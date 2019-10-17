Which audience best represented America?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Saturday we had the great pleasure of once again attending the Rochmond Folk Festival. If one ever wanted to get a good snapshot of the Richmond area. this is a superb place to people watch and really understand the diversity and fabric of our community.
That same evening we came home and flicking through channels on the television saw images from the President Donald Trump’s latest rally.
Funnily enough, the two audiences didn’t look at all similar. I wonder which one truly represents what the United States really looks like.
Andy Thorton.
Richmond.
Congress should step in and authorize the ACP
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As opponents have tried to obstruct construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, thousands of workers like myself have been forced to sit idly by waiting for the work to start again. That’s bad. What’s worse is the lawsuits and delays have made Virginia’s energy future even more uncertain and tenuous. Demand for natural gas is projected to double here in the next 20 years. The ACP addresses that very real issue, and it does so with domestically produced, cleaner burning natural gas. That’s a win for our environment, our economy and national security.
Opponents have tried to stop this project based on its crossings of the Appalachian Trail and Blue Ridge Parkway. Never mind that many roads, transmission lines and pipelines already do so. Heck, the Blue Ridge Parkway is a road itself.
The Supreme Court will have its say, and I trust the justices to get this matter right. In the interim, it Congress should step in to clear this up. The Fourth Circuit ruling actually says the pipeline needs an act of Congress to move forward. So, do that, Congress. Pass language that will authorize the National Parks Service to review rights-of-way for both the Trail and the Parkway, and let’s get the ACP finally built. We need affordable, reliable, cleaner energy. And we need it now.
Ted Dinch.
Powhatan.
Vote for candidates who support sensible gun laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the aftermath of the Virginia Beach gun massacre, Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly into a special session to consider commonsense gun safety initiatives. In addition, the State Crime Commission, which is controlled by Republicans, conducted a hearing regarding possible gun safety legislation. Although both Houses are controlled by Republicans, there was some hope that corrective actions would be considered, and some passed into laws. Among the Northam initiatives were a requirement for (1) universal background checks, (2) reinstatement of Virginia’s one handgun a month law, (3) ban assault firearms, and (4) prevent children from accessing firearms. These are the types of legislation that were considered in Washington since the El Paso and Dayton gun massacres that took 31 lives. The special session was held, the Republican-controlled General Assembly met for 90 minutes and refused to even take a vote. And the State Crime Commission continues to study the matter.
All elective offices in the General Assembly will be decided in the upcoming election. If the Republicans again control the General Assembly, the public outcry for gun safety legislation will again likely be ignored. To make matters worse, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate refuses to take a vote on initiatives similar to those that were blocked in Virginia. Polls show that the public overwhelmingly wants these initiatives enacted. The massacres in Odessa, Texas recently, and President Donald Trump has stuck with the NRA position — no need to do anything. Unfortunately, the CEO of the National Rifle Association has contacted Trump and requested these initiatives not be considered. Trump obeyed, and the voices of millions of Americans were again ignored. Please consider voting for state Senate and House of Delegates candidates on Nov. 5, but only if they support Northam’s commonsense gun safety laws. The NRA falsely claims that this legislation would be a precursor to eliminating the Second Amendment. Any candidate that will not support commonsense legislation should not be in office.
Kevin M. Raymond.
Woodbridge
Naturalization event not the place to sway voters
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Dustin Reed’s recent letter “Politics were out of place at citizenship ceremony” regarding the naturalization ceremony at the Library of Virginia: If his description of events is accurate, I am both disappointed and appalled. I have attended three naturalization ceremonies in recent years, two at the Museum of History and Culture and one most recently at U.S. District Court in Richmond. At each of these ceremonies, inspirational speeches on the privilege of being a citizen of the United States and the rights and responsibilities associated with that status were delivered by Judge Roger L. Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and Judge David J. Novak of the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Virginia. These ceremonies were welcoming events for those who had gone through the rigorous process of becoming a citizen. Introducing partisan politics into a naturalization ceremony is totally inappropriate. It is most certainly not the forum for attempting to sway newly minted citizens to a political viewpoint or candidate for office.
Those responsible for inviting Del. Elizabeth Guzman to the event at the Library of Virginia should have made it clear that this was not a proper environment for a partisan political speech. Maybe the judge should have added that thought to his admonition to keep her comments brief. But then they may have assumed that Guzman already knew that. Apparently not. Welcome, new citizens, to our great country and to the politics of our time.
Larry Spurzem.
Manakin Sabot.
Noise pollution is as offensive as smoking
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I had occasion to visit a chain restaurant this past week during breakfast hours. The specific restaurant is not important, as this is happening everywhere.
The background music volume leaned more toward foreground level, but it was tolerable. However, layered over it was a guy behind me watching a movie on his laptop, another guy sitting across the aisle “attending” a webinar on his phone, and a nearby woman making a personal call that we all had the privilege of listening to. I know what your readers are likely thinking but you are wrong — all of these people were baby boomers, not millennials.
If this had been all smoke instead of noise, the establishment would have shut down and we would all be standing outside coughing. What’s the difference between air pollution and noise pollution? Both have the same stress impact as far as I am concerned — leaving people with nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.
Thomas Cox.
Henrico.
Ted Dinch,
So I checked you out and you should have identified your connections to Energysure. Now my 1st question is are they paying you for the story you wrote in your letter..2nd is the SCP will result in about 2 dozen permanent jobs and 3rd the need for the pipeline is waning as NG production plateau's..http://ieefa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Atlantic-Coast-Pipeline_January-2019.pdf
So to recap we don't need the pipeline, the utilities will soak ratepayers to recoup their costs and your story is just one more tall tale...
Andy Thorton,
I see the audiences at the Trump Klan rally and they were lily white and cheering as Trump cursed and acted just like the racist he is.....
Your ending line should have said that any candidate who does not support the 2nd Amendment should not be in office. Politicians who hate the Second Amendment are likely to harbor disdain & contempt for the rest of our Bill of Rights. As goes one, so will go the others.
Jeff,
I don't have any disdain for the 2nd amendment.....My disdain is for the gun lovers who don't care how many people die by guns.
Kevin Raymond -- You misspelled "control" as "safety" in your letter. It is also true that what's often referred to as "common sense gun control" typically lacks real common sense.
