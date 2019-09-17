Repairing infrastructure
requires leadership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Chris Gentilviso of the RTD Opinions department rightly raised the issue of needed repairs to dams in Virginia. This requires funds. As do repairs to the damaged pavement we encountered recently on Forest Hill Avenue while showing friends around Richmond.
So much needs repair. Infrastructure used for travel, delivery of utilities and services, education, social services, mental health, health care in general, discrimination against marginalized communities. A common requirement to solving these problems: leadership, statesmanship, commitment, courage and money. Investment is needed to restore facilities in need of repair. But, we must also invest in the current and future health care system, education, social services, civil rights for all.
Most of us want all these things. The problem is that we don’t want to pay for them. And, we don’t want to let go of entrenched biases. So, not much happens.
There are a lot of people trying to improve their situations, working against a system that is biased against them. For the marginalized communities, whether race, religion, mental illness, the intellectually disabled or LGBTQ, it seems that we can’t see everyone as fellow human beings, each deserving of their inalienable rights.
So, city streets get worse, teachers and social workers move on to higher-paying jobs. Jails house those who are mentally ill. Suspension systems break. Dams fail. People are fired from their jobs, not because of how well they perform, but because of who they are.
So, we who complain about so much must look in the mirror and elect people who will have the courage and compassion to solve physical, institutional and societal ills. We need statesmen who are willing to call on us to pay the cost and to change our attitudes. That’s called leadership. Dams — and much more — can and must get repaired.
Gracie Barker.
Hartfield.
Fairfax suit against CBS
puzzles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I must be missing something here: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is upset about the CBS network allegedly publishing false statements by two women who have accused him of sexual assault, so he is suing the network?
If he feels statements made by the women interviewed are false, why isn’t he suing them? In addition, Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson have accused the lieutenant governor of sexual assault publicly since February. Why haven’t they sued him?
Instead, Fairfax is suing the network for reporting what they heard, for failing to investigate leads and for not asking specific questions provided to them by his spokeswoman.
Watson and Tyson asked the Virginia General Assembly to hold a public hearing. A bipartisan public hearing with lawmakers split down party lines does not appear to me to be an effective way to reach an important decision regarding sexual assault. A similar approach was taken in an attempt to reach “justice” regarding a Supreme Court appointee. Was an objective decision reached based on “he said, she said”? We might never know.
If they both have evidence to support their case, then this should have been decided in a court of law months ago.
Doug Mickle.
Richmond.
Profanity the crutch
for the inarticulate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed and appreciated the editorial about the proliferation of profanity in public. Even though it is so prevalent, I still cringe whenever someone uses swear words and denigrating words. It reminds me of a very distinguished attorney I worked for over 45 years ago who once told me, “Profanity is the crutch of the conversational cripple” and he couldn’t have been more correct.
Joan Jarvis.
Midlothian.
Tweets against McGuire
shock, disgust reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading the vile, disgusting comments U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s former speechwriter tweeted about Del. John McGuire, I feel like I need to take a shower.
Such vitriol is just one more example of how we have lost our way as a mannered society, where decorum and civility used to guide our treatment of each other.
Further, I am shocked, appalled, disgusted and saddened to read such false statements about McGuire. He spent 10 years as a Navy SEAL putting himself in harm’s way to protect our country.
A true patriot, McGuire is wired to serve others and operates from a place of pure integrity. Gordon Heyworth could take a lesson or two from McGuire on how to behave with class and dignity.
I am dismayed that Spanberger took more than six months to act on her values. You either walk your talk daily or you don’t. I can assure you John McGuire walks his talk every day. All day long.
Lloyd Osgood.
Richmond.
Spanberger should focus
on taxpayers’ concerns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reference to the recent story “Spanberger aide trolled Republicans on Twitter,” it is no surprise that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, declined comment on her former speechwriter. I have attempted to get her views on numerous subjects since she secured her seat. The few times that I got a response, it’s in a form letter concerning some trivial items that are off topic. I would like Spanberger to work on issues that taxpayers care about. We need results. Besides, why does she need, or follow, Twitter?
Jeff Easter.
Crozier.
Use of anonymous sources
troubles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I read the paper this morning, three phrases in three different columns struck a bad chord with me. They were: “a source familiar with the situation,” “people with knowledge of the situation” and “speaking on the condition of anonymity.”
With all the fake news out there, these statements appear to me to promote fake news. If one does not have to identify himself, one can say anything one wants in an unsubstantiated manner. I believe if you cannot show the source, it shouldn’t be printed. By doing so, we might actually get the true story.
Jeff Custer.
Moseley.
(45) comments
Joan Jarvis. I agree with you. So much of the time it is the incoherent the inarticulate and the foul mouthed who seem to think that the world waits with bated breath for their rantings.
Greta,
Great job describing Trump and his IRG base supporters....
Mr. Jones-They never crossed my mind. Actually I was thinking closer to home. Like right here in this forum.
