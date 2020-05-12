Time to get serious

about broadband access

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam has done an admirable job of navigating us through some very difficult times. I, among most of my fellow Virginians, supported his decision to end the school year, dispatching children to the confines of their homes to recreate new virtual classrooms and learning experiences.

The moms and dads of urban Virginia are thankful that the school year for their sons and daughters can move forward via the internet and the direct bond it permits with beloved teachers and fellow students.

I am not so sure that the parents of our rural communities feel such ease about school closings. This is due in large measure to the fact that the reliable internet/broadband capacity necessary to allow their children to transition to a virtual learning environment is limited or not available at all.

It’s time for Virginia to wake up to these inequalities. It is time to get serious about bridging the gap. It’s time to provide all students with the same set of tools to learn, grow and succeed.

Tom Ariail.

King and Queen County

