Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am sorry for the loss of life of Gay Ellen Plack, but before the public asks for the heads of the officers involved in this tragic event, we must stop and ask a few questions. What, exactly, did the doctor say and ask for when the call for the welfare check was made? Did he advise that this woman suffered from a mental condition? If someone was attacking you with an ax, how would you react? We should not criticize the officers involved until all the information has been released. I, for one, am thankful for the men and women of the Henrico Police Department, and we should ask ourselves if we would do their job under any circumstances.
William E. Grigg.
Henrico.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As someone who knew Gay Fletcher Plack, the woman shot and killed by Henrico County police, since high school, I agree with the ACLU and her brother that a legitimate investigation is needed by an outside agency. How did we go from a “welfare check” to police shooting and killing the person whose welfare they were there to check?
When no one answered the door, what gave police the right to enter the house? Maybe she wasn’t home. Maybe she was asleep. They say they saw blood on the bathroom floor; how did they see it from outside? Maybe it wasn’t there until after she was shot? If anyone else entered her house uninvited, she would have the right to defend herself and her home. Why didn’t the police use stun guns or a nightstick on this 57-year-old woman? Yes, there are many questions that should be answered — more than were presented at a one-sided press conference.
Bruce Levy.
Fredericksburg.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with sadness the story of Gay Fletcher Plack, who was shot in her home by Henrico police officers. Many years ago, a relative of mine was shot by Hanover police officers while suffering a mental illness episode. She had a knife in her hand, and died after she refused to drop it. Law enforcement officers are trained how to respond to these situations, but how many times are we going to read stories of people suffering an episode and their lives are ended? Many intelligent, talented, artistic people have suffered from depression. Plack was trying to deal with her illness and still contribute to society. Those with mental illness isolate themselves, suffer paranoia and discrimination for only having an illness. Mental illness is a terrible disease, and those who suffer with it deserve better.
Carolyn Nicholls.
Mechanicsville.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Where is it written that police officers are allowed to break into a room where a person in mental crisis has locked herself in for who knows for what reason without, at minimum, obtaining advice from a mental health professional? Something is rotten — and it isn’t in the state of Denmark.
John G. Schuiteman.
Ashland.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent police shooting of a mentally ill woman in Henrico raises questions about the system and the response.
- No good would come from trying to prosecute the two officers involved. The commonwealth’s Attorney General Mark Herring and juries understand that.
- The first officer should have had a Taser drawn instead of a gun. Why have a Taser if you don’t use it? Mental health calls seem like the perfect fit.
- The second officer should have backed him up instead of being “cornered” in the bedroom and should also have a drawn Taser.
- What if she had a shotgun instead of an ax?
- It would have been better if a trusted friend, relative or case worker had been present, or even a simple phone call was attempted. Calling the cops, knocking in the door is borderline excessive.
- A recent RTD article on violence and overcrowding in state mental hospitals related to temporary detention orders indicates the woman had a rational fear of being committed. Cops “only trying to help” is naive.
- Neighbors barely knew her, but I bet every one of them knew about her. Fear, paranoia, suspicion are omnipresent.
The reason cops and prisons provide mental health services is proper infrastructure and services from real mental health professionals does not exist.
Ed Swarbrick.
Midlothian.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I commend The Times-Dispatch regarding the recent reporting on the police-involved shooting of Gay Ellen Plack in Henrico. The article provided information that was released by the police department and yet covered the reasonable concerns of the neighbors, friends and family.
A friend of mine once related to me the memories he had of his brother, who was executed by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Quite succinctly, he stated that the person he remembers was the little boy with whom he roughhoused and played football in their backyard.
Plack’s brother and some of her friends wanted to know why the officers forced entry into the bathroom after entering the unlocked home. The answer is simple: Had they not “laid eyes on” and checked on the victim, and she was found dead, the family would have then demanded to know why they had merely turned and left when there was no answer.
Officers enter homes each day and find people sitting in their favorite easy chair, dead with a firearm in the lap, lying in bed next to a nightstand covered with empty medication bottles, hanging from the rafters in the garage and so many other tragic scenes that return to these officers and creep into the crevices of their minds at night and reveal themselves at the most inopportune times.
Sometimes there is no answer that can mollify a family and friends because they will always see, and only see, the person with whom they opened Christmas presents. Sometimes, there is no one to blame. I refer people in general to a sad refrain that is repeated by officers each day, “ Nothing to see here, let’s move on, folks.”
Gregory E. Will.
New Kent.
Medicare Advantage
is private insurance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Sheila Berry’s recent Letter to the Editor with a great deal of interest. It needs to be pointed out that Medicare Advantage is not Medicare. It is the private, supplemental insurance that we seniors purchase to cover the myriad of services that Medicare does not.
She received great coverage because she had private insurance, not because she is on Medicare. We all need to keep this in mind when looking at “Medicare for All.”
Cheryl Fluckiger.
Henrico.
