Transparency needed
in impeachment inquiry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Should we believe what our politicians say or what they meant to say?
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said: “The American people need to know...”
He apparently meant to say: “While the American people need to know, we will have our hearings behind closed doors and only share what we want to with the public. ”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., added: “We need to be open and fair...”
She apparently meant to say: “While we need to be open and fair, the hearings will be behind closed doors and we will not take a vote on impeachment because we don’t want to give the other side the right to question witnesses or bring in their witnesses.”
Maybe our government does not trust us to hear all the evidence and make our own decisions. Or, could it be that, after being humiliated by the Mueller hearings, Schiff prefers hiding behind closed doors and presenting his spin on what is said.
Whether we are for or against impeachment, we should be hearing all the evidence and only a whistleblower’s identity should be kept secret.
So much for transparency from our elected representatives.
George Gretes.
Mechanicsville.
Battle lines are drawn,
but problem goes deeper
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the impeachment hearing underway, there is much being reported about what President Donald Trump has said, then denied saying, how what he did was wrong, and the discussion seems endless. We wonder how his supporters cannot see the facts, or acknowledge the truth, and battle lines are drawn. It is frustrating, but I also believe pointless. To understand, I believe we need to look at how totalitarian leaders and propaganda work.
Though we do not have a totalitarian government, the current administration does act like one, hence the conflicts with Congress and the press, and in this regard, it is very effective. Totalitarian leaders use propaganda to communicate with their supporters and the methodology is simple and effective, with only three elements: (1) Make everything a spectacle; (2) frame everything as “us” versus “them”; and (3) winning is — and justifies — everything.
It is not a matter of right and wrong, just and unjust, fact or falsehood — it is only about “us” beating “them.” The president’s supporters are as aware as anyone of the lies, the broken laws, the immoral dealings, and confronting them with this information will not change their minds. It is solely about their side winning. The president, as he has stated, could quite literally shoot someone in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue and not lose his core supporters.
Perhaps my greatest concern about this administration is not the lies, or the immorality, but the fact that totalitarian leaders never leave quietly, nor do their supporters sit idly by. I believe this to be the problem we as a nation will ultimately face.
John Vance.
Chesterfield.
Political nearsightedness
threatens our country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Myopia or “nearsightedness” or “shortsightedness” is an eye condition where you can view objects up close clearly, but things far away may appear blurry. I want to suggest to you that because of our political bias, we are so focused on to impeach or not to impeach, that we are oblivious to the long-range consequences to our democratic form of government. We have become politically shortsighted.
The transcript of President Donald Trump’s call to the Ukrainian leader, the center of the impeachment controversy, has become a Rorschach test, the inkblot test where people see different things of the same image. Democrats read it and see an impeachable offense; Republicans do not. Beauty, or guilt in this case, seems to be in the eye of the beholder.
So, the battle continues in a partisan manner, but the Democrats rule the House of Representatives and therefore have the bully pulpit. Something as grave as the removal of a duly elected president should be done only on a bipartisan basis. Take the vote and let both sides be represented and let the chips fall as they may. If they do not want to take the vote, then they should settle it the old fashion way, at the ballot box.
Maybe our political leaders need corrective lenses to view the situation as an American first, then as a Republican or Democrat. If we don’t, I fear that no one will ever be able to exercise the office of the presidency again.
Ken Barnes.
Mechanicsville.
DMV should provide
better service
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The other day I experienced the dreaded visit to the DMV on Johnston Willis Drive. I arrived at 11:45 a.m. and departed at 3:15 p.m.
During the entire 3 1/2 hours I was there, the room was filled with people waiting to be served while the positions behind the counter were not always filled.
When I closely examined my ticket for being served, I enjoyed reading the following:
“Our queuing system works best to serve all customers. Transaction type, volume and experience of our Reps determines which ticket is called. Research shows this method results in better service than first come first serve. Thank you for your patience.”
My actual ticket number was “49429004. Issued at 11:54 AM I 172.”
It would be interesting to have someone not in the DMV review this research.
When I was in the telephone business, we were held accountable for providing answers within a reasonable time. The state agency holding us accountable was the State Corporation Commission. Does anyone hold the DMV accountable for quality of service?
The representatives who handled my check-in and my transaction were friendly, courteous and professional.
Having adequately trained representatives and the proper number of available staff is not rocket science, and the DMV needs to provide better service.
Ashton Violette.
Midlothian.
