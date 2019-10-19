Yes, long traffic lights do frustrate area drivers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank goodness for Correspondent of the Day Ann Norvell Gray’s letter, “Frustrated drivers make for dangerous roads,” about the ridiculously long traffic lights in the area. She speaks for many of us.
Take the light at Patterson Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive. It used to be traffic-sensitive and right turns on red from Willow Lawn to westbound Patterson were permitted. Now such turns are forbidden from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and waiting for light changes can take up to 80 seconds — while little if any traffic moves along westward on Patterson.
Let’s fix this, please.
Gerald McCarthy.
Richmond.
Make the sports pros pay their schools back
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Further to your editorial, “The revenue reality,” on sports programs costs and their impact on college fees: I once talked to the treasurer of Virginia Commonwealth University about an idea I had. I suggested VCU require everyone entering an athletic program be required to sign an agreement that if they became professional, they would contribute a fixed percentage of their income back to the university. This would be in consideration of the investment in them made by the university and would go toward reducing all student fees and tuition.
The reply I received was: “That’s a good idea, but if I suggested that, I would get fired.” Maybe it’s time has come.
Robert Bedell.
Richmond.
Cox’s support for veterans has earned their praise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Politicians are criticized for supporting special interests; even House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox supports a special interest group. Evidence indicates he is the strongest supporter in the General Assembly of a very special interest group — veterans, our military and their families.
Cox’s support goes back nearly three decades when he first added a retired military member to his staff to ensure strong constituent support for his district — 39% of 66th District households had a veteran or family member serving in the military. He continues to have one or two military members on his legislative staff.
Cox’s focus on veteran and military legislation as chief patron for more than 120 pieces of legislation has played a prominent role in making Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. He has been a mentor to several veterans’ legislative efforts that resulted in high priority veteran legislation signed into law, e.g., the authorization and funding for two veteran care centers. His legislative efforts have been recognized by veterans’ groups that include The American Legion, the Military Officers Association of America and the VFW. His efforts have even be recognized by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. His work for our military has been praised by the Army and the Virginia National Guard.
Cox’s contributions to veteran and military issues have not been limited to legislation but also include his past efforts on the Board of Veterans Services, as chair of the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children and chair of the Virginia World War I and World War II Commemorative Commission.
This Election Day will be another occasion when veterans, resident military and their family members can recognize Cox’s efforts by supporting his re-election. Let’s keep him working for his constituents and Virginia.
Col. Bill Flanagan, U.S. Army (retired).
Colonial Heights.
Editor’s note: Flanagan served as a legislative aide and chief of staff to Cox.
White has sensible plans for Chesterfield County
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is something strange about the Goochland sheriff’s race. Two candidates are running but one seems to be in hiding. Steven Creasey, a current sergeant who is running, is nowhere to be seen — except on his hundreds of signs and a billboard. But I can’t get those to answer my questions.
Creasey’s challenger, Levin White, is a 30-year law enforcement professional. He is well known in Richmond and Petersburg law enforcement circles, having worked in a multitude of different positions in the Tri-Cities area.
There have been four candidate forums to date and Creasey has been a no-show at three. How can a candidate for the highest law enforcement position in the county expect to get his message across if he refuses to engage the citizenry and his opponent in open debate? Unless, of course, he has no message.
White, on the other hand, has been to all four forums and has outlined a specific 12-step set of plans for policing of the county moving forward. His plans include ideas for a substation in the far eastern part of Chesterfield (bordering Short Pump) as that is where the rapid growth is happening, both in terms of population and businesses. He also understands that with that growth will come an increase in crimes such as illegal drug sales, sex trafficking and the like. White will also reverse the current sheriff’s decision to not join the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, even though virtually every other area law enforcement agency has done so. Creasey, after hearing of White’s position, appears to be adopting the same stance.
Glenn Diersen Sr.
Goochland.