Very bad news for you, Jeff... Your reading skills are like, ahhhhh, ZERO, dude... The guy who was trolling Republicans was a ***FORMER VOLUNTEER*** in Spanberger's campaign... The way you misread it makes the guy out to be a current paid staff member... I am willing to give you the benefit of the doubt that you got the BIG LIE from listening to FOX and therefor did not actually read the REAL STORY but now you have no excuse for spreading LIES... ~~~ Bob
"no excuse for spreading LIES..."
Like the one about Kavanaugh exposing himself 30 years ago that YOUR candidates pounced on?
Couldn't agree more ~~~ Bob
Eaton,
I'm not convinced that Kavanaugh didn't wave his equipment around but further investigation will provide more data....In the meantime you support a racist who's told over 12,000 lies....You have zero room to bloviate....
It's not Kavanaugh's duty to "convince" the likes of you... it's up to #resistance to provide a modicum of evidence when making (repeated) spurious charges.
But by all means keep revealing the depths of your derangement / debasement - I see it paying YUGE dividends in 2020.
Gracie Baker is correct when she writes: “We need statesmen who are willing to call on us to pay the cost and to change our attitudes. That’s called leadership. Dams — and much more — can and must get repaired.” Yes, we need leaders to lead us in that regard.
What happened to Trump’s promises to spend trillions to bring our facilities up to date? Nothing, nada, zilch, all lies and deceptions. On the contrary, we are falling deeper and deeper into disrepair and closer to malfunction. Does anybody think this will get better all by itself, that airports will improve, roads get paved or new roads built, water systems purify themselves, and bridges grow stronger unless we develop the will to act?
Really Norbert? Go back and check out Obama's 'Shovel ready jobs" fiasco. Even with the money approved and in hand ( $800 billion), infrastructure spending fell sharply during the bulk of the Obama administration. Is that what you call leadership?
In BO's defense - he really didn't know what "shovel ready" meant.
Which is ironic, since he did nothing but shovel bovine-scat on the electorate for 8 looooooong years.
Eaton, is that why Obama is the most respected politician and national leader in the country today, and one of the most popular and acclaimed presidents? I think he is number 9. Would you like to compare him to Trump? Most Americans see Trump as a liar and a thief, and he now is listed as #45 among 45 presidents. Ooooh, must you folks be so proud of him.
Jim,
If that was Trump's only broken promise and lie to the nation you might have a point...Thing is Trump tells lies after lies...Not the same thing.
No doubt. Just contesting the shovel ready part.
“But those projects did happen. In fact, the Transportation Department's website still carries a rundown of stimulus projects, saying that the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act "initiated more than 13,000 projects through the Federal Highway Administration, improving more than 42,000 miles of road and more than 2,700 bridges. "https://www.npr.org/2017/04/05/522629542/fact-check-trumps-claim-2009-stimulus-measure-built-nothing
I lived in Scranton at the time and we saw much of the construction, (often cursed the delays), and marveled at the improvements. We also should not forget that not all of the $800 billion went to infrastructure. $40 billion went to unemployment insurance, along with $25 billion to COBRA health coverage and $20.9 billion to SNAP there were plenty of other, smaller "social programs" as well. But there was plenty of other spending in the bill: more than $200 billion in tax cuts for individuals, for example, and more than $120 billion in education and job training-related programs. There were also $48 billion in transportation projects, along with another $32 billion in other infrastructure projects.
Obama’s efforts took place when the country was in deep trouble, almost adjacent to the Second Great Depression. Today we are doing well. Can you point to any Trump projects on infrastructure? Can you find any of the promised $1 TRILLION in improvements? I think not.
According to Forbes, infrastructure spending fell by 1/3 between when the bill was passed and 2013. The stimulus bill required that the projects be ready to start in 90 days for it to be considered shovel ready. Most obviously were not.
Jim, this is all true, but the conditions on the ground were that there were almost 20,000 projects scheduled and there was no way they ALL could be ready in 90 days. So they got as many as they could ready in that period, but the rest at a later time.
Gracie Barker …. Yes “repairing infrastructure does requires leadership” …. but repairing infrastructure cost money …. and to get elected, and stay elected, leaders must funnel that money back to those that elect them, with much of it going to those who never pay into the system … and since infrastructure has no vote, and they do, you just need to learn how to avoid pot holes and hope the bridge you are on falls after you have gotten across. Socialist 101. Hallelujah, and period.
Doug Mickle makes a good point. The complaints against our Lt. Governor should have been investigated by the authorities. Not the press, not our assemblies, let the two women file a complaint, let the police investigate, let the DA accuse (or not), let the matter run its legal course. And let the issue end there, whatever the outcome. We all would be better served.
Norbert,
Good Post. Investigate then bring charges or not...The End..
"I believe if you cannot show the source, it shouldn’t be printed."
Forget the Democracy Dies BS - the mission statement for our intrepid 4th estate has been "If Trump's Party Bleeds - it Leads!!!"
Eaton,
Still playing the victim this morning.....Trump deserves all his negative press because his policies are vile and abhorrent.
Perhaps Jeff Custer is too young to remember anonymous sources such as Mark "Deep Throat" Felt, who helped The Washington Post report -- accurately -- the misdeeds of Richard Nixon. Watergate was not a hoax, nor was it fake news.
