History is a cornerstone of Richmond’s cultural fabric. On Saturday, Sept. 28, three professors will gather at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for a One Day University panel: “A day of history with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.” RTD Opinions spoke with each of them for a preview of the talks they’re planning.
“What the Founding Fathers Were Really Like (and What We Can Still Learn From Them Today)” | Carol Berkin | Baruch College
Grade-school textbooks and statues portray our Founding Fathers as demigods who knew their every move. They were men who unveiled new, innovative ideas like separation of powers and a formal constitution.
“Of course, none of that is true,” Berkin said.
Berkin’s lecture focuses on the myths popularized about our Founding Fathers. She argues very few of them were brilliant. They were highly educated people with advantages beyond the average Colonist — namely political experience as members of the Continental Congress or as governors of their states.
They also possessed a great sense of patriotism, which fueled their spirit of compromise in a divisive political atmosphere. That ability helped them develop a framework for government at the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
But the Constitution’s components were actually “filled with the familiar,” Berkin said. Key principles from checks and balances to an independent judiciary existed in English and Colonial times. The Founding Fathers wanted something that would not shock people, but bring normalcy.
“The whole spirit of that convention was ‘We have a crisis. The country is not going to succeed if we continue going the way we’re going,’” Berkin said.
From the anxious, histrionic, hypochondriac James Madison to the brilliant but out-of-touch Alexander Hamilton, Berkin hopes attendees will recognize that these men were not superheroes. Their real achievement was working as ordinary people who kept their egos in check.
“That’s what makes these men real heroes — how hard they worked to find solutions to a very real crisis for their country,” she said.
“The Mind of Abraham Lincoln” | Louis Masur | Rutgers University
Abraham Lincoln’s legacy is ongoing. He preserved the union and abolished slavery. In C-SPAN’s three presidential historians’ surveys — 2000, 2009 and 2017 — Lincoln finished No. 1 each time.
The C-SPAN survey assesses 10 presidential leadership qualities. But Masur’s discussion uncovers how Lincoln’s path to lead the U.S. was loaded with adversity.
“The idea behind the lecture is to recover Lincoln and humanize him,” Masur said.
Masur’s talk will probe what makes Lincoln so great. What is it that accounts for his success? His rise starts with self-education.
“What’s remarkable in his case is this kid born on the frontier, raised in a dirt-floor cabin whose father was illiterate — that he rose to the levels that he did,” Masur said. “And he got lucky.”
Lincoln suffered through great sadness, including resentment toward his father, who remained illiterate. But his stepmother brought him books and his love of reading and learning opened doors that otherwise would have remained closed.
Education afforded Lincoln the ability to respond to challenges and change his mind over time.
“In many ways, the mind of Abraham Lincoln is the minds of Abraham Lincoln,” Masur said.
“WWII: Surprising Stories You Never Learned in History Class” | Robert Watson | Lynn University
Eighty years ago marked the start of one of the most catastrophic wars in history.
World War II was one of the first conflicts to be well-documented. Embedded print journalists, photographers and broadcast reporters brought us real-time accounts — a front-row seat to the horrific devastation of the six-year battle.
While the war’s chronology is well-known, Robert Watson’s lecture challenges the idea that we know everything about its history. He thinks of the untold stories.
“There’s still more we don’t know about World War II and the Holocaust than we do,” Watson said.
Every year, grandparents and relatives die. As family members go through their houses, they find boxes filled with letters no one knew about.
Museums around the globe, from Washington, D.C., to Jerusalem, have gathered thousands of oral histories from survivors. But they can’t account for the millions of lives lost at the hands of desperate, bizarre actions by the Nazis.
From thousands of pages of loose paper strewn across the streets of Berlin, to a Nazi propaganda film that retold the Titanic disaster, Watson will sort through how historians make sense of the less-documented twists and turns.
“We need to still dig,” Watson said. “There are still stories from World War II that are jaw-droppers and are waiting to be told.”
Understanding our past and forebears informs and helps us find solutions in the present. Tickets are $159. Warning: Very few seats are left. For more information on the Sept. 28 event, visit onedayu.com and click on the “Live Events” tab or call (800) 300-3438.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.