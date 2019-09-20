UR graduate saddened
by weak football program
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How embarrassing. The University of Richmond spent millions of dollars on a stadium and facilities, the football game was on CBS Sports regional coverage and the stadium was one-quarter full at best.
No, I was not there because we didn’t buy season tickets this year. We came from an era when City Stadium was packed and we had a football team. UR students don’t even come to support the team nor is there any incentive to do so.
I am not there because UR isn’t truly behind having a stellar team or a stellar coach. I’d rather go to a local high school game whose teams could more than likely defeat UR. Last year, games repeatedly were advertised as sold out yet less than half of the stadium was full.
I wanted to be a loyal fan, and have every reason to be loyal: I am a second-generation UR graduate and did graduate work there, too. I am married to a former UR football player who was drafted into the pros and played for the New York Giants. Back then, I was at every football and basketball game because I loved the sports, everyone went, and I was a cheerleader in the days when City Stadium hosted UR. The stadium was concrete and metal, its restrooms were barely more than latrines, no fancy colors, no pretty football uniforms, but the team was awesome and won games.
I have every reason to wish UR would really have a team … but maybe now brains and brawn don’t mix. (My former football player husband also holds a master’s degree.)
I will be at homecoming — not to see the game but to see old friends and revel in memories of the days when we were a viable force of Spiders. The students today will not have those memories or perhaps even those connections.
Dian Mahoney.
Midlothian.
Digital data gathering
intrudes on privacy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
You’re not crazy.
There it is again. You swear you were talking about this one particular “thing,” and everywhere you look that “thing” is begging you to buy it. Don’t call your therapist, put down the tinfoil hat and just listen. The digital age is bringing a new market where we are the product. We are sold to those who want to influence our lives. How you’re sold is done in a multitude of ways, such as when you search online, put info in your Google drive, or the things you say while your phone is on and listening. It doesn’t end there. Matching up what you say and what you buy is one thing, but who you vote for is another.
The infamous name in this venture was Cambridge Analytica, a digital team that couldn’t escape the headlines as the contractor for a surprising presidential campaign. With a data set of 30 million Facebook users, this digital team opened the next chapter in how technology can change history. Using personalized, reactionary and sophisticated targeting tools, the group bombarded voters they called “Persuadables” on Facebook. In the end, Mark Zuckerberg faced questions by lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.
The General Data Protection Regulation is an EU law aimed at protecting the privacy rights of European citizens. This law came into effect after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, even prompting testimony from workers within the now-defunct digital team, but here in the land of the free we failed to follow suit. The 2020 election might make your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner an awfully familiar charade, but growing in the background the political cyber war is just getting started.
Jory Woods.
Midlothian.
GOP lawmakers’ absence
speaks loudly to voter
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently attended a candidates forum hosted by the Caroline County Chapter of the NAACP. The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. The NAACP invites everyone to the table with the goal of ensuring equality for everyone.
Unfortunately, try as they might, the organizers were unable to find any date that was suitable for any of the incumbent Republican candidates that were invited to speak. This was an opportunity for the candidates running for State Senate District 4, House District 55 and House District 99 to speak directly to the very people it is their job to represent.
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, was a no-show, as were Dels. “Buddy” Fowler, R-Hanover, and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland.
It seems that McDougle, Fowler and Ransone are feeling secure in their jobs and don’t feel the need to meet with the people they are supposed to be representing. That or they just aren’t as interested in what some of their constituents’ concerns are. Sometimes without saying a single word you speak volumes.
Nevertheless, my neighbors and I were treated to a forum that was both insightful and delightful. It was wonderfully moderated, with thoughtful questions posed to Democratic candidates Stan Scott for Senate District 4, Morgan Goodman for House District 55, and Francis Edwards for House District 99. I urge voters to check them out and their vision for our common wealth over corporate wealth.
We are stronger when we exercise our right to vote. We are stronger together.
Lisa Leichssenring.
Ruther Glen.
