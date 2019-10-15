The nation is moving
away from its roots
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For more than 100 years, America has been incrementally moving away from the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the ensuing Constitution. If the movement continues in its current direction it will, as is the nature of political and social movements, gradually gain momentum until at some point it becomes the new standard and irreversible.
How long until the point of no return is reached when we will no longer be a constitutional republic, but a socialist oligarchy? Will it be 20 years, 50 years or somewhere in between?
One thing is for sure, we are definitely on the pathway to nullifying the Constitution by ignoring the boundaries of its limited grant of powers. It seems those are getting in the way of Congress’ political ambitions — which are dependent on every congressmen’s ability to buy constituent votes through grants, programs and targeted tax considerations.
Because of the political implacability of reversing the trend line against constituents’ financial interests, I do not foresee any possibility of restoring the Constitution and its adhering to the limits of the Constitution.
It was a great ride. It’s just too bad it’s coming to a self-imposed end.
William Ryan.
Chesterfield.
If Democrats win,
so does late-term abortion
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If Democrats take control of the General Assembly, this time around they will probably pass Del. Kathy Tran’s bill allowing abortion up to the time of delivery. Her bill is no different than the bill that was passed in New York when we saw all of those state senators cheering. What a disgrace for society.
Michael Werner.
Richmond.
Vitrolic ads demean
Spanberger’s work
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Because U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has concluded that an impeachment inquiry is warranted, witness the explosion of anti-Spanberger ads on TV in an attempt to sully her efforts in Congress and tar her as a radical. The $10 million dollar war chest of the Republican National Committee will be used to target anyone who believes the Constitution has been breached by the president’s request for foreign help against a political rival. The vitriolic ads threaten any legislator, Republican or Democrat, who dares to agree to an inquiry. “Denigrate and destroy” is the first step. The TV ads claim that Spanberger is not looking out for the people’s interest, because she only has time to initiate anti-Trump investigations.
But here a just a few examples of what she did during the past months in Congress:
- She worked on a bipartisan bill to improve mental health services at the VA and to increase coordination between local suicide prevention organizations;
- She worked on the Coastal Marine Economies Protection and Arctic Cultural and Coast Plan Protection Acts that protect communities from ecological/economic damage from oil spills;
- She worked on a bill to require that digital political ads have the same oversight as TV, radio or print ads to protect the 2020 election from foreign cyberattacks;
- She has joined bipartisan voices demanding the FDA fulfill promises regarding drug shortages affecting critical care patients and health care providers;
- On the House floor, she challenged a plan to divert funding from military projects such as improved housing for military families.
Please tell me how all of this jibes with the swill contained in the anti-Spanberger TV ads. It doesn’t.
Carrol Sandy.
Henrico.
The president cannot
abandon the Kurds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds in Syria is by far the most un-American action he has taken during his presidency. The Kurds were our greatest allies in our fight against ISIS. As the ISIS caliphate has ended, Kurdish leadership has worked on setting up an equitable society in Northern Syria.
Their actions are a continual fight for liberty on and off the battlefield, is an incredibly apt expression of everything our Founding Fathers’ fought for. Trump must not leave the Kurds — this is not about partisan politics or pleasing the base — this is about preserving the integrity of our American values. Let us not be hypocrites. We were a country founded on liberty. We cannot abandon that.
Cora Lewis.
Richmond.
Stupidity exists in both
of our political parties
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Columnist George Will notes that “frivolousness and stupidity are neither high crimes nor misdemeanors” when talking about the president and impeachment. But, frivolousness and stupidity could be implied about both parties and most politicians.
President Richard Nixon ended up resigning. On the other hand, President Bill Clinton seemed to claim he didn’t even know he had sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky. Talk about stupidity.
But, no matter what the outcome of President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings, Congress continues to waste time and taxpayer money on them instead of dealing with the critical issues facing the country. To name a few: illegal immigrants (not undocumented immigrants), health care, the economy, the military and trade problems. Members of Congress need to stop acting like a group of middle school kids with their name calling and bullying and do the job they were elected to do. Rhetoric seems to be the only thing coming out of Washington these days.
Tony Trexler.
Hopewell.
