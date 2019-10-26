We have done enough
in the Middle East
President Donald Trump pulled some of our troops out from ongoing wars in the Middle East. He is now to blame for a humanitarian crisis. The fact of the matter is that the warring countries are the ones responsible for creating the crisis. These wars in the Middle East have been going on since the beginning of time and everyone who believes that they will stop before the end of time must have visions of sugar plums dancing around in their heads.
Trying to bring peace to that region is like punishing two or three squabbling children by sending them to the bedroom they all share. The fanatical religious and political beliefs of many in these countries will never allow them to come to a peaceful existence.
Some of the countries there will be our friends if we give them enough money and send our men and women to fight, bleed and die for them even as they continue to blame the U.S. for their problems. It is way past time to get out and let them go at it.
I know it is not that simple because of the interests we have in that region but isn’t it time we finally say “enough?”
Jim McBride.
Mechanicsville.
Withdrawal from Syria
not ‘militarily foolish’
One thing is uniformly bizarre to the American consciousness: The Democrats, the Republicans and every media outlet within reach are all saying the same thing. This type of messaging is reserved for stuff like “Puppies are soft” and “Pizza tastes good.” When this branding is brought out in support of an open-ended war with no victory conditions, it becomes truly abhorrent.
On Dec. 19, 2018, President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. The very next day Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned specifically because “the decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 American troops from Syria was a step too far.” Both on the campaign trail and throughout his presidency, Trump has remained clear on the point that these disastrous wars must end. This is the longest period of war in our history. It has been disastrous for our military and our credibility and we seem more than ready to commit our troops to endless back-to-back deployments whatever the cost to the Department of Veterans Affairs or the soaring suicide rates.
So why condemn the withdrawal that began recently as a recent editorial in The Times-Dispatch did? It’s been 10 months nearly to the day since it was ordered. One would think the greatest military on Earth could have planned better, but we know the truth. State Department officials and generals on the ground have resisted this order from the second Trump gave it, according to Al-Jazeera, saying there was “no pressure to meet a specific date or time.” Many resigned, like Mattis, rather than end the war. This was an orchestrated catastrophe by the people who refused to comply with an order given to them 10 months ago. I am no fan of Trump, but don’t mistake his action for the real culprit here.
Thomas King.
Richmond.
Could a ‘sanity clause’
ease election tensions?
This nation and its voters are in trouble. Both political parties are destroying each other with cries of corruption and other denigrating epithets to the point where voters will be hard-pressed to vote for any of the current array of presidential candidates. President Trump has succeeded in putting our nation in total disarray, making voters confused, to say the least. As an independent voter, I would opt for “None of the above” if that were a choice. In the meantime, we have a year to watch and read about what each party will put forth to satisfy voters. Perhaps a “sanity clause” from both parties would ease tensions for all concerned. And I don’t want to hear the old saying, “There ain’t no Sanity Clause” from either side. Whoever is elected president will have one heck of a job “Making America friendly again.”
Herb Stark.
Mooresville, N.C.
As climate changes,
people must adapt
Regarding Tim Brandon’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Consider the benefits of global warming,” there could indeed be benefits to climate change, but we do not really know what they are, at least in detail. For example, it is likely that the weather will be warm enough to “grow bananas in Virginia.” But will there be enough rain? Will it be too hot? Will we still have freezing winters that knock down the banana plants? We can make estimates, but we do not really know. As St. Paul said in his letter to the Corinthians, we can only “see through a glass darkly.”
There are two appropriate responses to climate change concerns. The first is to be willing to change as conditions around us change. If we find that some crops thrive in a new climate but that more traditional crops do not, then the farmers will need to change what they grow, and the rest of us will have to change what we eat. Business people will need to move away from “just in time” strategies to the use of management systems that can help cope with unexpected interruptions in supply chains. Words such as “adaptability” and “flexibility” will replace “efficiency.”
A second response is that we will need to think and act locally. For example, rather than relying on airplanes bringing in tropical produce from overseas, we will eat produce that is grown locally. This means that we will enjoy Virginia bananas during the Virginia banana season. The rest of the year we will do without bananas, Virginia-grown or otherwise. Localization will apply not just to agriculture but to all aspects of work, including manufacturing.
Responses such as these create a benefit that Brandon did not elucidate. The changes and hardships that climate change will bring will encourage more community activity and involvement.
Ian Sutton.
Ashland.
Will Virginia become
the new New York?
Having moved to Virginia four years ago, I was surprised to learn that we need a New York City actor to tell us how to vote. I guess that New York is such a wonderful place they want us to replicate it here in Virginia.
Maybe Amazon got it wrong in coming to Virginia.
Howard Cosgrove.
Richmond.
Howard Cosgrove,
I'd much rather have Alec Baldwin stumping in Virginia than religious bigot Mike Pence and racist Donald Trump..
Thomas King,
The withdrawal from Syria was a military disaster....Russia and Iran are the winners and we've left the Kurds to die....WIth Trump all roads do lead to Putin
Jim McBride,
There nothing in the ME that is worth a single drop of American blood and treasure...Problem is we broke the ME with an invasion based on lies and here we are years later....Now we've made it worse by abandoning allies and giving Russia the foothold in the ME they've been wanting since the 1970's....It'll take decades to repair the damage Trump has done...
"...rather than end the war." Mr. King, this is a fantasy. Withdrawing troops that were helping the Kurds will not "end the war." (In fact, now moving troops to "protect the oil fields" will very likely bring us into conflict with new enemies, or old enemies in a new location. All Trump's will do is to make other possible allies now look for other help, most likely from those who hate us. My guess is that Mr. Trump didn't think this through at all -- it just sounded like a good distraction.
Jim McBride -- Although many will accuse you of advocating a "cut and run" strategy, we ought to have passed the point where we still think we can "force" peace, democracy and liberty upon tribal peoples who have only known aggression, violence and extremism for several centuries.
In order to peacefully coexist, they have to want to do it on their own. Involving ourselves in endless civil wars and quagmires won't help us or them.
Howard Cosgrove -- Something similar is happening to Florida too. Boca Raton is now the third largest city in New York. It appears as though millions of people like to flee places they help to ruin........but bring their same voting habits with them when settling somewhere else.
