Cumulative efforts will
will have global impact
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In light of overwhelming evidence of climate change and its various harmful effects on our environment, outright denial of what is plainly staring us in the face seems to be slowly fading. Those disposed to oppose significant efforts to deal with the problems associated with global warming now offer up a variety of arguments for continued inaction. John Hubbard’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Northam’s energy plan won’t have global impact,” offers an example.
Hubbard writes that Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to have 30% of Virginia’s electricity produced by carbon-free sources by 2030, a reduction of 6 million tons, “would have no measurable effect on global carbon emissions.” This might be true, were the action taken by itself. A more thoughtful understanding holds that the cumulative effect of many states and nations doing what they are able to do will at least slow and diminish the multitude of harmful effects of climate change.
A similar argument is put forward to dissuade the U.S. from adopting policies designed to wean us off carbon-based fuels and address climate change in other ways. “Why should we make sacrifices when most of the other countries will not,” so the argument goes. A better question is, “Why should other nations make sacrifices if the United States, the self-professed leader of the free world, will not?” For several decades, California has chosen to set greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards higher than required by federal law. Thirteen other states have since adopted California’s standards. Instead of falling back on the “one state’s actions will have negligible effect on global climate change” plea, California chose to take on the problem, go beyond what was required and in the process, serve as an example for others. Virginia and the United States should do the same.
Richard W. Lacy.
Glen Allen.
Take steps to reduce
impact on environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch,
Hooray that thousands of people rallied for the environment during the recent Global Climate Strike. We have stalled long enough in moving urgently toward solar, wind and battery power and away from fossil fuels. We ask, who is listening? Governments still talk about pipelines, and the disturbance of giant petroleum holdings instantly raises the price of gas and upsets world economies. All beings are paying the price. Who is getting rich?
Why can’t every day be a Climate Action Day? We must push harder for energy alternatives and do something every day that lessens the demand for oil, such as biking, walking or riding the bus with others instead of driving. “Buy local” to reduce fuel burned between farmer and consumer. Stop using so much plastic, which is a petroleum product. Let’s outlaw plastic grocery bags — reusable bags are more attractive, they last years, and rarely get caught in trees or sewer systems. Cardboard boxes can be recycled for carrying groceries home, then recycled again.
We must eliminate single-use plastics. Tell fast-food and carryout restaurants that you don’t want plastic or Styrofoam containers. There are sturdy paper or corn alternatives. Use a bento box. Carry your own fork, spoon or chopsticks and a cloth napkin when you eat at fast-food venues and bring your own reusable drink container. And why don’t we return glass beer and wine bottles for recycling, with or without deposit?
Recycle the newspaper by using it for packing instead of bubble wrap. Use paper bags, go solar, refill your shampoo container, and clean with vinegar or baking soda. Let’s bring back “Don’t be a litterbug” and reminders to “Give a hoot, don’t pollute” and “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Diana Thompson Vincelli.
Varina.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many of us are good-hearted people who would like to do something about climate change but are overwhelmed with the difficulty of knowing what to do. Here are two absolutely easy and effective things you can do: Plant a tree or, if you don’t have vacant land, pay to have a tree planted in a forest. Use a reusable cloth shopping bag rather than single-use bags.
Ronald Friedman.
Richmond.
Officers had options
other than deadly force
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is incomprehensible to me why two male police officers requested by a psychiatrist to check on the welfare of a patient with bipolar disorder deemed it necessary to break down doors and shoot and kill this woman in her own home. Locked in her bedroom, Gay Ellen Plack was most certainly not a threat to anyone, especially armed police officers. Surely two cops had numerous rational alternative options rather than to execute Plack.
The psychiatrist did not send the cops into danger. Upon arriving at her home for the specific purpose of checking on her welfare and receiving no response, they could have (1) retreated to call the doctor or family (her children or her brother) and report “no response,” or (2) requested more information from doctor or family or neighbor or (3) asked Plack’s doctor or her family to assist them in speaking personally to Plack, or (4) called an ambulance for medical assistance for a person in distress, or (5) returned to their vehicle to leave or (6) temporarily disabled her with a Taser to keep her from attacking them and then retreated to safety.
They were not executing a warrant. They were not required to take her into custody, let alone execute her. They heard from her psychiatrist about her diagnosis and the level of intervention needed. Was this small woman so skilled with an ax that they were in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or could not escape from her bedroom? I think not. They should be charged with manslaughter. God help us all if cops are summonsed to check on our welfare. I am sure that no psychiatrist concerned for her/his patient will contact police again. This is nothing less than total incompetence with deadly consequences. Adding insult to fatality, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor invited the media to view the bodycam video before Plack’s family was permitted to do so. Disgraceful.
Susan T. Ferguson.
Mechanicsville.
Partnership could benefit
school and neighborhood
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How interesting to read about Carver Elementary School and The READ Center in the same section of a recent edition of the RTD. I feel the seed of an idea there, an opportunity for a partnership, one that benefits not only Carver but the neighborhood as a whole.
Rachel Rohr.
Bon Air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.