The story of how we
slowly kill our city
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are so many voices to hear at this time in Richmond’s long and storied history — including Mayor Levar Stoney, Superintendent Jason Kamras, and the advocates and detractors of the Navy Hill project, to name a few. These folks are all well intentioned and important to the future of the city. But the one RVA story that represents a real bellwether of the city’s current temperament and trajectory is the saga of “The Sisters” at the 17th Street Market. And aside from brief reporting in The Times-Dispatch weeks ago, its implications have gone unnoticed.
The saga began in 2012 when the city decided to turn a Richmond city landmark, the 17th Market with its historic stalls, into a giant slab of concrete adorned with a few Spartan chairs and tables. The project took substantially longer than anticipated and costs were well over budget. Gone are any permanent structures, the fire pits, the water feature and the charm.
Overlay on top of that the recent departure of The Sisters — two ladies who have been selling flowers at the market for more than 70 years. Two women whose character and personalities provided a touch of Southern class to the market, notwithstanding the beauty of the flowers they sold. The remaking of the 17th Street Market represents a giant piece of Richmond’s history now gone. And the departure of The Sisters further adds to the irreversible damage and loss.
This is how you slowly kill a city.
Mark Singer.
Richmond.
Decision to withdraw troops was a bad one
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Northern Syria once again betrays the Kurds who, for the past few years, have borne the brunt of the war against ISIS.
Moreover, this decision hurts U.S. credibility around the world as a reliable ally and it strengthens Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to whom the Kurds by default now look for protection.
The pullout also helps to increase the influence of Iran which supports Assad, strains U.S. relations with NATO ally Turkey, increases the risk of a clash between Turkish and Syrian armed forces, allows ISIS to regroup and exposes the U.S. and Europe to greater terrorist danger and worries Israel, increases instability in the Middle East. And finally, it leaves Russian President Vladimir Putin as the major player in the region.
It’s hard to think of another U.S. foreign policy decision so harmful to U.S. interests.
Edward Drachman.
Glen Allen.
Kudos to health officials for legionella response
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a retired health educator with the Crater Health District, I wish to commend members of the Chesterfield Health District and the Virginia Department of Health for the excellent job they did in gathering data regarding the legionella bacteria in the cooling towers at several Chesterfield County schools and presenting that information to county leaders as well as the public.
By providing the facts and steps to necessary to address the issue, they reassured all of us who are concerned about the safety of children attending our schools that the problem could be resolved. I am disappointed that several school board members felt it necessary to criticize the health department officials and staff for their actions. It seems when you realize you have not lived up to the responsibilities the citizens of Chesterfield elected you to perform, you find it necessary to point your finger at others who have stepped up to help solve the problems. Remember when you point your finger at others, there are several fingers pointing back at you.
Judith Gill.
Chesterfield.
House’s actions sure look like a coup to him
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I take issue with Correspondent of the Day Adam Matteo’s letter, “Impeachment inquiries are not a coup at all.” But if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it’s a duck. Matteo fails to note that the House of Representatives is acting without precedent, which was established during the Nixon and Clinton impeachments wherein the House voted for an impeachment inquiry and allowed the defenders to call witnesses.
Furthermore, Matteo argues that to compare our current situation to that of the Civil War era is irresponsible. How can he be so sure? President Donald Trump’s base could cause an uprising should he be impeached. For the record, I voted for Trump but will not do so in 2020. But, in my 84 years on this planet, never have I witnessed such injustice to remove an elected president. Why not wait a year and let the voters decide?
Paul Schoenbaum.
Henrico.
Impeachment effort is an attempt to unseat Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent of the Day Adam Matteo’s letter “Impeachment inquiries are not a coup at all” confuses two different processes. They might appear to be the same to some people but are distinctly different.
A coup is an illegal action to remove a legitimate leader. An example would be the Obama administration cabal that weaponized the IRS, CIA, FBI and other agencies and spied on an opponent to prevent a legally elected officeholder from carrying out his duties. The silent coup continues but has lost momentum.
Impeachment, on the other hand, is the legal remedy for removing an elected official for misdeeds. In today’s America, it is being misused to try and remove a legitimately elected president by “other means.” Remember, this is not about policy, it’s personal. Impeachment discussion began before his first policy position was announced or implemented.
It is a desperate act by desperate politicians to unseat a duly elected president who dared to win against the candidate chosen by the elites.
Craig Gilkison.
Hopewell.
Paul Schoenbaum fails to note that there was no vote to open an impeachment inquiry when the House impeached Andrew Johnson in 1868.
And his warning that "President Donald Trump’s base could cause an uprising should he be impeached" -- while possible -- is certainly a sad commentary on Americans' understanding of the rule of law and the words of the Constitution.
And if Craig Gilkison truly wants to see desperation, he should watch the behavior of the unhinged president as the walls close in and the passengers ignoring the commands not to testify and thereby abandoning a sinking ship.
