At a time when college costs are rising, Virginia Private College Week (July 22-27) is a welcome addition to the application process.
Hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), 23 campuses across the state are participating, including the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University. Programs are open to rising juniors and seniors, as well as transfer students.
Most events will take place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday at individual schools. These include campus tours and information sessions on admissions, financial aid, academic courses of study and extracurricular activities. Registration is not required, but the CICV recommends that students contact individual universities before coming to confirm details.
There’s a great incentive attached. Any student who visits at least three of the participating universities this week is eligible for three application fee waivers. Those will arrive by mail in September and can be used at any of the 23 schools, even a campus not visited in July.
“We find that good things happen when families visit campuses,” said Robert Lambeth, president of CICV.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the national average for an application fee is $43. Apply to five or 10 places and those costs will add up. As students sift through dozens of potential choices for their educational experience, they won’t forget events like this one that support their search.
Investing in prospective students’ futures is also a sound investment in Virginia’s economic engine. CICV figures show 135,000 students and 23,000 employees currently attend and work at our state’s private campuses, respectively. Let’s create more opportunities like Virginia Private College Week.
— Chris Gentilviso
