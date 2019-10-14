Take time to enjoy
your life right now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I approach 80, I now know why so many people exclaim at how fast time flies. Through the years I’ve also heard other sayings such as “stop and smell the roses,” and “never leave home without telling your family you love them.” There are many more sayings. I write this letter after my doctor-ordered daily walk early in the morning. While taking a brief rest, I looked to the sky and saw storm clouds gathering with a hint of daylight on the horizon. It came to me then that we don’t need beautiful sunsets or sunrises to feast our eyes upon — every day is beautiful.
I think it’s sad that I rushed through life missing many beautiful sights and not practicing many of the old sayings. I will continue my journey with eyes wide open, enjoying my family and the beautiful sights of nature.
Floyd Harvey.
Chesterfield.
It’s time to address
the climate change threat
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest Saturday’s Insight section on climate change and birds (“Climate change will force drastic shift in birds, study says”).
If we are talking about loons going extinct in Minnesota and goldfinches disappearing in New Jersey, could we talk about what will happen to humans in Virginia? The facile response that “humans have air conditioning” won’t cut it because not all low-income humans have air conditioning, and because humans still actually have to grow their own food, and that happens outdoors.
Could we move to discussing potential responses to the climate change threat? We could reduce the size of this threat by working hard on ways to reduce carbon emissions. There is, for example, H.R.763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan bill which has 66 cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Chris Wiegard.
Chester.
Educators must make
education more appealing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading Norton Rubenstein’s letter “RPS is failing students’ potential” I wonder if he — and many others — might be missing the point.
Richmond Public Schools students did not all of sudden, at the end of the school year, fail to the surprise of teachers and administrators. There was an almost immediate indication of the students’ performance levels with the first weeks of the academic year, and certainly confirmed after the first few tests.
There are two sets of responsibilities in education. The first and most important is the responsibility of the students to commit and apply themselves to the educational process. If the students are not committed, there is little educators can do to bring about a successful educational experience.
The teachers knew within the first few weeks that there were students who were not committed to making their educational experience a personal success.
Within inner-city, low-income schools is a propensity to have a higher-than-average number of challenged students. Not to disparage the administrators and teachers, but one has to look at similar schools, even in other cities, to see if similar circumstanced schools have developed a strategy to meet the challenge in yielding a more desirable student performance level.
One thing important to understand is that excuses are not an answer. RPS must develop a motivational approach to education that energizes students. In business this is called a marketing philosophy. Schools, like businesses, are selling a product — education — and must, like any business, market that product to their customer base.
And, as in business, the customers will not purchase the product unless it is in their best interest. The same pertains to students. Until students accept that education is in their best interest, they will not fully participate in the education process. This is human nature.
Sidney James.
Midlothian.
Politicians owe allegiance
to the U.S. Constitution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a Muslim living in America and observing the verbal attacks and criticism of the United States by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her colleagues, I believe it is appalling she is devaluing the country that has been a ladder to her success in becoming a member of Congress. Since she was elected, Omar has dedicated her time to seemingly degrading every policy of the United States and discrediting those who are on the front line protecting our freedom. She must not forget that America was the safe haven that offered her an immense opportunity to live freely and pursue her dream as a Muslim woman. As a result of the U.S. system, Omar was able to become a member of the House of Representatives.
We ought to remember that the Constitution, not political systems in Africa and the Middle East, guarantee our rights. Therefore, it is an obligation to embrace the American system and fuel the vitality of the democracy by contributing to the various aspects in the nation. Amplifying the negatives and focusing on matters that distract people will not find solutions.
The conflicts among Muslims throughout the history have caused, and still do, the loss of life for thousands of innocent people. It is conspicuous fact that various factions and sects have always brought disasters to the regions in the Middle East, the Arab peninsula, and Africa. Therefore, Omar should not blame the U.S and Israel for the unrest in the area. By doing so, she ignores all the other factors that are rooted in the regions.
However, the United States has had a positive role in saving the lives of millions of people, including Muslims, across the world.
Sewan Zangana.
Roanoke.
Think DMV is bad?
Wait for Medicare-for-All
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I commend Ashton Violette for the letter “DMV should provide better service” describing a recent visit to the DMV and the three-and-a-half-hour wait for service. This experience gives us a perfect description of what medical care would be like under Medicare for All.
Robert H. Harris, Jr.
Charlottesville.
