Sports writers' stories
have been delightful
Editor, Times-Dispatch
One of the best things that the RTD has provided for us during this current "unpleasantness" is the roundup of sports writers' stories, which have been purely delightful, even to an aged, unsports-ish woman. I'm very sure it isn't easy to come up with timely news in that area, given all the life restrictions recently but you have perfectly solved the problem.
Sandra Shirey.
Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.