Rules change needed
for members of Congress
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congress would be more effective if its members were required to be in the chamber and in their seats during all speeches on the floor instead of the member speaking to an empty chamber only seen by C-SPAN viewers. Members of Congress should follow the same rules for votes instead of a 30-minute vote where members wander in and out, waiting to see if their vote is needed or if they can do a meaningless vote for campaign purposes. If everyone votes at the same time you get a better picture of who they are and what they really stand for.
Larry Eavey.
Richmond.
CEOs, citizens must press
lawmakers for action
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, the CEOs of 145 American corporations, including Twitter and Uber, signed a letter urging the U.S. Senate to take action on gun control. This was in response to recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and the grim gun violence our country has long faced in the wake of inaction and, as some argue, the tacit enabling of our federal government. As the Trump administration planned a rollback on national emissions standards that were put in place to improve air quality and decrease carbon emissions, automakers Ford, Volkswagen, BMW and Honda penned a deal with California to continue producing fuel-efficient vehicles. As the federal government remains absent during the student loan debt crisis — something that threatens the livelihoods of generations of Americans and presents real risks to current and future economic stability — billionaire Robert F. Smith pledged more than $40 million to pay off student loan debt for graduating seniors at Morehouse College.
I am not writing to disparage the altruism or motivations of American companies, or of the wealthy who are fortunate enough to be in positions to help others. Volunteerism and charity are signs of a compassionate society — something to be encouraged of businesses and individuals alike. These are issues that, in a functioning republic, would be led by government policies its citizens expect and demand be pursued. History instructs us how inappropriate it is relying on corporations to engage the government for action as the wealthy supplant the role of government when it fails to pass effective policies. The risks of tolerating this reality threaten the foundation of a representative democracy. Citizens must press their government for action, remain vigilant and vote in every election, while our government needs to take action consistent with its republican charge.
Scott McKeag.
Richmond.
Coverage of abuse scandal
might aid silent victims
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
News of Catholic Church sexual abuse continues to appear in newspapers across the country. One can miss these articles, as they often are sandwiched in or included, only where little spaces allow. For instance, consider little blurbs recently published in The Times-Dispatch. One refers to a case in Santa Fe, N.M. The other notes a case in West Virginia.
Reports of abuse continue to be a problem for the Catholic Church. However, more worrisome to the international support group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priest (SNAP) are victims who have been abused but have not sought support and/or counseling. The silent people are those who think it was their fault, those who are afraid to make waves and those too embarrassed and ashamed to seek the support that is available. Some have had lifelong problems with interpersonal relationships and can suffer from generalized anxiety and/or fear of authority figures. They have suffered in silence for years, wondering why their lives have not fallen into place as they would have liked. Some have become addicted to alcohol and/or drugs to numb the self-inflicted guilt, and endless thoughts of shame and self-hatred.
The general public lacks education about the fallout and repercussions the victim endures over a lifetime. This keeps the abused in hiding. Not only does the victim fear talking about it but potential listeners are too uneducated and embarrassed to listen. Thank you Richmond Times Dispatch for publishing the news about abuse in the Catholic Church. Maybe, just maybe, it will let the abused know that they are not alone and, in reading the articles, they might muster up courage to receive the support they deserve from relatives, from friends, from support groups and from professionals.
Dottie Klammer.
SNAP Richmond chapter coordinator.
North Chesterfield.
Airbnb 'Robin Hoods'
share their love of RVA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond brims with activities to enjoy, fine food to taste and history to discover. Carrie Rogers, owner of the thoughtfully outfitted Trailside Treehouse Airbnb, works hard every day to showcase our city. Rogers’ Instagram account reads like a love letter to RVA, swooning over its local gems and natural treasures. Rogers’ Airbnb has drawn tourists from South Africa to California — and even me, a homegrown Richmonder in search of a unique staycation. The Trailside Treehouse’s guests come ready to experience Richmond’s best. Yet, RTD Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso, much like the sheriff of Nottingham, came down on Rogers and other Airbnb hosts with the letter of a flawed law.
Most counties in the region have legalized Airbnb rentals, which demonstrates the city’s negligence. Richmond simply is behind, and although operating Robin Hood-style, Rogers and other Airbnb hosts have committed no egregious crime. There is no need to crack down on those who bring dollars to and cultivate love for our city. I praise the Airbnbers for having the imagination and courage to make our city shine.
Since he is new to Richmond, Gentilviso might enjoy following Rogers’ Instagram (@trailside_treehouse) to fall in love with all the city has to offer — or better yet, stay in the treehouse that has brought so much childish delight to its guests. Maybe then he will champion the voices of Airbnb hosts instead of citing archaic law to snuff them out.
Sally Ann Seibert Smith.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
We do indeed need to be vigilant. No doubt about that! We have a lot of politicians & many private citizens who are pushing to infringe upon basic constitutional rights AND who wish to confiscate more of our wealth - often with nefarious intent.
The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.
BINGO, Scott... The reason why our government has quit governing is simple: $$$... It costs a lot of money to get elected and that is a problem that allows special interests to buy up politicians... The only way to fix this problem is get ***all*** private money out campaigns for federally elected offices... Oh, and there an added benefit to doing that... Our representatives won't have to spend the 4 hours a day that is required chasing money for the next election... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.