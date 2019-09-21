Former insiders can shed
light on what’s going on
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Depending on whichever side you identify with, Donald Trump either is the very best or the very worst president the United States has ever had.
This discussion needs to be resolved. So much is happening with our nation, domestically and internationally. I feel it is a matter of choice(s): country and Constitution over partisanship and politics.
There is an answer and resolution to all this. We need some “profiles in courage” people to come forth and “speak truth to power.”
There are several possible candidates for this truth revelation, due to their positions of power within the Trump administration: former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, former Director of the Secret Service Randolph Alles, etc.
Supposedly, all of these former Trump insiders are now out of politics and are free to talk. They owe us this much, for I believe they know the “real deal.”
Based on these revelations, the American people can then decide whether to support or oppose Trump’s actions, policies and/or programs.
Afterward, one way or the other, we the people can decide what is best for our country on behalf of our Constitution.
This is critically important, for our nation’s general welfare, overall stability and future potential are at stake. Therefore, please tell us what is going on.
John Lewis Horton.
Norfolk.
Navy Hill project
can spur revitalization
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many thanks to Jim Ukrop and John Bates for their positive column celebrating downtown Richmond’s 10-year revitalization, which was aided by the public-private partnership from which grew Richmond CenterStage, now called the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Their column paints an accurate before-and-after story of how leadership with vision can truly enrich our community and deliver lasting results.
Richmonders now have an opportunity to experience a similar revitalization in downtown through the Navy Hill District proposal being studied by City Council.
The NH District Corp. plan achieves the exact results required in Mayor Levar Stoney’s request for proposal (RFP) — a new arena, renovated Blues Armory, convention center hotel, bus transfer center and new residential, retail and commercial space. It will turn an area with nothing into something vibrant, attractive and revenue-producing for the city — with no financial risk to city taxpayers.
Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell and the leaders putting their reputations on the line for Navy Hill have all led successful businesses and each has shown a lifelong commitment to serving our community. In fact, the nonprofit oversight structure for Navy Hill is identical to the CenterStage governance by nonprofit Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. They have learned what works in Richmond.
The Navy Hill proposal should be judged based on careful examination by adequately skilled advisers to the city who can protect taxpayers and ensure positive outcomes for us all.
Thomas Hogg.
Henrico.
Scouts learn life skills
that can lead to success
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Scouting is a great activity for boys and girls. Scouting helps teach young people important life skills and lessons. For example, the Scout law (friendly, courteous, kind etc.) helps teach traits that are commonly needed in modern society. Scouting also provides an opportunity to connect with nature, make new friends and have new experiences. Finally, scouting can help create job opportunities for those who stick with the program until achieving their Eagle Scout or Gold Award.
Rainer Schmitz.
Manakin-Sabot.
