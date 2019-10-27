Taking a dad from his
family is very wrong
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Oct. 16, I watched as a U.S. immigration judge in Arlington ruled that removing a father from his 9-year-old son’s life, knowing it’s likely that the boy will never see his father again, would not cause an undue hardship to the boy.
I watched as the judge ruled that taking a father away from his 7-year-old daughter, thereby ceasing monetary support and forcing his family into near homelessness, would not be an undue hardship on the daughter.
I watched as nearly everything I believed about the compassion of America crumbled before my eyes.
At this point it doesn’t matter how the father got here. You can argue till you’re blue in the face about whether he should be here or not. But it doesn’t matter. He’s here. For 13 years he worked tirelessly. He paid taxes. He learned skilled trades. He committed no crimes. He asked for no help. He fell in love. He had two beautiful, innocent children. He loved them with all his might. He supported his family — physically, monetarily and spiritually.
And yet the judge, from his mighty bench among the massive buildings in the Crystal City, ruled in his great wisdom that this man should be forcibly removed from the United States of America for the crime of walking in 13 years ago. And that this man’s ejection from America will not cause “an undue hardship” for these two innocent, American children.
I’d like to tell the judge that he is wrong. He is very, very wrong.
Christopher deTreville.
Henrico.
City must revise policy
on vacation, sick pay
Once again we have a former member of Mayor Levar Stoney’s staff apparently about to receive a sizable amount of money for accrued vacation after having been fired for reason. The whole purpose of granting employees vacation time is to allow them time away from the job in order to relax, travel or do whatever they desire so they can return to work refreshed and ready to go. It is not intended as a means of banking pay for payment after they leave their job. Most businesses require employees to take their vacation in the year it is earned. If circumstances don’t allow the employee to leave because of company requirements, they might allow the employee to bank the time for future use or offer some form of compensation, but hardly ever will they allow it to be banked more than a year.
The same concept applies to banked “sick time.” It is meant to be used in order to allow sick employees to recover away from the job so that they don’t contaminate their co-workers or don’t have to come to work impaired or injured to the point they can’t do their job.
Why is it permitted in the city government? Is it because the city government has so much money that they feel they can allow employees to increase their pay by not taking vacations or not calling in sick when they should? In the case of sick pay, it should be like insurance: You only collect if you suffer a loss.
It seems a change of policy is in order. Private businesses don’t allow such nonsense and neither should the city.
Chuck Kenney.
Richmond.
Development can outpace
traffic light technology
Several writers are upset about the apparent “timing” of Richmond-area traffic signals. I understand.
Some progress has been made in recent years, largely in Henrico County. Henrico, long a leader in adopting traffic technology, has replaced many timed signals with better ones. The newer ones are mostly not timed in the traditional sense, but use computer-based technology to decide which signal gets a green light next. These have been used in northern and western Henrico for several years, with good success. Poor planning as to how many apartments and retail stores can be built in specific areas adds to the problem, while the newer signal technology tries to solve it.
C.S. Kessler.
Richmond.
Coalition seeks ways
to transform economy
I’ve been perplexed the past few weeks watching TV ads that have been disparaging toward candidates who endorse the Green New Deal. I can only imagine that other people, just trying to make a good living and take care of themselves while providing for their families, are perplexed as well.
The Green New Deal Virginia is not an environmental plan. We are not coming for your cheeseburgers. The Green New Deal Virginia is where economic, social and environmental justice organizations have come together to find real solutions to climate change and inequity. Why is that distinction important? Because our Virginia coalition has connected more than 60 labor, social and environmental justice organizations from across our commonwealth. We’ve linked arms to transform our economy and avert climate catastrophe, while lifting up working- and middle-class Virginians.
The Green New Deal Virginia is a call to action for our commonwealth to make the impossible possible, just like our parents and grandparents did when they fought and won World War II, built the transcontinental railroad and the Appalachian Trail, and sent astronauts to the moon. We are challenging everyone to mobilize every sector of society to meet the historic challenges of climate change, environmental protection, economic inequality and racial injustice.
The Green New Deal Virginia has five main themes:
1. A just and equitable 100% renewables plan that leaves no workers or communities behind.
2. Clean air, water and land for all Virginians.
3. Large investments and job-training in renewables, building a smart grid, residential and commercial energy efficiency.
4. Investment in local-scale agriculture in communities across Virginia.
5. Prioritize equitable, affordable and clean transportation systems.
What’s not to love? You can learn more on our website: GreenNewDealVA.com
Lee Anne Williams.
Co-director, GNDVARichmond.
