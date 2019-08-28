Today marks the unofficial end of summer — our last chance to bask in the sunny season's long, golden days. Tomorrow we go back to the business of work and school. It means the end of the summer pool season and the beginning of football.
But Labor Day was not instituted as a national holiday to provide us an opportunity to enjoy summer's last idyllic moments. Rather, the first Monday in September has been set aside as a tribute to the greatest worker in the world – the American laborer. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the national holiday.
Even before the federal government enshrined a national holiday for the American worker, New York City celebrated with a day of parades and festivities for laborers on Sept. 5, 1882. Following the success of that event, in 1885 and 1886, municipal ordinances to recognize workers were passed in several other cities across the country. State bills were introduced shortly after that. On Feb. 21, 1887, Oregon became the first state to officially recognize a statewide Labor Day holiday. Later that year, four more states – Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York – set aside Labor Day holidays. By 1894, 30 states had adopted a holiday to celebrate their workforce.
The national Labor Day holiday was borne of an ugly struggle between labor and business owners as America's industrial revolution reached its peak in the 1890s. As unskilled workers and immigrants began to flock to manufacturing jobs in large urban centers such as Boston and New York City, the average American laborer was working a 12-hour day, seven days a week, struggling to scratch out a basic living wage. Even children — sometimes no more than 5 years old — were working in mills and factories and earning only a fraction of the meager wages adults were making. In the 1890s, long before the Department of Labor, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or any other worker protections were established, conditions for many of America's 25 million laborers were often unsafe, unhealthy and inadequately compensated.
The rise of labor unions to protest harsh working conditions began in the late 1800s. The National Labor Union, created in 1866, unsuccessfully attempted to convince Congress to limit the workday to 8 hours. In June 1894, in response to reduced wages and unsafe working conditions, more than 3,000 railroad workers took part in a wildcat strike in Chicago. The Pullman strike shut down all rail travel in the United States west of Chicago when the American Railroad Union called for a boycott of Pullman railway cars. The federal government was forced to dispatch troops to Chicago to break the strike up. As a result, large-scale rioting ensued that led to the deaths of 13 strikers. In an attempt to mollify the unions — and angry Americans nationwide — President Grover Cleveland signed legislation that had been rushed through Congress making the first Monday in September a national holiday for U.S. workers.
Thanks to the efforts of those early unions, the workplace has become safer, healthier, more productive and better paying. This Labor Day, we should all take a break from our barbecues and picnics to salute those early workers and recognize the more than 158 million Americans who make up today's U.S. workforce.
According to the Board of Labor Statistics, most workers today are employed in the service sector. Nearly 108 million of us work in the private sector and 22.5 million Americans work in government jobs. About 13 million Americans work in manufacturing positions. About 16 million Americans are self-employed — and those people, mostly small business owners, employ nearly one-third of the U.S. workforce. Millennials now make up the largest generational group of the U.S. labor force. About 56 million American workers are millennials between the ages of 23 to 38.
Another reason to celebrate this Labor Day is the fact that unemployment rates among all demographic groups have fallen to the lowest levels seen since the 1960s. So, take the day to enjoy the thriving economy and pay tribute to all of our laborers. It is in large part their toil and efforts that have made this nation so prosperous. We salute the efforts of all the dedicated men and women in America's workforce. Happy Labor Day!
— Robin Beres
