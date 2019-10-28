When will government resolve any issues?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Was anyone else paying attention to Robin Beres’ editorial on aircraft carriers?
“Pointing fingers” is not just stifling the U.S. Navy, but it also is rampant throughout all government levels.
Any decision by President Donald Trump today is challenged by Congress to the point that investigations are required. Think of how much time and money have been wasted on issues that then prohibit Congress from effecting laws or responding to the needs of citizens who put them there.
State government is challenged by truths of character as well as inaction on gun laws and education simply because it’s an election year. Our elected officials’ activity levels seem stymied by fear of losing an election.
Our city governance is much the same. For example, Mayor Levar Stoney points at City Council over inactions regarding the Navy Hill project. So each side hires consultants or forms commissions while we residents wait patiently for someone to step up and make a decision or, more likely, nothing gets done except pointing a few fingers.
So it’s not only six aircraft carriers awaiting resolution, but more to the point, nobody in government anywhere is working together to resolve anything.
Bob Putney.
Richmond.
Navy carrier debacle frustrates taxpayer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent editorial “Stop Pointing Fingers”: You did not use the word “incompetence” (I am not sure “incompetence” is a strong-enough word), but to the ordinary taxpayer, the brief history of the USS Gerald R. Ford is one of total incompetence. Perhaps “debacle” is a better word to use. How else to explain a six-year delay in deploying this ship after a cost increase of $8 billion?
It was disappointing that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer seemed to conflate Congress’ budget passing woes (as if this is a new phenomenon) with the ship’s construction failures, i.e. seven of 11 advanced weapons elevators being nonoperational until recently. (I have read articles of other construction failures, not just the elevators.)
The two issues are totally unrelated, and yet one seems to be the cause of the other in Spencer’s mind. Perhaps Congress is the Navy’s scapegoat for masking its incompetence in managing and overseeing construction of its “$13 billion nuclear-powered berthing barge.”
To this recently retired taxpayer, who has always had great respect for our nation’s armed services, it is once again extremely frustrating to read about the Navy’s incompetence (and, by extension, that of the Defense Department) as revealed in the debacle.
Unfortunately, the questions that taxpayers always have but are never answered are always the same: Who is in charge? Who was responsible? Who was fired as a result?
Gary A. Craft.
Manakin-Sabot.
Disparity perplexes Henrico County employee
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest the RTD news story “City owed ex-official $25,000 after firing,” about former Richmond City Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn being owed money for vacation time she had accrued. What was so astonishing was this payout reflects just four years on the job. I, too, am a public employee, having worked in Henrico County Public Schools for 18 years, with another eight years in a neighboring division. As you would expect, I also have accrued an ample amount of leave: 1,124 hours or about 150 days of time off. However, if I were to retire with that amount of accrued time, I would be owed a little more than $4,000, as Henrico County pays out just $4 dollars an hour for accrued time up to 2,000 hours. So the best any retiree could hope to receive for unused time would be $8,000. That’s it. Now I realize that the director level in the city government most likely pays more generously than a teacher’s salary, and that localities want to offer benefits and compensation to be competitive and attract the best employees. But putting the number side by side along with the comparative years of experience in public service makes you scratch your head. Either the city of Richmond is paying way too much or Henrico County is paying way too little. Or possibly both. Either way, the numbers don’t add up.
Jeannine Chewning.
Glen Allen.
Background checks in place for gun purchase
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We keep hearing advocates of more gun control demanding universal background checks. It’s seems they are unable, or unwilling, to recognize that American gun owners probably are the most “background checked” people in the country. For example:
1) Every gun owner in this country who has a concealed carry permit has gone through a background check.
2) Every person who has purchased a firearm from a licensed dealer has been through a background check.
3) Every person who applies to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to purchase, or has purchased, a “suppressor” for noise reduction (“noise” is the most frequent complaint of those living near shooting ranges) is subjected to a rigid federal background check and monitoring by the ATF.
4) Any gun owner/collector who has applied for or received a federal “Firearms Curio & Relic License” from the ATF has been subjected to a rigorous background check and is subject to record monitoring and/or inspection by the ATF. (The ATF publishes a large list of arms classified as “curios” and “relics.” This license is for collectors only and not for any business. It allows sales or purchases between C&R license holders and dealers.)
Common sense should tell politicians and candidates that no person with a criminal record will submit to a background check knowing that would expose him to potential arrest or prosecution. The vast majority of those arrested when attempting to purchase a gun at a gun show are for non-gun crime-related issues — outstanding warrants for traffic violations, unpaid fines or court costs, etc. It’s time our politicians recognize gun owners are among the best, most universally “background checked” and most law-abiding citizens in the country. We need to concentrate on passing laws that affect and punish the criminals who misuse guns and not make criminals out of lawful gun owners.
E. F. Harrison Jr.
Mechanicsville.
New highway sign puzzles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On a recent drive north on Interstate 95, I noted that the sign just before Exit 118 that had read “Stonewall Jackson Shrine” was no longer in place. In light of what I’ve seen and heard recently, I expect there was some offense expressed (to whom, I’m not sure, and for what, I’m equally unsure), which led to the removal.
The sign has been replaced with one displaying the rather grim message “Stonewall Jackson Death Site.”
Instead of the removal and replacement, could not the original sign have remained and a new sign added explaining the context of the original wording?
Lawrence Maher.
Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Lawrence Maher …. it is far more important that some folks are more comfortable than any sign of a person who likeness they soon hope to delete from public view. Period.
Bob Putney ….. Getting Trump is far more important to the left than working for the people …. After 3 years they have too much invested to start working for the people now. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.