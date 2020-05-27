Allow eateries to open
outdoor dining spaces
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I propose that the city of Richmond immediately allow all restaurants in the Fan and Museum cistricts to place tables on the sidewalks and be permitted to serve any food or drink outside their establishments, adjoining commercial spaces and residential sidewalk spaces, with permission of the attached property owner.
I will not propose specific refinements or details, since such an action will require several approvals. I ask that the permission and execution, however, be as broadly extensive and permissible as possible; a "think big" approach.
In addition to the primary economic benefit, this action would have community, cultural and human benefits. It would give both communities an extended look and feel of a community personality, such as those experienced in small towns and European, cafe-lined streets and plazas. There would have to be some traffic controls set on the busier streets such as Robinson, Cary and Main, but that is easy.
There are details to be worked out, but I know better and more experienced minds than mine easily can figure them out. I just envision coming out of a horrific national and local disaster, with a plan that grows our communities and brings us even closer together, at a time when we all really need it. We can make a closer community, get our people back to work and enhance the cultural vitality of the Fan and Museum districts.
Bill Wiley.
Richmond.
