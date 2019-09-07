Four days ago, a suicide car bomb exploded in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. The blast, which occurred just outside the U.S. Embassy, killed 10 people, including an American soldier. The Taliban claimed responsibility. The blast happened three days after a Taliban suicide bomber detonated his truck outside an international compound in Kabul, killing 16 people.
Meanwhile, as the terrorist group was engaging in a killing spree, its leadership was busy discussing peace treaties with American negotiators. On Sept. 2, the U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, announced that a tentative peace accord had been reached between the United States and the Taliban. Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. would withdraw nearly 5,000 troops from the war-torn nation and close five bases in the next five months.
The agreement, months in the making, still must be approved by President Donald Trump. But the president has made no secret of his desire to bring home the nearly 14,000 American troops stationed in Afghanistan. The Afghan government has not been included in the peace talks because the Taliban refuses to recognize its legitimacy. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was shown a copy of the agreement, but wasn’t allowed to keep it. He has expressed concern over the deal.
After 18 years, nearly 2,400 American lives lost and almost $6 trillion spent, it’s time to come to a carefully negotiated peace agreement. Too many of America’s finest young men and women have lost limbs and lives in this, our longest war. And yet, as much as we want to see our sons and daughters leave that landlocked nation of seemingly eternal strife, we believe a quickly reached peace agreement that includes an immediate withdrawal of American armed forces could be a costly mistake.
A rapid U.S. exit is not going to bring about any kind of peace. In fact, it could open the door for a return of ISIS and al-Qaida and spark another civil war. And in what would be perhaps the most bitter consequence of all, it could mean the return to barbaric, stone-age living conditions for the majority of women in Afghanistan. Their lives have improved remarkably during the two decades of occupation by American and other coalition forces. Before 2001, under the iron first of the Taliban, women were treated as little more than chattel — forbidden to work outside the house or get an education. They could not leave home without being completely covered head to toe. Doctor visits were unheard of and childbirth could be fatal. Life was a stern and miserable existence.
So much has changed since the Americans arrived. In Kabul and other major cities, women are going to school and working outside the house. They have become business owners, members of the parliament and have joined the Afghan military. Life expectancy for women has increased from 55 to 64 in the past two decades. Today in major cities, there is laughter and music and gaiety.
But will that last? Fawzia Koofi is a deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament. In a recent interview with syndicated columnist Trudy Rubin, Koofi says after participating in several informal meetings with Taliban officials, she is deeply concerned about the peace negotiations. She says when she pressed the group on whether the Taliban would respect international human rights principles, she was told, “Such rights contradict Islam.” When asked about female education, they responded it that too would be handled in accordance with Islam. Koofi says that in addition to concerns for women’s rights, she also is anxious “that terrorist networks will start operating again.”
She isn’t alone. On Thursday, nine former U.S. ambassadors who have worked on Afghanistan issues, released a statement on the pending accord. The diplomats warn that if the U.S. prematurely withdraws forces before a “real” peace deal has been reached, the nation could collapse into “total civil war.”
“The initial U.S. drawdown should not go so far or so fast that the Taliban believe they can achieve military victory,” they warn. The emissaries, whose ranks include former Afghanistan ambassadors James Dobbins and Ryan Crocker, warn that keeping a strong U.S. troop presence is critical for any chance of “successful peace negotiations, the future of the fight against the Islamic State, and the chance for Afghans to pursue representative government.”
While we want our troops home safe and sound, and as soon as possible, we caution that any withdrawal be done thoughtfully and incrementally. No commitment to troop removal should be given until there are adequate assurances from the Taliban that it will work with the existing Afghan government, forsake its use of violence, and respect the rights of women and all Afghan citizens.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
IMHO, it doesn't make any difference whether we withdraw "incrementally" or tomorrow. While there are plenty of admirable Afghans, mainstream Afghan culture for centuries has rewarded aggression and barbaric behavior. If Afghans can't repair themselves, it's not worth one more American life to try -- surely unsuccessfully -- to do it for them.
I agree....The ‘country’ has never had a functioning central government that controlled anything since each area is controlled by the most aggressive ‘war lord’. That is not going to change no matter how long we stay and sacrifice lives of our troops!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.