this spirit that I openly and freely express myself. Personally, I would like to see a work of art that reflects on past struggles (from slavery to abolitionist to civil rights) to the triumph of the first African American president. Finally, it should leave us all with this question: What work still needs to be done? What an enduring work of art that would make.
Fred Anderson.
Powhatan.
Richmond is at
cultural crossroad
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Crossroads can be figurative or literal. In Richmond, the crossing of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue nails both meanings. Literally, this intersection is pegged by the iconic Stonewall Jackson monument. Figuratively, the crossroads represents the choices by some in the past, and the choices by some in the present. Together, they give us all a lot to think about.
The emergence (and renaming) of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, as a cultural arrow through the city, has expanded the chance to know who Richmonders have been and can be. Longtime Boulevard institutions lead the way. With its mission to link the past and the present, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture bounded into a leadership role in consciousness raising. In his RTD column, Michael Paul Williams notes the Kehinde Wiley statue commissioned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will create shock waves. Richmond already is on the Richter scale of a seismic cultural shift. With even greater ambition, the VMFA foresees premier status for its African American art collection, further burnishing the museum’s tradition of bringing fantastic art to the city.
This crossroads creates opportunity to learn much more than simply erasing the past. While the Confederate statues are painful to many, hiding them limits learning. Yes, a commemorative walk down the Monument Avenue median, with instructive signage for each monument, could promote accurate history, context and reflection.
But Arthur Ashe Boulevard happenings provide an even more powerful way to add more graph points and to come up to speed in the 21st century. This boulevard’s bisection of Monument Avenues gives us a literal axis and a figurative means to plot our progress toward understanding the past and respecting the present for all Richmonders.
Maria Brown.
Richmond.
Readers weigh in
on role of natural gas
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been following the debate in the RTD’s Letters to the Editor about the Green New Deal and natural gas. I’m glad your recent editorial, “Ambitious plan: Carbon-free by 2050,” embraced what many readers who have weighed in say, that “natural gas still has a vital role to play.”
I also commend Gov. Ralph Northam for the practicality and insight evident in his executive order. It is fine to say we should be “all renewable” by a date certain, but we all know that date is not coming within one decade or, perhaps, even two or three. We are growing our renewable capacity — thanks to commitments by Dominion Energy and other providers — but, in the meantime, natural gas has helped end our coal addiction. As your editorial pointed out, it is impossible to reach our climate goals without cleaner sources like natural gas playing a part.
I’m pleased the editorial chose to personalize this issue. The governor has shown our planning for Virginia’s future must be rational and practical. As you said, this means “practicing simple, energy-saving steps such as turning off the lights when exiting a room and turning down the heat or the A/C when we leave home.”
Good editorial. I hope you and the governor will continue to take this strong, smart stance.
Stephen Hawthorne.
Henrico.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have enjoyed the recent discussion of natural gas in Letters to the Editor. It gives me hope. As Dallas Bradbury’s letter, “Reader Appreciates Insight on Natural Gas,” makes clear, members of our community are not going to be led by big promises and political slogans. We understand that the fight to address climate change, which is so important, is going to require an approach that welcomes all clean and affordable energy resources.
According a recent poll by an organization called Morning Consult, nearly three-quarters of Americans want lawmakers to pursue an “all of the above” energy strategy. As Bradbury noted, international organizations have recognized that natural gas has to be part of the strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. When will our leaders recognize this fact? I hope we soon will begin to see a more reasoned approach on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress and in the state legislature. To make that happen, we all have to speak up.
Steve Pierce.
Glen Allen.
