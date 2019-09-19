Environmentalists rally
over climate concerns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This is a climate emergency, from stronger and more frequent natural disasters and melting permafrost to the fact that we are in the middle of a sixth mass extinction due to human activity (i.e. man-made climate change). While the environmental movement has certainly grown in recent years, some of our politicians are still ignoring us. Congress has been nothing short of lackadaisical when it comes to legislation on this issue. We must make our voices heard.
On Friday, three days before the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City, there will be a climate strike evening demonstration. Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Richmond are committed to attend this event. The demonstration begins at 5 p.m. in Monroe Park; the actual march to City Hall begins at 6:30 p.m. where Extinction Rebellion will hold a die-in. This is a climate emergency and this demonstration is an opportunity for all of us to make our voices heard.
Sky N. Kincaid.
South Chesterfield.
Store-bought fruit
often disappointing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Are the grapefruits that the people in Florida and Texas get as mushy and juiceless as what we can buy in Richmond? The cantaloupes are inedible, peaches and plums seem never to ripen — and if they do soften, they lack taste. Grapes, cherries and most berries are all right, local melons are adequate, but can’t anything be done to give us the other fruits that are worth looking forward to eating?
Carroll William Westfall.
Richmond.
Environmental travesty
vs. sustainable forestry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Cindy Elmore’s op-ed column on the “environmental travesty” that occurs when forests are harvested stems from a false message sent out by anti-forestry groups protesting forests being sustainably utilized to produce useful products, such as lumber, paper and, yes, even renewable energy. I’m a trained forest economist who supports sustainable forestry and vigorous timber markets because I know private forest owners need a place to sell their timber products if they want to practice active forest management, something supported by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Foresters are making strenuous efforts to re-establish the longleaf pine stands Elmore writes about. Longleaf pine stands aren’t likely to end up in wood pellets because they are typically grown to maturity and used for timber, if at all. Other forest stands, often grown for financial harvest with much capital investment, end up at the lumber, pulp or wood pellet mills. These actively managed forest stands grow much of the wood that is harvested, and forest owners will only invest in them if timber markets exist. Enviva’s wood pellet plants create a market for wood that might have gone to waste (and not added to a forest owner’s profit). All these actively managed forests allow for longleaf pine restoration and other conservation on lands better suited to that.
Enviva, and most of the forest products industry, is subject to third-party certification for a broad set of sustainable forest management criteria. Third-party means outside forestry professionals evaluate and certify their timber harvesting practices. Yes, timber harvesting can denude forests and it is easy to cherry-pick photographs to make it look like a “travesty.” Elmore just bought in to the hype that keeps paychecks flowing to anti-forestry groups.
Thomas Straka.
Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation,Clemson University.
Northam’s energy plan
won’t have global impact
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent editorial “Ambitious plans: Carbon-free by 2050” should have the title “Fantasy plans.” It describes Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to have 30% of Virginia’s electricity produced by carbon-free sources by 2030.
According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, this plan would reduce Virginia’s carbon emissions by 6 million tons (30%). But that would have no measurable effect on global carbon emissions, which last year were more than 37 gigatons.
This plan is obviously nothing more than a feel-good order. But it won’t feel so good after our electric bills have doubled.
John Hubbard.
Midlothian.
Spanberger’s response
to tweets inadequate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again reporter Patrick Wilson has done RTD readers a service. His recent story exposes the multiple profane and vulgar Twitter posts by Gordon “Max” Heyworth against Republicans Dels. John McGuire, R-Henrico, and Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Cameron Cox, the son of House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights; and even questioner Dana Smith at a Spanberger town hall meeting.
When U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was elected my representative to Congress, I applauded her promises to return civility to politics. I was disappointed to learn that she refused repeated requests for an interview and did not respond for a week to Times-Dispatch questions about Heyworth’s Twitter account. Her spokesperson’s statement that she no longer welcomes Heyworth’s volunteer assistance was an inadequate response. The implication that he was simply a volunteer in her campaign ignores the fact the she had been an associate of his at consulting company, Royall & Co. (now called EAB) for three years. His claim that he was the primary writer of her Democratic nomination and general election victory speeches suggests that Spanberger must have had some knowledge of his style and lack of civility in supporting her campaign and election.
In the book “See Jane Win: The Inspiring Story of the Women Changing American Politics,” author Caitlin Moscatello describes Heyworth as a friend of Spanberger, who was with her and her family on election night as she edged Dave Brat out of the 7th District seat. It is not likely that she will give a more critical assessment of his work than to no longer “welcome his volunteer assistance.”
But I would challenge The Times-Dispatch editorial staff to query the management of EAB (formerly Royall & Co.) to explain why the company continues to employ in a consulting capacity someone who insults members of our political body.
Daniel A. Polk.
Henrico.
