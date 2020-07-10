How times have changed. I remember when my bedtime pillow was filled with musty smelling chicken feathers and air-chiller fans consisted of a piece of cardboard, with a funeral home ad attached to a wooden stick and waved by hand.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
This pandemic is producing weird signs. A recent one in a furniture store read: Antique desk suitable for lady with thick legs and large drawers.
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
The anti-government types were outraged about mandatory seat belts. Remember “click it or ticket”? Lives were saved by that slogan. For the anti-mask disciples, it is time for “mask it or casket.”
Jon Obrion,
Midlothian
Not wearing a mask? Long before we knew about viruses, someone smarter than me said, “Your right to swing your fist ends where the point of my nose begins.”
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
Regenerating young forests are to the Appalachians as coral reefs are to the ocean: They provide biological diversity, protection, food supply and breeding grounds. Young Appalachian forests are as important as coastal marshes on the Chesapeake Bay.
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
Police are needed to do the important job of keeping people safe from crime. Yet the Democrats support the anti-police fervor of the protesters. Gang members rape, rob and murder people and all we hear from the Democrats is crickets. Maybe that will change when gang violence is foisted on those same Democrats and there are no police officers around to keep them safe.
Bruce Kelley,
Richmond
We learn from history that we do not learn from history.
William Wagoner,
Richmond
Is anyone besides me tired of reading about Meghan Markle? Poor Prince Harry has given up all for her and she is trying to outshine him every day with her comments on how mistreated she was. Boohoo, No one put a gun to her head to marry royalty. She never is going to be queen, so she should stop trying to outdo Kate Middleton who naturally gets the most attention — and should.
Sarah Jones,
Richmond
Family systems theory teaches that good leaders tend to keep their tempers in check, to think logically and to mitigate emotionally charged situations. All this stems from the ability to control one’s own anxiety. A shining example of this trait is Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mark R. Buckner,
Stanardsville
