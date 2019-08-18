Are battle lines again being drawn in Hanover County? On Friday, The Washington Post reported that a local chapter of the NAACP has filed a federal lawsuit against Hanover County and its school board over the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The suit argues that the Confederate names violate the rights of African American students by forcing them “to champion a legacy of segregation and oppression in order to participate in school activities.”
In a first-of-its-kind argument, the lawsuit contends the practice violates the students’ First Amendment guarantee of being free from “compelled speech” and the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law. “We believe it’s one of the first times that these well-established legal principles have been used to challenge the issue of Confederate and segregation legacy names in schools,” Kaitlin Banner, deputy legal director for the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, told The Post.
The NAACP is asking the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to “eradicate the vestiges of a shameful, racist educational system in Hanover County” by ordering the schools to be renamed. The move comes after last month’s Ku Klux Klan rally outside Hanover’s courthouse generated strenuous debate between some residents and the Board of Supervisors as to the rights of hate groups and their freedom of assembly.
Twice the NAACP has asked the county to change the school names — in 1970 and again in 2017 when it petitioned Hanover shortly after the violent events in Charlottesville. The county declined both times. It’s time to do so. The county’s reluctance reminds us of William Faulkner’s observation that “the past is not dead; it isn’t even past.”
We will be watching as this potentially precedent-setting case plays out.
— Robin Beres
