Watch the president’s actions in Middle East
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was shocked to hear that President Donald Trump had ordered the retreat of U.S. troops from the Turkey-Syria border, leaving our allies, the Syrian Kurds, to be attacked by the Turkish army.
The Middle East is a complicated area. I don’t know what our involvement should be, but we should not have taken such an impulsive action that was so dangerous and unethical. Our allies, the Kurds (men, women and children) are being slaughtered and have now turned to Syria, our enemy, for help. Russia has stepped into the void to attempt to bring stability to the area.
Russia has been attempting to increase its influence with Turkey. Against NATO rules, Russia sold weapons to Turkey. We are losing our influence in the Middle East. This is the worse debacle I have ever seen. Trump says the fight “has nothing to do with us.” Russia is our enemy. Syria is our enemy. Turkey has the largest army in the area and it holds our nuclear weapons. I believe this war does have something to do with us.
Trump says he promised to bring our troops home. And yet, he just sent 1,800 of our troops to Saudi Arabia. The president does not listen to his military experts. He trusts his own “great and unmatched wisdom.” Will our allies trust that we will have their backs? Will our enemies believe we will not defend our allies? Are we increasing our enemies and decreasing our allies? We need to take the actions of this president seriously.
Judith Wyatt.
Bumpass.
Consider the benefits of global warming
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Has anyone thought about the possible benefits of global warming? Maybe soon we will be growing bananas, coconuts and pineapples in Virginia. Maybe soon some of us who always wished we had oceanfront property will have it simply by living near wherever the sea level rises to.
The possible benefits are endless. Worried about polar bears and seals and salamanders? Well, 99.9% of all species that have ever existed on Earth are extinct, as we will be one day. Stop obsessing over it. Sit back and enjoy the journey.
Tim Brandon.
Powhatan.
Easy-to-get credit cards prey on seniors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is with significant incredulity I share this situation. It appears my 76-year-old mother somehow managed to obtain a credit card with a credit line of $1,800. Her sole income is a monthly Social Security stipend of $800 a month. My sister discovered this situation after finding out my mother had fallen behind on payments and accrued late charges that soon surpassed the monthly payments, thus adding to her outstanding balance.
My sister managed to have the card suspended and arranged for complete repayment within a year. The financial institution that issued the credit card has a large presence in the Richmond area. As I write this, I wonder if that bank would have come for my mother’s Social Security had this not been discovered. Why in the world would any financial firm involve itself in a business venture such as this? It’s like something out of a Charles Dickens’ novel and it is outright shameful. The institution should be ashamed but I fear it is far past that emotion, given its actions in this instance.
Terry L. Zacharias.
Richmond.
Why hasn’t supervisor ended county contracts?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Local politicians affect our lives immediately. The concerns of Brookland District Supervisor Dan Schmitt should be 100% constituent driven with no outside influences. So, when a politician like him has conflicts of interest that could color the direction of his vote, all constituents should be concerned. Also, when that same politician gives a promise and does not follow through, then his truthfulness is called into question.
Republicans and the business community endorsed Schmitt, who was elected to the Henrico Board of Supervisors last year. Schmitt is the owner of RMC Events and he has contracts with many government and private entities, including the Henrico County government. His company provides security at Henrico County events. Due to constituents’ concerns, Schmitt sent out a statement promising to drop his business contracts with Henrico if he was elected. He did not follow through. Schmitt still enjoys contracts with the county. This demonstrates a stunning conflict of interest.
Consequently, his votes can easily be seen as underhanded and self-serving for RMC profits. Will he trade his vote/influence for business profits? Can we really trust him? It is possible we cannot because, according to his financial report from last year, Schmitt received the largest of his donations from key businesses in the area. This could bring up questions of quid pro quo. It is important to say that Virginia has a law against using personal businesses contracts while a supervisor.
Schmitt’s conflicts of interest and ethics while serving as a Henrico County supervisor, should be a big concern for all Henrico citizens.
Beth McKenzie-Mohr.
Glen Allen.
Shouldn’t we welcome the exchange of opinion?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The letter from Serwan Zangana, “Politicians owe allegiance to U.S. Constitution,” denouncing U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., got me thinking. Do we want a country that encourages the free exchange of ideas and opinions, including those with which we disagree, and the ensuing constructive debate of competing ideas and opinions?
Or, do we want a country that represses all but those ideas and opinions about which we agree, condemning those who dare to differ with us?
Chuck Howard.
Henrico.
Judith Wyatt,
Trump's abandonment of the Kurds demonstrated that America is an unworthy ally...He surrendered to the Turkish government and has the deaths of thousands on his hands....And yes ISIS will come back and people including Americans will die.....
Chuck Howard,
Everyone is entitled to voice their opinions...Even lies and idiocy.....I support everyones right to free speech....It's obvious that you don't understand the 1st amendment....You're free to say anything you want.....Have at it....You're just not free from criticism for your words...Spare me the "Tone" lecture....