And what about the anonymous sources that helped The New York Times continue to expose the problems with Hillary Clinton's e-mails? Were they inaccurate or illegitimate. News outlets have depended on anonymous sources for years, and in most cases, to the public's benefit.
Tell me that you're not implying that the vetting / verifying that occurred in the pre-Trump era compares to today's anything goes "journalistic" practices... look at the NY Times shameful mixing of news and opinion RE Kavanaugh just this week.
Yes, it's clear that the 4th estate holds itself in high regard - and sees it as their mission statement to save the Union from this slovenly outsider ensconced in the WH. It's equally obvious why the usual suspects would be triggered by the constant chumming of the waters (of record). But normal Americans see it for what it is - malpractice / malfeasance... and are not impressed.
Eaton,
More "Normal American" BS...November is coming and we'll see how things turn out...
Jeff Custer wrote: ""I believe if you cannot show the source, it shouldn’t be printed."
He made no distinction of now and then. My point is that without anonymous sources -- whistleblowers, if you will -- many nefarious deeds by pols of all ideological stripes would go unreported.
Tom, the NYT apologized and admitted to having been at fault. When's the last time you heard, say, Mr. Hannity do the same. And as for Mr. Trump, as far as I can recall, he's NEVER admitted that he was wrong about anything. Fascinating: He lies, it gets re[ported, and immediately it become for him "Fake News."
Tom, imagine you work, let's say, for Mr. Falwell at Liberty U. If you detect hanky-panky, even fraud, as a good citizen you want to report it. But if you use your name, you're gone. I will say that I prefer the article to say something like, "...an intelligence official who asked not to be named," instead of just, "...it's been alleged that... ."
Jeff Custer writes “With all the fake news out there, these statements appear to me to promote fake news.” Where have I heard that term “fake news” before? Whenever I hear it I immediately associate it with Trump (or his supporters), who likes to precede his usual lies with “many people say that…,” or “”I heard somebody say that…” Trump supporters need to realize that the majority of anonymous sources seem to work in the White House and the various Trump administrative departments. These “sources” either want to inject some “unofficial” statements into the news stream. And, of course, much of the “fake news” emanates from the President himself via his steady stream of lies and half-truths.
"I have attempted to get her views on numerous subjects since she secured her seat. The few times that I got a response, it’s in a form letter concerning some trivial items that are off topic."
Yep - it's called hedging your bets until after the next elections. Abby is devilishly hard to pin down, clearly the sky's the limit for this "moderate".
Say what you will about Brat... you knew where he stood on the issues of the day.
Eaton, "Say what you will about Brat... you knew where he stood on the issues of the day." That is true, and that is the reason why he could not hold on to a heavily gerrymandered, conservative district. The voters there knew what he stood for: Nothing.
Brat got beaten and Spanberger will hold her seat...Thats the reality,...
"Say what you will about Brat... you knew where he stood on the issues of the day." Or lay.
Lloyd Osgood snuck in a free campaign commercial on behalf of McGuire.
Joan Jarvis …. how dare you insult America’s future …. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib are only trying to demonstrate to the world that women of color have arrived, and no longer are men, especially white men, in charge.
The New American Left uses profanity with the same efficiency as they use the word racist when they are faced with having to win their battles against “Old America and Capitalisms”. Hallelujah, and period.
Hey Lefties …. Did you enjoy watching Lewandowski playing the House Democrats for fools yesterday? …… Staples Nadler and his crew looked the pathetic Trump haters everyone knows them to be. Hallelujah, and period.
Where are you lefties …. ?
The House Democrats didn't look prepared. But Lewandowski looked exactly like the lying thug he is.
Gots to give you credit RJuvenile …. if anyone can spot a lying thug, it would be one who looks at one every time he shaves.
Now say something about me calling someone names. Hallelujah, and period.
Lewandowski acted like the fool he is...But....The house Dems got Lewandowski to admit under oath that Trump ordered him to obstruct justice...That's a very big deal....
It is hard NOT seem intelligent when trying to have any kind of discussion with Sheila Jackson-Lee.
He admitted he lied on television. And the thug part, as you've obviously forgotten, was this:
March 29, 2016 | 11:23 AM EDT
The Jupiter, Fla. police department released a video that appears to show Donald Trump's campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, grabbing Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields. Lewandowski was charged with battery by police on March 29.
So I'm just reporting the truth. But you, Peters, lie every time you call me a carpetbagger.
Tracy,
Lewandowski huffed and puffed and all you goobers cheered......Then he admitted under oath that Trump instructed him to obstruct justice....That'll be one of the articles of impeachment against Trump....
Hal, perhaps more importantly, the panel got him to own up to the Trump mantra: "I get to lie to the media and the public to my heart's content, and only will tell the truth, or a reasonable facsimile thereof, when under oath."
Why impeach and install Pence - unless you believe that he'll win in 2020.
Tom, with your love of our Constitution, I'm sure you know that "impeachment" (by the House)is like a grand jury decision; conviction (by the Senate) is another matter.
