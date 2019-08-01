We extend our heartiest congratulations to Richmond’s newest top cop. Col. William C. Smith was officially sworn in Wednesday as the Richmond Police Department’s 19th police chief. When Mayor Levar Stoney announced his decision to promote Smith last month, he explained that despite an exhaustive nationwide search for a new police chief, it soon became apparent that the city’s “search for the best candidate led us back to our own backyard.”
The new chief grew up in Powhatan County and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. He joined the RPD in 1995 and has risen through the ranks. Not only is he a 23-year veteran of the RPD, he is the son of a former police officer, Lt. Sherrell Michael Smith Jr., who retired from the force the same day Chief Smith graduated from the police academy. Lt. Smith passed away in 2016.
Chief Smith knows the city and its police department inside and out. He is well-liked by his officers, city officials and is, as Stoney as has noted, “what every community needs in a police chief.” The mayor says Smith’s ascension represents “an investiture of a new rank on an old friend.” Stoney discribes Smith as having the right character to serve Richmond well — one who willl make it not just a safer place, but a better place to live.
In outlining his vision for the RPD, Smith wants to focus on “effectiveness and efficiency, intervention and restorative justice.” He says his main role as chief of police is to listen to the community and translate what he hears into desired outcomes. But, as top cop in a city that has had its share of crime, Smith promises to “address internal failures with the same dedication and zeal as criminals who prey upon our city.”
In our experience, the men and women of the RPD exemplify integrity and courtesy. They go out of their way to assist citizens in everything from recovering stolen property to returning lost keys. Despite a job that often is challenging and at times overwhelming, they are a credit to the city. That is a testament to good leadership.
We salute Chief Smith and look forward to hearing great things from the RPD.
— Robin Beres
