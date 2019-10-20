Trump is cleaning up after the Obama years
Following eight years of lawless governance by the Obama administration, the nation was left more divided than when President Barack Obama took office. In 2008, candidate Obama said he knew how to cleanse Washington of political and ideological polarization but did nothing about it during his two terms as president.
Fast forward to Donald Trump. On Oct. 17, 2016, Trump pledged to “drain the swamp” if he was elected president. Subsequently Trump won the election and on Dec. 21, 2017, signed Executive Order 13818 aimed at seizing properties of persons involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption and two months later on March 1, 2018, he signed Executive Order 13823, “Amendment to the Manual for Court-Martial,” which provides for the use of military tribunals for U.S. officials and civilians involved in high crimes.
Trump’s intent was to have the tools in place to investigate, indict, incarcerate and invoke heavy financial losses and jail time on government criminal types for crimes against the people. The witch hunt and kangaroo court-type investigation by the raging partisans in the House of Representatives is simply a smoke screen to deflect attention from the criminal activities of the Obama administration and to concentrate on the impeachment of President Trump who fairly won the 2016 contest. Anyone found to be involved in the attempted impeachment of Trump will be found out and his personal role investigated, whether Democrat or Republican, and will be subject to the such penalties as defined by law.
Harold T. Lipscomb.
Henrico.
Trump has given in to Turkey’s demands
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have embraced appeasement. America’s greatest generals have grave doubts about the president’s hurried capitulation to all of Turkey’s demands.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani now have almost the entire Middle East, with the exception of Israel and Saudi Arabia, in their orbit. Not since Neville Chamberlin sold out Czechoslovakia on Sept. 30, 1938, has the appeasement of bullies been so wholeheartedly embraced.
Larry Marchant.
Glen Allen.
Head-scratching views of some politicians
Isn’t it interesting that many of our elected representatives think that 16-year-olds should have the right to vote, yet the Fourth U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that a 17-year-old is too young to serve his sentence for murder?
I also observed during a recent political debate that some candidates want the CEOs of opioids manufacturing companies to be thrown in prison, but later opined that opioids should be legalized. Really?
These are the same people who don’t understand why the president continues to have such widespread support.
Jeff Easter.
Crozier.
Assault rifles are not meant to be fun
Years ago, Congress banned machine guns. Today we have rifles that can kill 58 people in 10 minutes (Las Vegas). These are certainly machine guns. They are meant for the military. Even our police, who face danger every day of their lives, carry pistols for protection.
I have heard gun owners say these types of rifles are fun to shoot. They are not meant to have fun with — they are not toys. They are meant to kill and maim and they are the weapon of choice for most mass killers.
I am not for depriving legitimate people of guns for protection or hunting, but these guns are necessary for those who to mow down a group of innocent people.
Patricia Gilchrist.
Richmond.
AP summary of debate was biased defense of Biden
The Associated Press’ summary of the presidential debate, “Rivals take aim at Warren during Democratic debate,” published on Oct. 16, begins by claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden had to “answer persistent but baseless charges about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.” Baseless? J.P. Morgan Chase recently paid more than $260 million in fines for violating the United States’ Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Its corrupt practice? Offering highly paid positions to the inexperienced children of senior Chinese officials in an effort to gain influence and access.
This legislation was passed after years of studies by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that showed such practices were among the more corrupt practices of its member countries’ companies. Ukraine is neither a member of the OECD nor has such legislation. And the U.S. does not have reciprocal legislation, which would criminalize the acceptance of such positions by U.S. officials or their families. Hunter Biden has admitted he was likely offered a highly paid Burisma Board seat because of his family; and he surely had little knowledge of the gas industry or Ukraine; if he were Ukrainian and Burisma were an American company, he would be confronting criminal charges.
Ironically, the debate was partly cosponsored by The New York Times, which had a recent article pointing this out. The AP news story was not a true summary; it was a partisan defense of a corrupt practice.
Paul M. Meo.
Lottsburg.
Harold T. Lipscomb.
You live in a fantasy world...Obama had 8 scandal and criminal free years.....Trump's a racist criminal who's going to be impeached.....
Jeff Easter -- The love or hate notwithstanding, there is a lot of inconsistency with our laws and at what age politicians think someone is "adult" enough to do adult things. There may be a 17yr old violent criminal who should be tried as an adult, obviously. On the contrary, a 19yr old soldier coming home from war missing a limb is not thought of by the commonwealth as being "man enough" to consume a beer after suffering the ravages of battle. Others feel it is just ducky to lower the voting age to 16 - but that same citizen expected to have good civic judgment has to now wait five more years before he or she can have a cigarette or buy vaping products.
Beam us up, Scotty! There is no intelligent life here.
Oh, here we go again. Someone who doesn't understand what a "machine gun" is vs a modern sporting rifle. As for the police using pistols? Yes, that is true. Private citizens use them too. We now have (according a post from someone at the VCDL) nearly 800,000 Virginians who have concealed-carry permits for handguns. I would say it is a safe bet that many of them likely have a semi-automatic rifle that some hoplophobes might mistake as a military assault rifle or a machine gun. With the inevitability of our state legislature turning blue, it is likely that more laws will be passed. Of course, anyone who thinks it will stop with bans on scary-looking rifles and requiring the establishment of a gun registry (via the so-called universal background check) has a screw loose.
These people are like a moving target and what they SAY they want is only the beginning. Even if a "ban" is enacted against something, then what? There are probably hundreds of thousands of semi-auto rifles in the commonwealth -- plus well over a million (conservative estimate) pistols of all types owned by Virginians. Of course, lots of people own standard-capacity magazines that hold more than ten rounds.
Anyone think that every citizen will turn them in? Will the criminals give theirs up? Is taking firearms from peaceable citizens going to make them safer from criminal attack? Are gun-hating politicians willing to order our police officers and deputy sheriffs to forcibly confiscate firearms from citizens who have never harmed anybody? What happens if there is any resistance from people who will not comply?
Until every politician can answer those questions honestly, we will get nowhere.
