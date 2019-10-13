Socialism has many positive attributes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many people view socialism with skepticism, even hostility. President Donald Trump is repeatedly attempting to frighten the population by warning that if he is not re-elected, the country will become a socialistic nation. This is utter nonsense. Capitalism and socialism are not mutually exclusive. In a modern, democratic nation, responsible capitalism goes hand in hand with responsible socialism for the betterment of the population at large.
A good example of responsible socialism was the GI Bill, which aided returning World War II veterans adjust to civilian life by helping them primarily with education, housing and other benefits.
Later, however, during the Great Recession a few years ago, because of irresponsible capitalism, outright mismanagement and greed, Wall Street played a major role in bringing the U.S. economy to the brink of collapse.
The Obama administration stepped in and provided the automotive industry with massive loans, which were paid back in timely fashion with interest. That, too, was an example of responsible socialism.
Social Security and Medicare both help seniors to maintain a reasonable living standard. Both are also evidence of a form of responsible socialism. So are certain laws, rules and regulations that exist to ensure an orderly governance of the nation.
By the way, as the national debt is sky-rocketing due to the major loss of tax revenues, the Trump administration is reviewing various ways, including large cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, to get the massive debt under control. Many seniors who voted for Trump ought to be aware of this possibility if he is re-elected president.
Ole Giese.
Richmond.
Racist imputations should be applied equally
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to Michael Paul Williams’ column on Kehinde Wiley: I am a professional portrait artist. Many times I have stood before Wiley’s painting “A New Republic” and marveled at his insight and virtuosity. I am a Yankee. My ancestors fought with the Union Army and I have black (although “black” is a misnomer — their skin has many colors) friends.
Wiley portends to have political insight revealed in his paintings. He admires Caravaggio and has two paintings inspired by “Judith and the Head of Holofernes.” His portrayals depict a black woman holding the severed head of a white woman. If the subjects were reversed (a white woman holding the severed head of a black woman), you would call it racist. The same racist imputation should also be attributed to Wiley.
Mary Ellen McFadden.
Mechanicsville.
RPS should offer kids vocational training
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding Norton Rubenstein’s letter “RPS is failing students’ potential”: Not every child is a potential rocket scientist who needs to excel at algebra and science. Many children need vocational training. Give those children the basics in math, English and other core subjects while teaching them a skill and see how many more graduate.
Martin Goodman.
Richmond.
Politics were out of place at citizenship ceremony
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently my wife went through the naturalization process and became a citizen of the United States. This was a beautiful ceremony with people from all over the world coming together for their love of the U.S. and the hope of a better future. I thank the Library of Virginia for hosting the ceremony. I also offer thanks to Huguenot High School for its color guard and the choir.
There was one person who soured the ceremony — and it is interesting because the judge should have predicted this. Upon introducing Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, the judge asked her to keep her remarks brief. Instead of encouraging and congratulating the new citizens, Guzman made her closing remarks all about herself. I sensed no humility. She also made her remarks political and without saying his name, criticized President Donald Trump.
Without even going into the ethics of someone running for re-election being able to speak to this crowd, I was very disappointed in how Guzman acted, and I am not even a Trump supporter. Instead of making it about the 64 wonderful new citizens, she made it about herself. It was very disappointing to see this behavior. Sadly, that’s where we’re at with politics.
Dustin Reed.
Glen Allen.
Second Amendment ensures our liberty
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some people argue that the Second Amendment does not make firearm ownership a right. But it’s not about that. At the heart of the Second Amendment is protection of the natural rights of the people. It ensures the right of self-preservation and acts as a means to secure that right. This right of self-preservation was described by John Locke in his 1690 “Second Treatise on Government,” from which the framers drew heavily. Locke argues that this fundamental right of self-preservation allows the people to live freely without interference from any person or anything, including government.
It’s important to understand this point. Many of the framers were students of Locke’s philosophical thinking and other philosophers of the time. It is ingrained into the very fabric of the Bill of Rights.
This thinking even influenced Alexander Hamilton when he wrote in Federalist No. 28 that, “If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is then no recourse left but in the exertion of that natural right of self-defense which is paramount to all forms of government.”
The Second Amendment is not a right bestowed by the government to the people. Quite the opposite. It secures the people’s natural right of self-preservation from any person and anything that may wish to rob them of their liberty or other natural rights.
To think that free men and women must ask the permission of government for the right of self-preservation is simply ludicrous.
Mike Genarelli.
Barboursville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
BINGO, Ole... Every society is a hybrid of capitalism and socialism... That is a REALITY... Oh, and let's not forget that I-Like-Ike also built the interstate highway system which is SOCIALISM on crack... But lets's get real here... The people benefiting the most from SOCIALISM in America toady at the top 10%... They are raking in hundreds of BILLION$$$ in tax giveaway's by forcing our kids and grand kids to pay for tax cuts that these people DO NOT DESERVE... That is SOCIALISM on crack, too... The only difference between it and Ike's interstates is that the interstates help everyone and the tax cuts only help a small minority... ~~~ Bob
Pure BS, Mike... Have you ever heard of a helicopter gun-ship??? If it were to fly over a football field it would be capable of laying down at least one round for every square foot... You think that that AR-15 is going to protect you from the government, Mike??? If so, call 1-BUY-ABRIDGE... ~~~ Bob
Ole Giese nails it. Socialism and capitalism work exceedingly well in tandem. That's why the most successful economies in the world are mixed economies. Contrary to what neoliberals (i.e. most Republicans and center-left Democrats) believe, not everything works best as a market. See healthcare. Nor does everything work best when socialized. See airlines (though I'd really like some more leg room, guys).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.