Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is something strange about the Goochland sheriff’s race. Two candidates are running but one seems to be in hiding. Steven Creasey, a current sergeant who is running, is nowhere to be seen — except on his hundreds of signs and a billboard. But I can’t get those to answer my questions.
Creasey’s challenger, Levin White, is a 30-year law enforcement professional. He is well known in Richmond and Petersburg law enforcement circles, having worked in a multitude of different positions in the Tri-Cities area.
There have been four candidate forums to date and Creasey has been a no-show at three. How can a candidate for the highest law enforcement position in the county expect to get his message across if he refuses to engage the citizenry and his opponent in open debate? Unless, of course, he has no message.
White, on the other hand, has been to all four forums and has outlined a specific 12-step set of plans for policing of the county moving forward. His plans include ideas for a substation in the far eastern part of Goochland (bordering Short Pump) as that is where the rapid growth is happening, both in terms of population and businesses. He also understands that with that growth will come an increase in crimes such as illegal drug sales, sex trafficking and the like.
White will also reverse the current sheriff’s decision to not join the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, even though virtually every other area law enforcement agency has done so. Creasey, after hearing of White’s position, appears to be adopting the same stance.
Glenn Diersen Sr.
Goochland.Editor’s note: This letter is being reprinted to correct geographic errors.
Congregation will miss
Bruce Heilman
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Monday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a wonderful article and tribute to Dr. E. Bruce Heilman, former president of the University of Richmond, who died on Oct. 19. There was one significant omission in the article. Dr. Heilman was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Richmond, faithful in his attendance at worship. He was dearly loved by the congregation and will be sorely missed.
The Rev. Dr. Charles B. Nunn Jr.
Mechanicsville.
Stance on rezoning
saddens constituent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently received a campaign mailing from state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, in which he warned that a Richmond Public Schools rezoning proposal will “hurt our schools and lower our property values.”
I was living in a Cleveland suburb in 1970 when a voluntary school busing plan generated similar and similarly baseless claims. Almost 50 years later, I am both saddened and angry that Sturtevant attempts to win votes by appealing to ignorance and fear. His stance on the RPS rezoning proposal does not represent mine. I’m hopeful that beginning in 2020, he will not be representing me in the Virginia Senate.
Bill Craig.
Richmond.
Change needed
to speed up justice
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Henrico County is lacking leadership in its Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, and there is a candidate who is well-qualified to fill the vacuum.
Owen Conway is committed to getting the job done without unnecessary delays and continuances due to lack of communication with victims and witnesses.
As taxpayers, Henrico citizens are paying for slow-motion prosecutions while individuals accused of crimes are locked up for extended times waiting for their court dates. This is an injustice for everyone.
A vote for Owen Conway on Nov. 5 will change the pace in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office of Henrico County and bring justice to the finish line in record time.
Agnes S. Carter.
White Stone.
Reader sees advantage
of doctor in state office
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am especially interested in health care in Virginia. I am a physician, and practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Richmond for more than 30 years. I have been involved in legislative initiatives to improve health care in the state, learning that the issues are not black and white, or red or blue.
It is naïve to expect these issues are fixed with a simple campaign ad or slogan. Providing the best health care for Virginians is complex. We need a doctor’s advice.
We are fortunate to have a Richmond physician in the Virginia Senate. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, sees patients in her practice in western Henrico County. She talks to patients every day, which gives her the best forum to understand health care problems in our state.
Since 2016, she has elevated her passion to help patients by serving as a state senator from the 12th District. She is smart, and she cares. She has sponsored numerous bills that help and protect patients. She understands the Medicaid expansion is not a sound bite.
She understands the tough choices that allow this program to work for Virginians.
If we are honest about making real and positive changes for the health care of patients in our state, we should embrace legislators with real experience. We need representatives with direct knowledge and who are willing to do the real work in the Senate to help patients. As a physician, it is my hope that voters will keep a doctor at the forefront of the discussion of health care.
Peter A. Zedler.
Midlothian.
Donations don’t match
attendance at Folk Fest
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let’s do some math: More than 200,000 people attended the Richmond Folk Festival; donations totaled $136,000. That comes to 68 cents per person. Are you kidding me? People should be ashamed of themselves. But beer sales set a record? Am I missing something?
Robert Foote.
Sandston.
